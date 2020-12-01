Quantitative easing (QE) has upended the world of central banking since the US Federal Reserve (The Fed) implemented its first QE program in December of 2008 to safeguard financial stability during the global financial crisis. The Fed shifted to unconventional monetary policy because interest rates had already been cut near zero. When a central bank uses QE, it purchases large quantities of assets, such as government bonds, to lower borrowing costs, boost spending, support economic growth, and ultimately increase inflation. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, central banks have dramatically increased their QE programs.

This Global QE Tracker allows users to compare the major central banks’ different QE policies, offers in-depth breakdowns of each institution’s specific QE measures, and explains in clear terms how QE and interest rates work together to produce successful monetary policy.

Central banks’ QE and interest rates compared

Explainer: How QE works

“The problem with QE is that it works in practice, but it doesn’t work in theory.” – former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, 2014

Source: European Central Bank

