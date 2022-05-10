Annual Report 2021/2022: Shaping the global future together

Our Annual Report 2021/2022 provides a vibrant review of the Atlantic Council’s growth and innovation over the last year. The following pages offer highlights from one of the strongest years in the Atlantic Council’s six-decade existence. The introduction emphasizes the need for the Council’s work now more than ever amid recent global challenges such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Below the introduction you will find a snapshot of our 2021 achievements in numbers. The thematic and regional pages describe the vital and substantive work of our centers and programs. The convenings section demonstrates the influence of our 2021 events, followed by an overview of our finances and supporters. Read on to gain insight into our impact and agility as we enter our seventh decade of operations.

Read the full report