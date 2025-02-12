The Global Foresight 2025 survey: Full results

This survey was conducted from November 15, 2024 through December 2, 2024.
Global Foresight 2025
In this year’s Global Foresight edition, our experts share findings from our survey of global strategists on how human affairs could unfold over the next decade. Our team of next-generation scholars spot “snow leopards” that could have major unexpected impacts in 2025 and beyond. And our foresight practitioners imagine three different scenarios for the next decade.
Atlantic Council Strategy Paper Series Feb 12, 2025
Welcome to 2035: What the world could look like in ten years, according to more than 350 experts
In the fall of 2024 after the outcome of the US presidential election, the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security surveyed the future, asking leading global strategists and foresight practitioners around the world to answer our most burning questions about the biggest drivers of change over the next ten years. Here are the full results.
Six ‘snow leopards’ to watch for in 2025
By Emily Milliken, Imran Bayoumi, Ginger Matchett, Srujan Palkar, Sydney Sherry
Atlantic Council foresight experts spot the underappreciated phenomena that could have outsized impact on the world, driving global change and shaping the future.
Three worlds in 2035: Imagining scenarios for how the world could be transformed over the next decade
2024 was marked by increased climate shocks and collaboration of autocratic adversaries. What will the world look like in the next decade? The Atlantic Council’s top experts brought their globe-spanning expertise to the task of forecasting three different scenarios for the future.