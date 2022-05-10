2021 Honor roll of contributors

The Council acknowledges the following contributors who supported the Council’s work in the 2021 fiscal year.

Supporters engage with the Council through partnerships, sponsorships, and/or membership.

Founding Donor

Adrienne Arsht

Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center

Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center

$1,000,000+ Contributors American Securities Foundation Bahaa Hariri Embassy of the United Arab Emirates Facebook Goldman Sachs The Rockefeller Foundation UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office

$500,000—$999,999 Contributors Amazon Charles Koch Institute Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation System Capital Management United States Department of Defense United States Department of State Verizon

$250,000—$499,999 Contributors Accenture LLP Airbus Amazon Web Services Anonymous (3) C. Boyden Gray Çalik Holding A.Ş. ClimateWorks Foundation Delegation of the European Union to the United States Gary Rieschel German Federal Foreign Office Google James C. Temerty, C.M. JPMorgan Chase Foundation Korea Foundation Kostas Pantazopoulos Melanie Chen Neal Blue Open Society Policy Center Pfizer PKO Bank Polski PZU SA Robert J. Abernethy Rockefeller Brothers Fund Ronald Weiser Royal Norwegian Ministry of Defence SAAB SICPA S.A. The Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank United States Department of Energy V. Kann Rasmussen Foundation

$100,000—$249,999 Contributors A. Anthony Annunziato Accenture Federal Services Africa Finance Corporation Ahmet Ören Al-Iktissad Wal-Aamal American Edge Project Aramco Americas Ashraf Qazi Bank of America Corporation Blackstone Charitable Foundation Carnegie Corporation of New York Charles Davidson Cheniere Energy, Inc. Chevron Corporation Chopivsky Family Foundation Daniel Poneman Dariusz Mioduski Dimitrios Papalexopoulos Divyank Turakhia DT Institute Dun & Bradstreet Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Washington, DC Eni FedEx Corporation George and Kristen Lund Global Affairs Canada GS Energy Hopelyn Investments Limited HP Inc. Hunt Consolidated, Inc. Ihnatowycz Family Foundation Jack Wadsworth Lennar International Leonardo Limak Holding Lockheed Martin Corporation Majid Al Futtaim Mapa Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania Morningstar Family Foundation Mr. Abakar Manany Mubadala Investment Company National Endowment for Democracy Omidyar Network PayPal Pivotal Foundation and Francis and Dionne Najafi Policy Center for the New South Raytheon Technologies Corporation Robert C. Pozen Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sempra Energy Siemens Energy SK Group Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs Swiss Re Foundation Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) Thales Group The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation United States Agency for International Development Victor Pinchuk Foundation William Marron

$50,000—$99,999 Contributors Afiniti Inc. Ahmed Charai Alan H. Fleischmann and Dafna Tapiero of Laurel Strategies, Inc. AM General Ambassador and Mrs. Clifford Sobel Anonymous (2) ARDIAN Baker & McKenzie LLP BP America Bridgewater Associates Cafe Milano Charles O. Rossotti Children’s Investment Fund Foundation Clean Air Task Force Clyde C. Tuggle Colleen Bell Dan Negrea David McCormick and Dina Powell McCormick Derek Kirkland EastWest Institute Edelman Embassy of Japan to the United States Embassy of the Republic of Korea Equinor European Climate Foundation ExxonMobil Fincantieri Marine Group Georgetown University Law Center’s ICAP Guang Yang Hanesbrands Inc. HSBC Humanity United IBM Invesco PowerShares Japan External Trade Organization Jeff Yass Kirkland & Ellis LLP Korea Institute for the Advancement of Technology KPMG LexisNexis Mastercard Matthew Little Meg Gentle Michael Margolis Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia Natural Resources Defense Council Olin Wethington Penguin Random House Ploughshares Fund Plug Power Project Hong Kong RBC Capital Markets Refraction Asset Management Repsol Richard Morningstar S&P Global SAIC SoftBank Group SouthWest Holdings Squire Patton Boggs Tellurian, Inc. Tennessee Valley Authority Textron Inc. The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce Thomson Reuters Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. TÜPRAŞ UNICEF United Parcel Service

$25,000—$49,999 Contributors Accrete AI Adam Boehler Americans for a Free Syria and the Syrian American Council Apex Clean Energy Apple Best Seed Producer Ltd. Bohrer PLLC British Embassy Washington Climate Advisers ConocoPhillips Consolidated Contractors Company David D. Aufhauser Dentons US LLP Discovery, Inc. Dr. Harlan Ullman East Asia Foundation Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) Embassy of Finland in Washington, DC Embassy of the Italian Republic in the United States Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation Fincantieri SpA IHS Towers Inter-American Development Bank Ivan Schlager Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation Jarosław Grzesiak Jenny Wood John E. Chapoton John J. Studzinski JS Bank Limited Jupiter Intelligence Kibar Holding A.Ş. KNDS Mary Ann Walker MBDA Inc. Merck MetLife Inc. Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Singapore Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Nancy And Geoffrey Stack Family Foundation National Mining Association NATO Public Diplomacy Division Neste Nicole and Andre Kelleners Nuclear Energy Institute OCP Open Society Initiative for Europe Ørsted Ove Arup & Partners Limited RBC Foundation USA Safran S.A. Samhita Stephen J. Hadley Steven A. Denning Stevens Family Charitable Fund Tekfen Construction TeleGroup The Howard Baker Forum The Institute of Energy Economics, Japan The Iyer Family The Procter & Gamble Company The Roger and Susan Hertog Charitable Fund TRENDS Research & Advisory U.S. Chamber of Commerce Ukrainian Association of Payment Systems Willis Limited

$10,000—$24,999 Contributors Alejo Czerwonko Alp Sevimlisoy Amy and Stephen Shapiro Charitable Gift Fund Anonymous (1) Anthony Scaramucci Avascent Group Bob Kimmitt Bob Litterman Carolann Najarian Centre for European Perspective ClearPath Foundation Conrado Dornier Cubic Corporation Daniel Saka Mbumba Deere & Company Diana Dougan Dr. Ira Straus Eden Litt Embassy of Poland to the United States Emerson Electric Co. Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar Federal Foreign Office of Germany Franklin D. Kramer French Ministry of Armed Forces Georg Philipp Ettstaller Intel Invenergy LLC ISPI John D. Macomber Judith A. Miller Judith Saryan Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute Lightbridge Corporation Mercedes Gutierrez Michael Zak Nancy Brinker Neal S. Wolin Ormat PhRMA Rachel Nadjarian Rafic Bizri Robert Brooks Saab, Inc. Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency The African Development Bank The Russell Family Foundation The University of Texas at Austin Theodore Sedgwick Winnie Khattar

$5,000—$9,999 Contributors 8 Rivers/NET Power AES Clean Energy Ambassador Sue M. Cobb American Clean Power Anonymous (1) Barbara Anderson Barbara Barrett Bechtel Corporation Byron Callan Chem-Energy Corporation Consumers Energy Deloitte Dov S. Zakheim Elaine Dezenski Energy Futures Initiative Eric D.K. Melby Frederick Kempe and Pamela Meyer General (Ret.) and Mrs. David H. Petraeus General Michael V. Hayden Giuseppe Di Fuccia Global Vision Helen Xiao Zhang Humble Bundle Hussain Al Nowais Hussein Al Baya ISO New England Jan Lodal Jendayi Frazer John Campbell Joshua Danial Kenneth A. Buckfire Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Laura Holmes Jost Lawrence Rogow Lieutenant General Douglas Lute (Ret.) and Jane Holl Lute Michael Brady Michael Rogers Michele Pearce Morgan Hitzig Old Dominion University Research Foundation Patrick Gross Reid Maclellan Roy Salame Scale Microgrid Solutions Secretary Deborah Lee James Secretary John M. McHugh Sherri W. Goodman Slovak Security Policy Institute Southern Company Strategic Education International Stuart Eizenstat The Boeing Company Thomas J. Ridge Thomas M. Sanderson Tim Kubarych Timothy D. Adams Todd Kantor Walter B. Slocombe Wendy W. Makins Wolfgang Seybold

$1,000—$4,999 Contributors Admiral James G. Stavridis (Ret.) Airstreams Renewables Akram Elias Alliant Energy Ambassador John E. Herbst Andrew H. Gross Archish Mittal Argonne National Laboratory Astellas Pharma Barry Pavel Benjamin Curley Benjamin Haddad Bogdan Dinu Brett Lambert CALSTART Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Charles Fraker Chase P. Patterson Converge Strategies Crowell & Moring David Park Deloitte Risk Advisory BV DIRECTV Douglas O’Dell Dov S. Zakheim & Deborah Zakheim E.C. Michael Higgins Ed Bachrach Elevate Energy Innovation Reform Project European Values Think-Tank Factiva Fay Moghtader Fervo Fifarma Frances M. Townsend Frank Finelli Frank Keating General James E. Cartwright (Ret.) General Larry O. Spencer (Ret.) GeothermEx Geraldine Kunstadter Gerry Byrne Gina E. Wood Jake Silver James A. Rooney John Raidt Joseph S. Nye Joseph Thompson Josh Lipsky Julie Varghese Kirsten Fontenrose Larry Hochberg Larry S. Taylor Lieutenant General Walter Gaskin Mary C. Yates Matthew Kroenig Michael Chertoff Michael Farr Mobeen Rana Neil Brown North Carolina Renewable Ocean Energy Program NYU Center for Global Affairs Orrick Peter Engelke Philip Beierl Philip Odeen Prescott Paulin Randee Day Richard Danzig Richard Grove Richard Tryon Rick Ohrstrom Robert Helm Robert M. Gates Ronald Marks III Samuel Moss Silicon Ranch Corporation Spindrift Al Swaidi Suzanne Clark TerraPower, LLC Textron Systems Theodore Nappo Truman National Security Project Virginia A. Mulberger VLED W. DeVier Pierson and Mrs. Shirley F. Pierson Wallace “Chip” Gregson William Cohen William J. Hybl William Reilly World Trade Solutions LLC

Up to $999 Contributors A. Patricia Cronin Aaron Welch Aidan Todd Alan Obstler Albert Prytsepov Alex Feerst Alexander Markus Alexander Yachanin Alexandra de Borchgrave Amjad Ahmad Andre Sochaniwsky Andreas Rutili Andreas Umland Andrew Davis Andrew Marshall Andrius Bekintis Angela Chien Anna Therese Day Anoka Abeyrathne Anonymous (2) Arkadiusz Marchewka Ashley Cole Barry Lane Ben Weaver Bernardus Harageib Bill Rosolowsky Bogdan Bilanicz Bohdan Vitvitsky Borys Sydoruk C. Richard Nelson Camilla McCaslin Carlos Vasquez Ochoa Carsten Lehn Toft Catherine Farnsworth Cecil Hoffman Centre of Excellence for National Security Charles Waterman Charlie Shandil Chelsey Slack Chris Hamer Christopher Preble Christopher Skaluba Claudia Maria Klemm Conor Gillen Cora S. Simpson Dale Johnson Daniel Kenney Daniel Malloy David Dodd David Dorosz David Ensor David Ferroni David Lambert David Shullman Dawne Spicer Dawson Group Dean White Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers Defne Arslan Dimitry Mikhaylov Dionisyj Demianczuk Dmitry Borodaenko Dominique Carter Donald Fox Edward Russell Edward Tang Edward Verona Elizabeth Zabludoff Ellen Cleary Emmanuel Matambo EPP Group in the European Parliament Eric Rudolph Erkki Liikanen Ernest Schreiber Esther Brimmer Fatemeh Keshavarz-Karamustafa Frances Cook Fredrik Svinhufvud Garett Boyda Gene Renuart Genevieve Apaloo George Shaw Gisela Hill Gopal Krishna Pillai Grady Scott Graham Brookie Greenwich Entertainment Gretchen Ehle Guy de Selliers Hafou Toure Hai-y Le Hans Dieter Pirzkall Herbert Brian Mefford Igor Yeremeev Iliyana Ivanova Imad Habhab Iuliia Mendel James Bindenagel James Morrison James Swinger James Wink Jan Andresen Jason Marczak Jeffrey Reed Jennifer Gordon Jennifer Walters Jennifer Winch Jeremiah Baronberg Jill Weinstein Jim O’Sullivan John Bedker John Cummings John Erwin John Greenstein John Salamack John Scarlett John Woodworth Jonah Fisher Jonathan E. Zimmerman Jonathan Wechsler Jordan Bonfante Joseph Pettit Joseph Yun Julia Groeblacher Julia Michaels Jun Gao Junaid Nabi Kadi Silde Kaity Geren Kate Kranz Jordan Katharine Barnes Kendra Ryan Kenneth Beare Kerfalla Yansané Kevin Doffing Kir Karouna Kristi Pappalardo Larry Aubol Larry McGregor Lavanya Reddy Loyal Smith Magdi Amin Major General Harry Jenkins Mansour O. El-Kikhia Margaret Grieve Maria Haigh Mark Boettcher Mark Sooby Martha Barcena Martin Pilser Mehdi Askarieh Michael Hough Michelle Casserly Mika Millar Mirela Goyet Prelipcean Mr. and Mrs. Steven Wine Muhammad Kaleem ul Fateh Nabil Harfoush Neil Albert Network for Good Nicholas Bray Nick Flynn Nicola Leckie Nicole Scibelli Pablo Orsei Patrick M. Shanahan Patrick McEnaney Patrick Thiriet Paul Decker Paula J. Dobriansky Peter Copeland Peter Dixon Peter McNally Peter Stecher Petr Krogman Philip Pascall Pierre Frattolillo Randolph Bell Ravi Deepak Rebecca Scheurer Research Institute of Economy, Trade and Industry Richard Boyd Richard Downie Richard George Richard Herbert Richard Sladden Richard Symonds Rick Wicks Rima Hindo Robert Cabelly Robert Chew Robert Copeland Robert Day Robert Finley Robert Hale Robert Schmidle Robert Swan Robert Wojcik Roberto Alfredo Patiño Guinand Roman Angelov Romualdo Massa Bernucci Rosemary Mann Rosemary Thomas Ross Pasquale Saad Ajil Samuel Visner Sareva Naor Scott Kerr Sean Higgins Shahnaz Ahmed Sheila Hollis Silvere Megelas Son Cao Sorana Ungur Stephan Wasylko Stephanie Wander Stephen Crilly Stephen Greene Steven Miller Steven Steiner Stoyko Genchev Sunjin Choi Taishu Pitt Tamara Denysenko Tanner Black Ted Schmidt Thorsten Kähler Todd Riffey Tom Henteleff Tomasz Chlon Trevor L. Switzer Trey English Trey Herr Urkhan Seyidov Vicente Garcia Viorel Hrebenciuc Vivek Arora Vladimir Kowaliwskyj Volodymyr Yatsenko Walter Parchomenko Warren Bayliss Warren Davis Wendy Jacobson William Balan William Blair William Nyland William Wechsler Winsome Packer Yulia Mochalova Zeb Bradford Zeljko Mifka Zemedeneh Negatu

This list represents cash support received January 1, 2021–December 31, 2021. The Atlantic Council is grateful for the generous support of its partners. We strive to be complete and accurate in our recognition of our contributors. We regret any errors or omissions.

