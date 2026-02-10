Global Foresight 2036 The authoritative forecast for the decade ahead

Welcome to the fifth edition of Global Foresight. Produced by the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, home to one of the world’s premier strategic foresight shops, Global Foresight gathers the best thinking about how the coming decade could unfold.

In this year’s installment, a part of the Atlantic Council Strategy Papers series, our experts analyze exclusive new findings from a survey of leading strategists and foresight practitioners around the world on how human affairs could unfold over the coming decade across geopolitics, diplomacy, the global economy, technological disruption, changing Earth systems, and other domains. Our team scans the horizon for hidden or under-the-radar phenomena—which we call “snow leopards”—that could have significant consequences in the future. And the Atlantic Council’s best tech minds take a critical look at how artificial intelligence could reshape not only the future, but our ability to predict it.

Meet your expert guides to the future

Full survey results

Strategy Paper Editorial Board

Executive editors

Frederick Kempe

Alexander V. Mirtchev

Editor-in-chief

Matthew Kroenig

Editorial board members

James L. Jones

Odeh Aburdene

Paula Dobriansky

Stephen J. Hadley

Jane Holl Lute

Ginny Mulberger

Stephanie Murphy

Dan Poneman

Arnold Punaro

Related content