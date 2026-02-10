Global Foresight 2036

Welcome to the fifth edition of Global Foresight. Produced by the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, home to one of the world’s premier strategic foresight shops, Global Foresight gathers the best thinking about how the coming decade could unfold.
In this year’s installment, a part of the Atlantic Council Strategy Papers series, our experts analyze exclusive new findings from a survey of leading strategists and foresight practitioners around the world on how human affairs could unfold over the coming decade across geopolitics, diplomacy, the global economy, technological disruption, changing Earth systems, and other domains. Our team scans the horizon for hidden or under-the-radar phenomena—which we call “snow leopards”—that could have significant consequences in the future. And the Atlantic Council’s best tech minds take a critical look at how artificial intelligence could reshape not only the future, but our ability to predict it.
Welcome to 2036
What the world could look like in ten years, according to nearly 450 experts
To survey the future, we polled geostrategists and foresight experts on our most burning questions about the biggest drivers of change over the next decade. Check out their forecasts on everything from the future of NATO to the rise of cryptocurrency.
Six snow leopards to watch for in the decade ahead
The underappreciated phenomena that could have outsize global impact
Receiving relatively little attention in the press, these phenomena can be hard to spot as drivers of change. Yet just like the stealthy big cats, they could sneak up and vividly remind us of their power.
Meet your expert guides to the future
Full survey results
