2021 Honor roll of contributors

The Council acknowledges the following contributors who supported the Council’s work in the 2021 fiscal year.

Supporters engage with the Council through partnerships, sponsorships, and/or membership.

Founding Donor

Adrienne Arsht

  • Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center
  • Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center

$1,000,000+ Contributors

American Securities Foundation

Bahaa Hariri

Embassy of the United Arab Emirates

Facebook

Goldman Sachs

The Rockefeller Foundation

UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office

$500,000—$999,999 Contributors

Amazon

Charles Koch Institute

Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation

System Capital Management

United States Department of Defense

United States Department of State

Verizon

$250,000—$499,999 Contributors

Accenture LLP

Airbus

Amazon Web

Services

Anonymous (3)

C. Boyden Gray

Çalik Holding A.Ş.

ClimateWorks Foundation

Delegation of the European Union to the United States

Gary Rieschel

German Federal Foreign Office

Google

James C. Temerty, C.M.

JPMorgan Chase Foundation

Korea Foundation

Kostas Pantazopoulos

Melanie Chen

Neal Blue

Open Society Policy Center

Pfizer

PKO Bank Polski

PZU SA

Robert J. Abernethy

Rockefeller Brothers Fund

Ronald Weiser

Royal Norwegian Ministry of Defence

SAAB

SICPA S.A.

The Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank

United States Department of Energy

V. Kann Rasmussen Foundation

$100,000—$249,999 Contributors

A. Anthony Annunziato

Accenture Federal Services

Africa Finance Corporation

Ahmet Ören

Al-Iktissad Wal-Aamal

American Edge Project

Aramco Americas

Ashraf Qazi

Bank of America Corporation

Blackstone Charitable Foundation

Carnegie Corporation of New York

Charles Davidson

Cheniere Energy, Inc.

Chevron Corporation

Chopivsky Family Foundation

Daniel Poneman

Dariusz Mioduski

Dimitrios Papalexopoulos

Divyank Turakhia

DT Institute

Dun & Bradstreet

Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Washington, DC

Eni

FedEx Corporation

George and Kristen Lund

Global Affairs Canada

GS Energy

Hopelyn Investments Limited

HP Inc.

Hunt Consolidated, Inc.

Ihnatowycz Family Foundation

Jack Wadsworth

Lennar International

Leonardo

Limak Holding

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Majid Al Futtaim

Mapa

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates

Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania

Morningstar Family Foundation

Mr. Abakar Manany

Mubadala Investment Company

National Endowment for Democracy

Omidyar Network

PayPal

Pivotal Foundation and Francis and Dionne Najafi

Policy Center for the New South

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Robert C. Pozen

Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Sempra Energy

Siemens Energy

SK Group

Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs

Swiss Re Foundation

Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO)

Thales Group

The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation

United States Agency for International Development

Victor Pinchuk Foundation

William Marron

$50,000—$99,999 Contributors

Afiniti Inc.

Ahmed Charai

Alan H. Fleischmann and Dafna Tapiero of Laurel Strategies, Inc.

AM General

Ambassador and Mrs. Clifford Sobel

Anonymous (2)

ARDIAN

Baker & McKenzie LLP

BP America

Bridgewater Associates

Cafe Milano

Charles O. Rossotti

Children’s Investment Fund Foundation

Clean Air Task Force

Clyde C. Tuggle

Colleen Bell

Dan Negrea

David McCormick and Dina Powell McCormick

Derek Kirkland

EastWest Institute

Edelman

Embassy of Japan to the United States

Embassy of the Republic of Korea

Equinor

European Climate Foundation

ExxonMobil

Fincantieri Marine Group

Georgetown University Law Center’s ICAP

Guang Yang

Hanesbrands Inc.

HSBC

Humanity United

IBM

Invesco PowerShares

Japan External Trade Organization

Jeff Yass

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Korea Institute for the Advancement of Technology

KPMG

LexisNexis

Mastercard

Matthew Little

Meg Gentle

Michael Margolis

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia

Natural Resources Defense Council

Olin Wethington

Penguin Random House

Ploughshares Fund

Plug Power

Project Hong Kong

RBC Capital Markets

Refraction Asset Management

Repsol

Richard Morningstar

S&P Global

SAIC

SoftBank Group

SouthWest Holdings

Squire Patton Boggs

Tellurian, Inc.

Tennessee Valley Authority

Textron Inc.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce

Thomson Reuters

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

TÜPRAŞ

UNICEF

United Parcel Service

$25,000—$49,999 Contributors

Accrete AI

Adam Boehler

Americans for a Free Syria and the Syrian American Council

Apex Clean Energy

Apple

Best Seed Producer Ltd.

Bohrer PLLC

British Embassy Washington

Climate Advisers

ConocoPhillips

Consolidated Contractors Company

David D. Aufhauser

Dentons US LLP

Discovery, Inc.

Dr. Harlan Ullman

East Asia Foundation

Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI)

Embassy of Finland in Washington, DC

Embassy of the Italian Republic in the United States

Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation

Fincantieri SpA

IHS Towers

Inter-American Development Bank

Ivan Schlager

Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation

Jarosław Grzesiak

Jenny Wood

John E. Chapoton

John J. Studzinski

JS Bank Limited

Jupiter Intelligence

Kibar Holding A.Ş.

KNDS

Mary Ann Walker

MBDA Inc.

Merck

MetLife Inc.

Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Singapore

Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic

Nancy And Geoffrey Stack Family Foundation

National Mining Association

NATO Public Diplomacy Division

Neste

Nicole and Andre Kelleners

Nuclear Energy Institute

OCP

Open Society Initiative for Europe

Ørsted

Ove Arup & Partners Limited

RBC Foundation USA

Safran S.A.

Samhita

Stephen J. Hadley

Steven A. Denning

Stevens Family Charitable Fund

Tekfen Construction

TeleGroup

The Howard Baker Forum

The Institute of Energy Economics, Japan

The Iyer Family

The Procter & Gamble Company

The Roger and Susan Hertog Charitable Fund

TRENDS Research & Advisory

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Ukrainian Association of Payment Systems

Willis Limited

$10,000—$24,999 Contributors

Alejo Czerwonko

Alp Sevimlisoy

Amy and Stephen Shapiro Charitable Gift Fund

Anonymous (1)

Anthony Scaramucci

Avascent Group

Bob Kimmitt

Bob Litterman

Carolann Najarian

Centre for European Perspective

ClearPath Foundation

Conrado Dornier

Cubic Corporation

Daniel Saka Mbumba

Deere & Company

Diana Dougan

Dr. Ira Straus

Eden Litt

Embassy of Poland to the United States

Emerson Electric Co.

Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar

Federal Foreign Office of Germany

Franklin D. Kramer

French Ministry of Armed Forces

Georg Philipp Ettstaller

Intel

Invenergy LLC

ISPI

John D. Macomber

Judith A. Miller

Judith Saryan

Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute

Lightbridge Corporation

Mercedes Gutierrez

Michael Zak

Nancy Brinker

Neal S. Wolin

Ormat

PhRMA

Rachel Nadjarian

Rafic Bizri

Robert Brooks

Saab, Inc.

Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency

The African Development Bank

The Russell Family Foundation

The University of Texas at Austin

Theodore Sedgwick

Winnie Khattar

$5,000—$9,999 Contributors

8 Rivers/NET Power

AES Clean Energy

Ambassador Sue M. Cobb

American Clean Power

Anonymous (1)

Barbara Anderson

Barbara Barrett

Bechtel Corporation

Byron Callan

Chem-Energy Corporation

Consumers Energy

Deloitte

Dov S. Zakheim

Elaine Dezenski

Energy Futures Initiative

Eric D.K. Melby

Frederick Kempe and Pamela Meyer

General (Ret.) and Mrs. David H. Petraeus

General Michael V. Hayden

Giuseppe Di Fuccia

Global Vision

Helen Xiao Zhang

Humble Bundle

Hussain Al Nowais

Hussein Al Baya

ISO New England

Jan Lodal

Jendayi Frazer

John Campbell

Joshua Danial

Kenneth A. Buckfire

Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung

Laura Holmes Jost

Lawrence Rogow

Lieutenant General Douglas Lute (Ret.) and Jane Holl Lute

Michael Brady

Michael Rogers

Michele Pearce

Morgan Hitzig

Old Dominion University Research Foundation

Patrick Gross

Reid Maclellan

Roy Salame

Scale Microgrid Solutions

Secretary Deborah Lee James

Secretary John M. McHugh

Sherri W. Goodman

Slovak Security Policy Institute

Southern Company

Strategic Education International

Stuart Eizenstat

The Boeing Company

Thomas J. Ridge

Thomas M. Sanderson

Tim Kubarych

Timothy D. Adams

Todd Kantor

Walter B. Slocombe

Wendy W. Makins

Wolfgang Seybold

$1,000—$4,999 Contributors

Admiral James G. Stavridis (Ret.)

Airstreams Renewables

Akram Elias

Alliant Energy

Ambassador John E. Herbst

Andrew H. Gross

Archish Mittal

Argonne National Laboratory

Astellas Pharma

Barry Pavel

Benjamin Curley

Benjamin Haddad

Bogdan Dinu

Brett Lambert

CALSTART

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Charles Fraker

Chase P. Patterson

Converge Strategies

Crowell & Moring

David Park

Deloitte Risk Advisory BV

DIRECTV

Douglas O’Dell

Dov S. Zakheim & Deborah Zakheim

E.C. Michael Higgins

Ed Bachrach

Elevate

Energy Innovation Reform Project

European Values Think-Tank

Factiva

Fay Moghtader

Fervo

Fifarma

Frances M. Townsend

Frank Finelli

Frank Keating

General James E. Cartwright (Ret.)

General Larry O. Spencer (Ret.)

GeothermEx

Geraldine Kunstadter

Gerry Byrne

Gina E. Wood

Jake Silver

James A. Rooney

John Raidt

Joseph S. Nye

Joseph Thompson

Josh Lipsky

Julie Varghese

Kirsten Fontenrose

Larry Hochberg

Larry S. Taylor

Lieutenant General Walter Gaskin

Mary C. Yates

Matthew Kroenig

Michael Chertoff

Michael Farr

Mobeen Rana

Neil Brown

North Carolina Renewable Ocean Energy Program

NYU Center for Global Affairs

Orrick

Peter Engelke

Philip Beierl

Philip Odeen

Prescott Paulin

Randee Day

Richard Danzig

Richard Grove

Richard Tryon

Rick Ohrstrom

Robert Helm

Robert M. Gates

Ronald Marks III

Samuel Moss

Silicon Ranch Corporation

Spindrift Al Swaidi

Suzanne Clark

TerraPower, LLC

Textron Systems

Theodore Nappo

Truman National Security Project

Virginia A. Mulberger

VLED

W. DeVier Pierson and Mrs. Shirley F. Pierson

Wallace “Chip” Gregson

William Cohen

William J. Hybl

William Reilly

World Trade Solutions LLC

Up to $999 Contributors

A. Patricia Cronin

Aaron Welch

Aidan Todd

Alan Obstler

Albert Prytsepov

Alex Feerst

Alexander Markus

Alexander Yachanin

Alexandra de Borchgrave

Amjad Ahmad

Andre Sochaniwsky

Andreas Rutili

Andreas Umland

Andrew Davis

Andrew Marshall

Andrius Bekintis

Angela Chien

Anna Therese Day

Anoka Abeyrathne

Anonymous (2)

Arkadiusz Marchewka

Ashley Cole

Barry Lane

Ben Weaver

Bernardus Harageib

Bill Rosolowsky

Bogdan Bilanicz

Bohdan Vitvitsky

Borys Sydoruk

C. Richard Nelson

Camilla McCaslin

Carlos Vasquez Ochoa

Carsten Lehn Toft

Catherine Farnsworth

Cecil Hoffman

Centre of Excellence for National Security

Charles Waterman

Charlie Shandil

Chelsey Slack

Chris Hamer

Christopher Preble

Christopher Skaluba

Claudia Maria Klemm

Conor Gillen

Cora S. Simpson

Dale Johnson

Daniel Kenney

Daniel Malloy

David Dodd

David Dorosz

David Ensor

David Ferroni

David Lambert

David Shullman

Dawne Spicer

Dawson Group

Dean White

Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers

Defne Arslan

Dimitry Mikhaylov

Dionisyj Demianczuk

Dmitry Borodaenko

Dominique Carter

Donald Fox

Edward Russell

Edward Tang

Edward Verona

Elizabeth Zabludoff

Ellen Cleary

Emmanuel Matambo

EPP Group in the European Parliament

Eric Rudolph

Erkki Liikanen

Ernest Schreiber

Esther Brimmer

Fatemeh Keshavarz-Karamustafa

Frances Cook

Fredrik Svinhufvud

Garett Boyda

Gene Renuart

Genevieve Apaloo

George Shaw

Gisela Hill

Gopal Krishna Pillai

Grady Scott

Graham Brookie

Greenwich Entertainment

Gretchen Ehle

Guy de Selliers

Hafou Toure

Hai-y Le

Hans Dieter Pirzkall

Herbert Brian Mefford

Igor Yeremeev

Iliyana Ivanova

Imad Habhab

Iuliia Mendel

James Bindenagel

James Morrison

James Swinger

James Wink

Jan Andresen

Jason Marczak

Jeffrey Reed

Jennifer Gordon

Jennifer Walters

Jennifer Winch

Jeremiah Baronberg

Jill Weinstein

Jim O’Sullivan

John Bedker

John Cummings

John Erwin

John Greenstein

John Salamack

John Scarlett

John Woodworth

Jonah Fisher

Jonathan E. Zimmerman

Jonathan Wechsler

Jordan Bonfante

Joseph Pettit

Joseph Yun

Julia Groeblacher

Julia Michaels

Jun Gao

Junaid Nabi

Kadi Silde

Kaity Geren

Kate Kranz Jordan

Katharine Barnes

Kendra Ryan

Kenneth Beare

Kerfalla Yansané

Kevin Doffing

Kir Karouna

Kristi Pappalardo

Larry Aubol

Larry McGregor

Lavanya Reddy

Loyal Smith

Magdi Amin

Major General Harry Jenkins

Mansour O. El-Kikhia

Margaret Grieve

Maria Haigh

Mark Boettcher

Mark Sooby

Martha Barcena

Martin Pilser

Mehdi Askarieh

Michael Hough

Michelle Casserly

Mika Millar

Mirela Goyet Prelipcean

Mr. and Mrs. Steven Wine

Muhammad Kaleem ul Fateh

Nabil Harfoush

Neil Albert

Network for Good

Nicholas Bray

Nick Flynn

Nicola Leckie

Nicole Scibelli

Pablo Orsei

Patrick M. Shanahan

Patrick McEnaney

Patrick Thiriet

Paul Decker

Paula J. Dobriansky

Peter Copeland

Peter Dixon

Peter McNally

Peter Stecher

Petr Krogman

Philip Pascall

Pierre Frattolillo

Randolph Bell

Ravi Deepak

Rebecca Scheurer

Research Institute of Economy, Trade and Industry

Richard Boyd

Richard Downie

Richard George

Richard Herbert

Richard Sladden

Richard Symonds

Rick Wicks

Rima Hindo

Robert Cabelly

Robert Chew

Robert Copeland

Robert Day

Robert Finley

Robert Hale

Robert Schmidle

Robert Swan

Robert Wojcik

Roberto Alfredo Patiño Guinand

Roman Angelov

Romualdo Massa Bernucci

Rosemary Mann

Rosemary Thomas

Ross Pasquale

Saad Ajil

Samuel Visner

Sareva Naor

Scott Kerr

Sean Higgins

Shahnaz Ahmed

Sheila Hollis

Silvere Megelas

Son Cao

Sorana Ungur

Stephan Wasylko

Stephanie Wander

Stephen Crilly

Stephen Greene

Steven Miller

Steven Steiner

Stoyko Genchev

Sunjin Choi

Taishu Pitt

Tamara Denysenko

Tanner Black

Ted Schmidt

Thorsten Kähler

Todd Riffey

Tom Henteleff

Tomasz Chlon

Trevor L. Switzer

Trey English

Trey Herr

Urkhan Seyidov

Vicente Garcia

Viorel Hrebenciuc

Vivek Arora

Vladimir Kowaliwskyj

Volodymyr Yatsenko

Walter Parchomenko

Warren Bayliss

Warren Davis

Wendy Jacobson

William Balan

William Blair

William Nyland

William Wechsler

Winsome Packer

Yulia Mochalova

Zeb Bradford

Zeljko Mifka

Zemedeneh Negatu

This list represents cash support received January 1, 2021–December 31, 2021. The Atlantic Council is grateful for the generous support of its partners. We strive to be complete and accurate in our recognition of our contributors. We regret any errors or omissions.

I. Introduction

Annual Report 2021/2022

The Atlantic Council has never been more robust operationally, substantively, or financially in its sixty-year history. This comes at a time when our work has never been more crucial in the face of complex, daunting, and worldwide challenges.

Financial summary

II. Annual Report 2021/2022: Thematic programs

The Atlantic Council”s seven thematic programs all had global impact in 2021. Read more about their accomplishments and plans to expand their reach.

III. Annual Report 2021/2022: Regional programs

By Atlantic Council

The Atlantic Council’s eight regional programs all had global impact in 2021. Read more about their accomplishments and plans to expand their reach.
IV. Annual Report 2021/2022: Convening

By The Atlantic Council

