The transformative power of reduced wait times at the US-Mexico border: Economic benefits for border states

Executive summary

The announcements and commitments made at the North American Leaders Summit in January 2023 reiterated the importance of North American competitiveness, inclusive growth and prosperity, and the fight against drugs and arms trafficking. To achieve the goals and deliverables established during the summit, it is critical that the US-Mexico border be managed and perceived as an essential contributor to national, binational, and regional security and economic development.

A more efficient US-Mexico border has the potential to reduce border crossing times for commercial and noncommercial vehicles, generating positive externalities for the United States and Mexico including enhanced security and economic growth. This report – the second in a two-part series – outlines the economic impact of reduced wait times at the border, focusing on the costs and benefits for border states in both countries.

This report shows that a mere 10-minute reduction in wait times – without any additional action – can create thousands of Mexican jobs, grow the gross domestic product (GDP) of several Mexican states, and generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in new spending in the United States. Ten minutes is then hopefully the starting point for even shorter wait times and even greater economic gains and job creation.

More precisely, increasing border efficiency by 10 minutes can result in more than 3,000 additional jobs across Mexico’s six border states while increasing their combined GDP by 1.34 percent. Additionally, this reduction would allow for an additional $25.9 million worth of goods to enter the United States every month and lead to $547,000 in extra spending across the United States’ four border states. A forthcoming standalone short report will evaluate the final destination of traded goods and the economic benefits for states beyond the border.

In terms of Mexico’s border states, Tamaulipas would see the greatest growth in GDP (1.9 percent), followed by Baja California (1.6 percent) and Chihuahua (1.5 percent). Overall, this would generate a $2.2 billion increase in GDP and a $167 million increase in intermediate demand and a $3.2 million increase in labor income across Mexico’s six border states.

A 10-minute reduction in wait times would also lead to an average of 388 new loaded containers entering the United States from Mexico monthly. This translates to $25.9 million worth of cargo crossing through the United States’ four border states (Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas), a figure identified in the part-one of this study. New research shows that approximately 222 (57.2 percent) of these containers would enter via Texas ports of entry, carrying $17 million in cargo every month.

Separately, the 10-minute reduction in wait times would lead to 5,020 additional noncommercial monthly crossings, resulting in $547,000 in extra monthly spending by families and individuals traveling from Mexico to the four US-border states every month. The model estimates that these individuals would spend an additional $256,000 in California alone, representing nearly 50 percent of the total increase in spending. The clothing retail industry would experience the greatest gains across the board, with $132,000 in additional annual revenue from streamlined noncommercial crossings.

Results were informed by engaging local and regional stakeholders in roundtables, focus groups, and one-on-one interviews to identify areas for practical improvement in border management. These include investing in technologies, infrastructure, management, staffing, and supply chains. For instance, deploying high-tech screening technologies further away from ports of entry would facilitate a greater and faster flow of cargo and passenger information. Similarly, a collaboration between the United States and Mexico to develop joint, decentralized tools for border management and processing could ensure a more efficient flow of legitimate cross-border traffic while detecting illegal activity. Improvements in infrastructure and an increase in personnel staffing ports of entry would prevent bottlenecks and decongest queues that regularly spill over onto interstate highways and local roads.

While this report outlines the potential economic impact of a more efficient US-Mexico border for the border region, it also identifies new spaces for growth and new questions to be asked, studied, and addressed. For example, a lack of data in non-border Mexican states makes it difficult to estimate what the impact of enhanced efficiency in non-border inspection points would be for overall binational commerce and within each individual state. Similarly, limited US data exists to determine the final beneficiaries of new economic activity. New, reliable data is essential to understand the greater implications of streamlined border processes and tools in the United States and Mexico.

