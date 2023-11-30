The Global Energy Agenda: A look ahead to 2024

The energy landscape of 2023 remains under pressure from a growing series of geopolitical and economic stressors, not the least of which are a sustained conflict in Ukraine, growing instability in the Middle East, and persistent inflation. Yet, the transition to clean energy has notched significant gains, including historic new investments in renewables.

As the world looks toward 2024, the urgency for leaders to shore up access to affordable and reliable energy, while taking bold action toward climate mitigation is greater than ever. The first-ever global stocktake—an inventory of the world’s progress toward emissions reductions—occurs at the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai (COP28). It will confirm that efforts to limit warming to 1.5 degrees C are falling short of aspirations agreed upon at COP21 in Paris. Even if countries follow through on their Paris pledges, the world would face 2.5 to 2.9 degrees C of warming this century.

In response to this enormous challenge, global leaders must implement nothing short of equally monumental solutions. Through this compilation of essays, as part of the Atlantic Council’s fourth edition of the Global Energy Agenda, finance experts, corporate leaders, and government officials provide their perspectives on how the world can rise to the occasion. Together with these essays, our forthcoming in-depth analysis of views from the energy community will set the agenda for the world to achieve net-zero emissions and an energy-secure future for all.