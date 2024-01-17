Global Foresight 2024

Welcome to the third edition of Global Foresight from the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, home for the last decade to one of the world’s premier strategic foresight shops.
In this year’s installment, which is part of the Atlantic Council Strategy Papers series, our experts identify the top risks and opportunities for 2024, assessing the likelihood that each will occur. Our next-generation foresight team spots six “snow leopards”—under-the-radar phenomena that could have major unexpected impacts, for better or worse, in 2024 and beyond. And we share exclusive findings from our survey of leading strategists and foresight practitioners around the world on how human affairs could unfold over the next ten years across geopolitics, the global economy, climate change, technological disruption, and more.
Welcome to 2034
What the world could look like in ten years, according to nearly 300 experts
To survey the future, we polled global strategists and foresight gurus on our most burning questions about the biggest drivers of change over the next decade. Check out their forecasts on everything from how the conflict between Israel and Hamas might end to the future of AI.
Six snow leopards to watch in 2024
The underappreciated phenomena that could have outsize global impact
Because it receives relatively little attention in the press, the snow leopard does not appear significant enough to warrant much scrutiny as a driver of change and shaper of the future. Yet just like the real cat in the wild, the figurative snow leopard is something that could sneak up and vividly remind us of its power.
The top risks and opportunities for 2024
What threats and possibilities will the coming year bring?
2023 was marked by war in the Middle East and in Europe. What else looms on the horizon? The Atlantic Council’s foresight team brought their globe-spanning expertise to the task of forecasting the near future.
Meet your expert guides to the future
See Global Foresight in action
In September 2023, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s annual gathering in New York, Atlantic Council experts got together to look toward 2024, and highlight the risks and opportunities that lie ahead.
Full survey results
Strategy Paper Editorial board
Executive editors
Frederick Kempe
Alexander V. Mirtchev
Editor-in-chief
Matthew Kroenig
Editorial board members
James L. Jones
Odeh Aburdene
Paula Dobriansky
Stephen J. Hadley
Jane Holl Lute
Ginny Mulberger
Stephanie Murphy
Dan Poneman
Arnold Punaro
