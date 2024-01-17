Global Foresight 2024 The authoritative forecast for the year ahead—and beyond

Welcome to the third edition of Global Foresight from the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, home for the last decade to one of the world’s premier strategic foresight shops.

In this year’s installment, which is part of the Atlantic Council Strategy Papers series, our experts identify the top risks and opportunities for 2024, assessing the likelihood that each will occur. Our next-generation foresight team spots six “snow leopards”—under-the-radar phenomena that could have major unexpected impacts, for better or worse, in 2024 and beyond. And we share exclusive findings from our survey of leading strategists and foresight practitioners around the world on how human affairs could unfold over the next ten years across geopolitics, the global economy, climate change, technological disruption, and more.

In September 2023, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s annual gathering in New York, Atlantic Council experts got together to look toward 2024, and highlight the risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Full survey results

