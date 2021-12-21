Welcome to the inaugural edition of a new annual report from the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, home for the last decade to one of the world’s premier strategic foresight shops.
In this year’s installment, which is part of the Atlantic Council Strategy Papers series, Mathew Burrows and Anca Agachi identify ten trends that are transforming the world and guide you through three divergent visions for what world those trends could produce by 2030. Burrows and Robert A. Manning pick the top twelve risks and opportunities awaiting the world in the coming year, assessing the likelihood that each will occur. And Peter Engelke spots six “snow leopards”—under-the-radar phenomena that could have major unexpected impacts, for better or worse, in 2022 and beyond.
Welcome to 2030
Three visions of what the world could look like in ten years
Well into the 2020s, COVID-19 will cast a long shadow. But even as the centrifugal forces driving the world away from multilateralism and toward multipolarity accelerate, the future is not fixed. We humans have agency in shaping it.
Six ‘snow leopards’ to watch for in 2022
The underappreciated phenomena that could have outsize impact on the world
Because it receives little attention in the press, the snow leopard does not appear significant enough to warrant much scrutiny as a driver of change and shaper of the future. Yet just like the real cat in the wild, the figurative snow leopard is something that could sneak up and vividly remind us that it exists.
The top twelve risks and opportunities for 2022
What threats and possibilities will the coming year bring?
With ongoing vaccination challenges in much of the world and the worrying emergence of the Omicron variant, along with supply bottlenecks plus rising inflation and debt, the pandemic continues to exert its relentless push and pull on a beleaguered world.
Meet your expert guides to the future
What is Global Foresight 2022?
