II. Annual Report 2021/2022: Thematic programs

Read about the scope of our thematic programs covering everything from security and strategy to economics and technology.

Thematic programs

The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security • Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center • The Digital Forensic Research Lab • Global Energy Center • GeoEconomics Center • GeoTech Center • Millennium Leadership Program

People sitting around a table

Annual Report

May 10, 2022

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

By Atlantic Council

In 2021, the The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security’s work reflected its enduring core competencies: strategy and foresight; alliances; and defense.

The COP Resilience Hub

Annual Report

May 10, 2022

Adrienne Arsht- Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center

By Atlantic Council

In 2021 the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center built individual and community resilience in the face of climate impacts.

An explosion outside the US Capitol building

Annual Report

May 10, 2022

Digital Forensic Research Lab

By Atlantic Council

In 2021 the DFRLab built transparency and accountability online and around the world to promote free and open societies.

Two men speaking in front of a news camera

Annual Report

May 10, 2022

Global Energy Center

By Atlantic Council

In 2021 the Global Energy Center promoted energy security to devise pragmatic solutions to the challenges of the energy transition.

container ships at sea

Annual Report

May 10, 2022

GeoEconomics Center

By Atlantic Council

 In 2021, the GeoEconomics Center made major advances in existing work areas while also launching new and innovative projects.

Satellite hovering over planet earth

Annual Report

May 10, 2022

GeoTech Center

By Atlantic Council

Much of the GeoTech Center’s work in the first half of 2021 focused on readying and launching the bipartisan Report of the Commission on the Geopolitical Impacts of New Technologies and Data for the White House.

Group of people posing for a photo

Annual Report

May 10, 2022

Millennium Leadership Program

By Atlantic Council

In 2021, the Millennium Leadership Program hired and onboarded an entirely new team with a new center director.

