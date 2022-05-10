2021 Honor roll of contributors

The Council acknowledges the following contributors who supported the Council’s work in the 2021 fiscal year.
Supporters engage with the Council through partnerships, sponsorships, and/or membership.
Founding Donor
Adrienne Arsht
- Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center
- Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center
$1,000,000+ Contributors
American Securities Foundation
Bahaa Hariri
Embassy of the United Arab Emirates
Goldman Sachs
The Rockefeller Foundation
UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office
$500,000—$999,999 Contributors
Amazon
Charles Koch Institute
Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation
System Capital Management
United States Department of Defense
United States Department of State
Verizon
$250,000—$499,999 Contributors
Accenture LLP
Airbus
Amazon Web
Services
Anonymous (3)
C. Boyden Gray
Çalik Holding A.Ş.
ClimateWorks Foundation
Delegation of the European Union to the United States
Gary Rieschel
German Federal Foreign Office
James C. Temerty, C.M.
JPMorgan Chase Foundation
Korea Foundation
Kostas Pantazopoulos
Melanie Chen
Neal Blue
Open Society Policy Center
Pfizer
PKO Bank Polski
PZU SA
Robert J. Abernethy
Rockefeller Brothers Fund
Ronald Weiser
Royal Norwegian Ministry of Defence
SAAB
SICPA S.A.
The Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank
United States Department of Energy
V. Kann Rasmussen Foundation
$100,000—$249,999 Contributors
A. Anthony Annunziato
Accenture Federal Services
Africa Finance Corporation
Ahmet Ören
Al-Iktissad Wal-Aamal
American Edge Project
Aramco Americas
Ashraf Qazi
Bank of America Corporation
Blackstone Charitable Foundation
Carnegie Corporation of New York
Charles Davidson
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Chevron Corporation
Chopivsky Family Foundation
Daniel Poneman
Dariusz Mioduski
Dimitrios Papalexopoulos
Divyank Turakhia
DT Institute
Dun & Bradstreet
Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Washington, DC
Eni
FedEx Corporation
George and Kristen Lund
Global Affairs Canada
GS Energy
Hopelyn Investments Limited
HP Inc.
Hunt Consolidated, Inc.
Ihnatowycz Family Foundation
Jack Wadsworth
Lennar International
Leonardo
Limak Holding
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Majid Al Futtaim
Mapa
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates
Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania
Morningstar Family Foundation
Mr. Abakar Manany
Mubadala Investment Company
National Endowment for Democracy
Omidyar Network
PayPal
Pivotal Foundation and Francis and Dionne Najafi
Policy Center for the New South
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Robert C. Pozen
Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Sempra Energy
Siemens Energy
SK Group
Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs
Swiss Re Foundation
Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO)
Thales Group
The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation
United States Agency for International Development
Victor Pinchuk Foundation
William Marron
$50,000—$99,999 Contributors
Afiniti Inc.
Ahmed Charai
Alan H. Fleischmann and Dafna Tapiero of Laurel Strategies, Inc.
AM General
Ambassador and Mrs. Clifford Sobel
Anonymous (2)
ARDIAN
Baker & McKenzie LLP
BP America
Bridgewater Associates
Cafe Milano
Charles O. Rossotti
Children’s Investment Fund Foundation
Clean Air Task Force
Clyde C. Tuggle
Colleen Bell
Dan Negrea
David McCormick and Dina Powell McCormick
Derek Kirkland
EastWest Institute
Edelman
Embassy of Japan to the United States
Embassy of the Republic of Korea
Equinor
European Climate Foundation
ExxonMobil
Fincantieri Marine Group
Georgetown University Law Center’s ICAP
Guang Yang
Hanesbrands Inc.
HSBC
Humanity United
IBM
Invesco PowerShares
Japan External Trade Organization
Jeff Yass
Kirkland & Ellis LLP
Korea Institute for the Advancement of Technology
KPMG
LexisNexis
Mastercard
Matthew Little
Meg Gentle
Michael Margolis
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia
Natural Resources Defense Council
Olin Wethington
Penguin Random House
Ploughshares Fund
Plug Power
Project Hong Kong
RBC Capital Markets
Refraction Asset Management
Repsol
Richard Morningstar
S&P Global
SAIC
SoftBank Group
SouthWest Holdings
Squire Patton Boggs
Tellurian, Inc.
Tennessee Valley Authority
Textron Inc.
The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce
Thomson Reuters
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
TÜPRAŞ
UNICEF
United Parcel Service
$25,000—$49,999 Contributors
Accrete AI
Adam Boehler
Americans for a Free Syria and the Syrian American Council
Apex Clean Energy
Apple
Best Seed Producer Ltd.
Bohrer PLLC
British Embassy Washington
Climate Advisers
ConocoPhillips
Consolidated Contractors Company
David D. Aufhauser
Dentons US LLP
Discovery, Inc.
Dr. Harlan Ullman
East Asia Foundation
Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI)
Embassy of Finland in Washington, DC
Embassy of the Italian Republic in the United States
Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation
Fincantieri SpA
IHS Towers
Inter-American Development Bank
Ivan Schlager
Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation
Jarosław Grzesiak
Jenny Wood
John E. Chapoton
John J. Studzinski
JS Bank Limited
Jupiter Intelligence
Kibar Holding A.Ş.
KNDS
Mary Ann Walker
MBDA Inc.
Merck
MetLife Inc.
Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Singapore
Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic
Nancy And Geoffrey Stack Family Foundation
National Mining Association
NATO Public Diplomacy Division
Neste
Nicole and Andre Kelleners
Nuclear Energy Institute
OCP
Open Society Initiative for Europe
Ørsted
Ove Arup & Partners Limited
RBC Foundation USA
Safran S.A.
Samhita
Stephen J. Hadley
Steven A. Denning
Stevens Family Charitable Fund
Tekfen Construction
TeleGroup
The Howard Baker Forum
The Institute of Energy Economics, Japan
The Iyer Family
The Procter & Gamble Company
The Roger and Susan Hertog Charitable Fund
TRENDS Research & Advisory
U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Ukrainian Association of Payment Systems
Willis Limited
$10,000—$24,999 Contributors
Alejo Czerwonko
Alp Sevimlisoy
Amy and Stephen Shapiro Charitable Gift Fund
Anonymous (1)
Anthony Scaramucci
Avascent Group
Bob Kimmitt
Bob Litterman
Carolann Najarian
Centre for European Perspective
ClearPath Foundation
Conrado Dornier
Cubic Corporation
Daniel Saka Mbumba
Deere & Company
Diana Dougan
Dr. Ira Straus
Eden Litt
Embassy of Poland to the United States
Emerson Electric Co.
Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar
Federal Foreign Office of Germany
Franklin D. Kramer
French Ministry of Armed Forces
Georg Philipp Ettstaller
Intel
Invenergy LLC
ISPI
John D. Macomber
Judith A. Miller
Judith Saryan
Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute
Lightbridge Corporation
Mercedes Gutierrez
Michael Zak
Nancy Brinker
Neal S. Wolin
Ormat
PhRMA
Rachel Nadjarian
Rafic Bizri
Robert Brooks
Saab, Inc.
Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency
The African Development Bank
The Russell Family Foundation
The University of Texas at Austin
Theodore Sedgwick
Winnie Khattar
$5,000—$9,999 Contributors
8 Rivers/NET Power
AES Clean Energy
Ambassador Sue M. Cobb
American Clean Power
Anonymous (1)
Barbara Anderson
Barbara Barrett
Bechtel Corporation
Byron Callan
Chem-Energy Corporation
Consumers Energy
Deloitte
Dov S. Zakheim
Elaine Dezenski
Energy Futures Initiative
Eric D.K. Melby
Frederick Kempe and Pamela Meyer
General (Ret.) and Mrs. David H. Petraeus
General Michael V. Hayden
Giuseppe Di Fuccia
Global Vision
Helen Xiao Zhang
Humble Bundle
Hussain Al Nowais
Hussein Al Baya
ISO New England
Jan Lodal
Jendayi Frazer
John Campbell
Joshua Danial
Kenneth A. Buckfire
Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung
Laura Holmes Jost
Lawrence Rogow
Lieutenant General Douglas Lute (Ret.) and Jane Holl Lute
Michael Brady
Michael Rogers
Michele Pearce
Morgan Hitzig
Old Dominion University Research Foundation
Patrick Gross
Reid Maclellan
Roy Salame
Scale Microgrid Solutions
Secretary Deborah Lee James
Secretary John M. McHugh
Sherri W. Goodman
Slovak Security Policy Institute
Southern Company
Strategic Education International
Stuart Eizenstat
The Boeing Company
Thomas J. Ridge
Thomas M. Sanderson
Tim Kubarych
Timothy D. Adams
Todd Kantor
Walter B. Slocombe
Wendy W. Makins
Wolfgang Seybold
$1,000—$4,999 Contributors
Admiral James G. Stavridis (Ret.)
Airstreams Renewables
Akram Elias
Alliant Energy
Ambassador John E. Herbst
Andrew H. Gross
Archish Mittal
Argonne National Laboratory
Astellas Pharma
Barry Pavel
Benjamin Curley
Benjamin Haddad
Bogdan Dinu
Brett Lambert
CALSTART
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Charles Fraker
Chase P. Patterson
Converge Strategies
Crowell & Moring
David Park
Deloitte Risk Advisory BV
DIRECTV
Douglas O’Dell
Dov S. Zakheim & Deborah Zakheim
E.C. Michael Higgins
Ed Bachrach
Elevate
Energy Innovation Reform Project
European Values Think-Tank
Factiva
Fay Moghtader
Fervo
Fifarma
Frances M. Townsend
Frank Finelli
Frank Keating
General James E. Cartwright (Ret.)
General Larry O. Spencer (Ret.)
GeothermEx
Geraldine Kunstadter
Gerry Byrne
Gina E. Wood
Jake Silver
James A. Rooney
John Raidt
Joseph S. Nye
Joseph Thompson
Josh Lipsky
Julie Varghese
Kirsten Fontenrose
Larry Hochberg
Larry S. Taylor
Lieutenant General Walter Gaskin
Mary C. Yates
Matthew Kroenig
Michael Chertoff
Michael Farr
Mobeen Rana
Neil Brown
North Carolina Renewable Ocean Energy Program
NYU Center for Global Affairs
Orrick
Peter Engelke
Philip Beierl
Philip Odeen
Prescott Paulin
Randee Day
Richard Danzig
Richard Grove
Richard Tryon
Rick Ohrstrom
Robert Helm
Robert M. Gates
Ronald Marks III
Samuel Moss
Silicon Ranch Corporation
Spindrift Al Swaidi
Suzanne Clark
TerraPower, LLC
Textron Systems
Theodore Nappo
Truman National Security Project
Virginia A. Mulberger
VLED
W. DeVier Pierson and Mrs. Shirley F. Pierson
Wallace “Chip” Gregson
William Cohen
William J. Hybl
William Reilly
World Trade Solutions LLC
Up to $999 Contributors
A. Patricia Cronin
Aaron Welch
Aidan Todd
Alan Obstler
Albert Prytsepov
Alex Feerst
Alexander Markus
Alexander Yachanin
Alexandra de Borchgrave
Amjad Ahmad
Andre Sochaniwsky
Andreas Rutili
Andreas Umland
Andrew Davis
Andrew Marshall
Andrius Bekintis
Angela Chien
Anna Therese Day
Anoka Abeyrathne
Anonymous (2)
Arkadiusz Marchewka
Ashley Cole
Barry Lane
Ben Weaver
Bernardus Harageib
Bill Rosolowsky
Bogdan Bilanicz
Bohdan Vitvitsky
Borys Sydoruk
C. Richard Nelson
Camilla McCaslin
Carlos Vasquez Ochoa
Carsten Lehn Toft
Catherine Farnsworth
Cecil Hoffman
Centre of Excellence for National Security
Charles Waterman
Charlie Shandil
Chelsey Slack
Chris Hamer
Christopher Preble
Christopher Skaluba
Claudia Maria Klemm
Conor Gillen
Cora S. Simpson
Dale Johnson
Daniel Kenney
Daniel Malloy
David Dodd
David Dorosz
David Ensor
David Ferroni
David Lambert
David Shullman
Dawne Spicer
Dawson Group
Dean White
Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers
Defne Arslan
Dimitry Mikhaylov
Dionisyj Demianczuk
Dmitry Borodaenko
Dominique Carter
Donald Fox
Edward Russell
Edward Tang
Edward Verona
Elizabeth Zabludoff
Ellen Cleary
Emmanuel Matambo
EPP Group in the European Parliament
Eric Rudolph
Erkki Liikanen
Ernest Schreiber
Esther Brimmer
Fatemeh Keshavarz-Karamustafa
Frances Cook
Fredrik Svinhufvud
Garett Boyda
Gene Renuart
Genevieve Apaloo
George Shaw
Gisela Hill
Gopal Krishna Pillai
Grady Scott
Graham Brookie
Greenwich Entertainment
Gretchen Ehle
Guy de Selliers
Hafou Toure
Hai-y Le
Hans Dieter Pirzkall
Herbert Brian Mefford
Igor Yeremeev
Iliyana Ivanova
Imad Habhab
Iuliia Mendel
James Bindenagel
James Morrison
James Swinger
James Wink
Jan Andresen
Jason Marczak
Jeffrey Reed
Jennifer Gordon
Jennifer Walters
Jennifer Winch
Jeremiah Baronberg
Jill Weinstein
Jim O’Sullivan
John Bedker
John Cummings
John Erwin
John Greenstein
John Salamack
John Scarlett
John Woodworth
Jonah Fisher
Jonathan E. Zimmerman
Jonathan Wechsler
Jordan Bonfante
Joseph Pettit
Joseph Yun
Julia Groeblacher
Julia Michaels
Jun Gao
Junaid Nabi
Kadi Silde
Kaity Geren
Kate Kranz Jordan
Katharine Barnes
Kendra Ryan
Kenneth Beare
Kerfalla Yansané
Kevin Doffing
Kir Karouna
Kristi Pappalardo
Larry Aubol
Larry McGregor
Lavanya Reddy
Loyal Smith
Magdi Amin
Major General Harry Jenkins
Mansour O. El-Kikhia
Margaret Grieve
Maria Haigh
Mark Boettcher
Mark Sooby
Martha Barcena
Martin Pilser
Mehdi Askarieh
Michael Hough
Michelle Casserly
Mika Millar
Mirela Goyet Prelipcean
Mr. and Mrs. Steven Wine
Muhammad Kaleem ul Fateh
Nabil Harfoush
Neil Albert
Network for Good
Nicholas Bray
Nick Flynn
Nicola Leckie
Nicole Scibelli
Pablo Orsei
Patrick M. Shanahan
Patrick McEnaney
Patrick Thiriet
Paul Decker
Paula J. Dobriansky
Peter Copeland
Peter Dixon
Peter McNally
Peter Stecher
Petr Krogman
Philip Pascall
Pierre Frattolillo
Randolph Bell
Ravi Deepak
Rebecca Scheurer
Research Institute of Economy, Trade and Industry
Richard Boyd
Richard Downie
Richard George
Richard Herbert
Richard Sladden
Richard Symonds
Rick Wicks
Rima Hindo
Robert Cabelly
Robert Chew
Robert Copeland
Robert Day
Robert Finley
Robert Hale
Robert Schmidle
Robert Swan
Robert Wojcik
Roberto Alfredo Patiño Guinand
Roman Angelov
Romualdo Massa Bernucci
Rosemary Mann
Rosemary Thomas
Ross Pasquale
Saad Ajil
Samuel Visner
Sareva Naor
Scott Kerr
Sean Higgins
Shahnaz Ahmed
Sheila Hollis
Silvere Megelas
Son Cao
Sorana Ungur
Stephan Wasylko
Stephanie Wander
Stephen Crilly
Stephen Greene
Steven Miller
Steven Steiner
Stoyko Genchev
Sunjin Choi
Taishu Pitt
Tamara Denysenko
Tanner Black
Ted Schmidt
Thorsten Kähler
Todd Riffey
Tom Henteleff
Tomasz Chlon
Trevor L. Switzer
Trey English
Trey Herr
Urkhan Seyidov
Vicente Garcia
Viorel Hrebenciuc
Vivek Arora
Vladimir Kowaliwskyj
Volodymyr Yatsenko
Walter Parchomenko
Warren Bayliss
Warren Davis
Wendy Jacobson
William Balan
William Blair
William Nyland
William Wechsler
Winsome Packer
Yulia Mochalova
Zeb Bradford
Zeljko Mifka
Zemedeneh Negatu
This list represents cash support received January 1, 2021–December 31, 2021. The Atlantic Council is grateful for the generous support of its partners. We strive to be complete and accurate in our recognition of our contributors. We regret any errors or omissions.
