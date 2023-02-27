10-minutes at the border: Revving the US-Mexico economies

Atlantic Council research shows that a mere 10-minute reduction in wait times at the US-Mexico border can have increasingly positive effects on communities and economies on both sides of the border. The Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, in collaboration with the Hunt Institute for Global Competitiveness and Colegio de la Frontera Norte analyzed three major potential economic impacts of this reduction. The first, “The economic impact of a more efficient US-Mexico border: How reducing wait times at land ports of entry would promote commerce, resilience, and job creation” looks at the impact of a 10-minute reduction for Mexico and the United States on a national level. The second, “The transformative power of reduced wait times at the US-Mexico border: Economic benefits for border states” looks at the economic impact for the United States’ four and Mexico’s six border states. The third, and final report “US-Mexico commerce: Tracking the final destination and Mexico’s fiscal benefit with Greater Border Efficiency” tracks the final destination and economic impact of commerce entering the United States via three key ports of entry.
This interactive map summarizes the three reports’ findings. It separates the data into US national benefits, US border benefits, Mexico national benefits, and Mexico Border Benefits. The red dots analyze three specific ports of entry — San Diego, California; El Paso, Texas; and Laredo, Texas — tracking where cargo passing through each ends up in the United States.
Click along the map to find out more about the economic impact of a 10-minute reduction in wait times at the US-Mexico border.
In-depth research and reports
Report Feb 17, 2023
The transformative power of reduced wait times at the US-Mexico border: Economic benefits for border states
By Alejandro Brugués Rodríguez, Noé Arón Fuentes Flores, David Gaytan, John Gibson, Mayra Maldonado, Jason Marczak, Jorge Eduardo Mendoza Cota, José Ángel Moreno, Roberto Ransom, and Ignacia Ulloa-Peters
Atlantic Council’s new data shows that a mere 10-minute reduction in wait times – without any additional action – can create thousands of Mexican jobs, grow the gross domestic product (GDP) of several Mexican states, and generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in new spending in the United States.
Report Sep 27, 2022
The economic impact of a more efficient US-Mexico border: How reducing wait times at land ports of entry would promote commerce, resilience, and job creation
By Alejandro Brugués Rodríguez, John Byrd, Noé Arón Fuentes Flores, David Gaytan, John Gibson, Camila Hernández, Mayra Maldonado, Jason Marczak, Jorge Eduardo Mendoza Cota, Roberto Ransom, and Ignacia Ulloa
Improvements in border management and the adoption of new technologies at the US-Mexico border have the potential to enhance border security and generate economic benefits for the United States and Mexico through expedited flows of goods and people.
Issue Brief Feb 27, 2023
Beyond the US-Mexico border: Destination of final goods, environmental impact, and future scenarios for border relations
By Atlantic Council
Three complementary analyses on the value and final destination of northbound commercial trade flows; the environmental impact of idling vehicles at the US-Mexico border; and three potential scenarion for the future of US-Mexico relations.