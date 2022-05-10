Hide
III. Annual Report 2021/2022: Regional programs

The Atlantic Council’s eight regional programs all had global impact in 2021. Read more about their accomplishments and plans to expand their reach.

Regional programs

Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center • Africa Center • Global China Hub • Eurasia Center • Europe Center • Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East Programs • South Asia Center • Atlantic Council IN TURKEY

people migrating

Annual Report

May 10, 2022

Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center

By Atlantic Council

In 2021, The Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center focused on Latin America’s strategic role in a global context with a priority on pressing political, economic, and social issues that will define the trajectory of the region.

two women behind a podium

Annual Report

May 10, 2022

Africa Center

By Atlantic Council

Africa’s time has come.

Men wearing masks

Annual Report

May 10, 2022

Global China Hub

By Atlantic Council

The China Global Hub was founded in September 2021 to research and devise allied solutions to the global challenges posed by China’s rise.

woman sitting on a stage

Annual Report

May 10, 2022

Eurasia Center

By Atlantic Council

For the Eurasia Center, the year 2021 was marked by dramatic changes that brought renewed urgency to its mission.

Man and woman talking on stage

Annual Report

May 10, 2022

Europe Center

By Atlantic Council

As the new US administration began to reshape the country’s historic partnership with Europe in 2021, the Europe Center worked to facilitate an effective and re-engaged transatlantic relationship.

Demonstrators carrying flags

Annual Report

May 10, 2022

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East Initiatives

By Atlantic Council

In 2021, entrepreneurs in the Middle East and North Africa pushed against economic barriers and government bureaucracies to promote innovation in the region.

Mass of Afghan people standing in a crowd

Annual Report

May 10, 2022

South Asia Center

By Atlantic Council

2021 was a pivotal year for South Asia, as the US defeat in Afghanistan reinforced Washington’s historically security-centric focus in the region.

Diplomatic men sitting around a table in discussion

Annual Report

May 10, 2022

Atlantic Council IN TURKEY

By Atlantic Council

In 2021, the Atlantic Council launched the inaugural US-Turkey Congressional-Parliamentary Fellowship to discuss all issues related to US-Turkey relations over a six-month curriculum.

Image: Italian Ariete tanks of NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group attend military exercise "Silver Arrow" in Adazi, Latvia September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins