Thu, Apr 23, 2020

What world post-COVID-19? Three scenarios

In-Depth Research & Reports by Mathew J. Burrows, Peter Engelke

The coronavirus pandemic presents a substantial shock to the postwar order, established by the United States and its allies.

For the past 75 years, the United States and its partners have led a rules-based system predicated on liberal democratic values, an open global economy, and formal institutional bodies backed by powerful democratic states. But this order has not gone unchallenged, and the current pandemic threatens the future of the system at large.

A downturn in Western economies could boost a rising China, while a global depression could breed support for protectionism. International bodies designed to safeguard public health appear weak and unable to contain the crisis, and alliances with transatlantic partners are fraying as nations turn inward and close borders. Sustaining and revitalizing the rules-based order that has guaranteed freedom, prosperity, and peace for decades requires a decisive global and US-led response to the pandemic.

This paper is a preliminary look at the geopolitical implications of a crisis that is still unfolding. Three scenarios are sketched out for the possible direction of the global system post-COVID-19. The Scowcroft Center’s Foresight, Strategy, and Risks Initiative will continue to follow the course of the coronavirus, paying close attention to its geopolitical, economic, and social implications.

In a situation of intense crisis, scenarios help to reduce the scope of possibilities, decrease uncertainty, and make the different options more visible. In using scenarios as a tool to manage deep uncertainty in a complex, volatile environment, the United States and its allies and partners can be more strategically agile and make better long-term decisions that protect and advance common interests. 

The full text of the paper is split across the various articles linked below. Readers can browse in any order. To download a PDF version, use the button below.

Empty shelves in a grocery store

Thu, Apr 23, 2020

Prospects for the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is not just a global health crisis. It could spark global recession, while undermining globalism, cooperation and multilateralism, ushering in a renewed era of authoritarianism, isolation and open conflict between global powers.

A person wearing protective face mask in an empty Departure Hall at the Terminal 2E of the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, near Paris, France. United States President Donald Trump imposed a 30-day ban on travel from nearly all European countries

Thu, Apr 23, 2020

US global leadership at risk

The post-COVID world represent a step-change in world order, pushing countries toward isolation and setting the stage for open conflict. The US could still change that outcome.

See where US leadership is most vulnerable

Thu, Apr 23, 2020

A step change in Sino-American relations

Bipartisan agreement that China is to blame for the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with frustration that China is pulling out of the crisis before the US, could strengthen China’s authoritarian tendencies while pushing the US toward isolationism.

Thu, Apr 23, 2020

Another test for Europe

The third pan-European crisis in a decade could further weaken EU solidarity, further widening gaps between Northern Europe and the Mediterranean South. Europe is unlikely to retain a multilateralist framework without US assistance and acquiescence from China.

Thu, Apr 23, 2020

East Asian allies dismayed by America first approach

Absent a vibrant American commitment to helping its traditional East Asian allies restart their economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, China could step in, gaining influence in East Asia at the US’s expense.

Thu, Apr 23, 2020

Middle East turmoil even before pandemic hits

Weak public health systems, an over-reliance on hydrocarbons for economic growth, and a collapse in tourism point to particular disaster across the Middle East. Recovery will be long and slow absent intervention from non-regional powers.

Thu, Apr 23, 2020

Africa left to deal alone with the pandemic?

The lack of robust public health systems and manufacturing basis plus rapid urbanization point to particular difficulties in weathering the COVID-19 pandemic in Sub-Saharan Africa. The continent’s recovery will be shaped by US, Chinese and European engagement.

Thu, Apr 23, 2020

An economic test for Putin and Russia

Russia faces threats on two fronts: A notoriously fragile health system leaves puts Russia in a poor position to weather a prolonged COVID-related shutdown, while its ongoing energy price war with Saudi Arabia leaves little capacity to kickstart post-COVID economic growth.

Thu, Apr 23, 2020

Latin America vulnerable to commodity cycle

Weak health care systems, tight state budgets and dense, low-income cities—plus an over-reliance on commodities in many countries—create potential hotspots across Latin America and open the possibility of a new front in the battle for influence between the US and China.

Thu, Apr 23, 2020

India and South Asia: potential humanitarian disaster

A disorganized—and perhaps tardy—COVID-19 lockdown could mean food shortages and high mortality rates for India, while Pakistan’s military, religious and civil leaders offer contradictory directives that could overwhelm the country’s weak public health system.

Scenarios for a post-COVID world

Thu, Apr 23, 2020

Scenario 1: Great accelerator downwards

In the gloomiest of three post-COVID-19 scenarios, the United States, Europe, and China all struggle to recover despite major fiscal and monetary efforts. A global depression unlike anything seen since the 1930s grips the world as countries embrace isolationism and open conflict looms between the US and a China-Russia alliance.

Thu, Apr 23, 2020

Scenario 2: China first

The second of our preliminary post-COVID scenarios features an ascendant China, as it deploys its “Belts and Roads” assistance to own large portions of infrastructure in Asia, Africa and Latin America. A new cold war looms as the U.S. and Europe draw closer to counter a growing China-Russia alliance.

Thu, Apr 23, 2020

Scenario 3: New Renaissance

The most hopeful of our three preliminary post-COVID scenarios sees the world drawing together in increased cooperation. A new commitment to better governance leads to the creation of international bodies to counter global threats such as disease, conflict, and climate. Improved international cooperation leads to a V-shaped recovery as as major economies resume growth.

About the authors

Mat Burrows

Mathew J. Burrows

Director, Foresight, Strategy, and Risks Initiative

Non-Traditional Threats Technology & Innovation

Foresight, Strategy, and Risks Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Peter Engelke

Deputy Director and Senior Fellow

Technology & Innovation Europe & Eurasia

Foresight, Strategy, and Risks Initiative

Photo credit: South Korean soldiers wearing protective gear sanitize Daegu railway station in Daegu, South Korea, February 29, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS