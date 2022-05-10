II. Annual Report 2021/2022: Thematic programs

Read about the scope of our thematic programs covering everything from security and strategy to economics and technology.
Thematic programs
The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security • Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center • The Digital Forensic Research Lab • Global Energy Center • GeoEconomics Center • GeoTech Center • Millennium Leadership Program
Next
Read the full report
Annual Report 2021/2022
The Atlantic Council has never been more robust operationally, substantively, or financially in its sixty-year history. This comes at a time when our work has never been more crucial in the face of complex, daunting, and worldwide challenges.
Annual Report May 10, 2022
IV. Annual Report 2021/2022: Convening
By The Atlantic Council
The Atlantic Council leads through its ability to convene key communities of interest, in the United States and globally. Learn about our innovations in 2021 as we brought together friends and allies, for debate, discussion, and celebration.