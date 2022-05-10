II. Annual Report 2021/2022: Thematic programs

Read about the scope of our thematic programs covering everything from security and strategy to economics and technology.

Thematic programs

The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security • Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center • The Digital Forensic Research Lab • Global Energy Center • GeoEconomics Center • GeoTech Center • Millennium Leadership Program

Next

Read the full report

Image: US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and advisors Jan Hecker (second right) and Jake Sullivan attend a bilateral meeting during a G7 summit in St. Ives, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. GUIDO BERGMANN/BUNDESREGIERUNG/ HANDOUT VIA REUTERS”