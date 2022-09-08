Russia Sanctions Database SCROLL TO EXPLORE

Russia is the world’s most sanctioned country. By imposing an unprecedented package of sanctions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year, the West hoped to make Russia a global economic pariah. The synchronized approach strengthened the blow of the initial package, and continuous coordination is allowing partners to spot the gaps in the sanctions regime and try to fill them.



There is significant overlap on sectoral sanctions in finance, in defense, and in drilling technologies for hydrocarbons. Many of these measures have been in place since 2014. But large discrepancies still exist between jurisdictions’ listings of entities and individuals.



The Atlantic Council’s new Russia Sanctions Database tracks the level of coordination among Western allies in sanctioning Russian entities, individuals, vessels, and aircraft—and shows where gaps still remain.

Explore the searchable database below to explore the gaps in Western sanctions against Russian entities, individuals, aircraft, and vessels.

Key findings

Only 1 percent of entities are designated by all six jurisdictions The United States sanctions the highest number of Russian entities, mostly targeting banks and financial institutions. Western partners still have to catch up. 24 percent of individuals are designated by all six jurisdictions The level of coordination in sanctioning individuals is high due to designations of State Duma members over their support of the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The United States is the only authority sanctioning vessels and aircraft The United States sanctions Russian sea vessels for their involvement in arms trafficking and sanctions evasion.

Six jurisdictions covered in this database are the United States, the United Kingdom, the EU, Switzerland, Canada, and Australia.

Recommendations

Sanction subsidiaries too. Looking at the visuals above, one thing stands out: The United States imposes the highest number of sanctions against Russian entities, while other jurisdictions tend to designate mostly individuals. One explanation is that when the United States designates an entity, it goes after subsidiaries too. For example, as shown in the database above, all six jurisdictions sanctioned Joint Stock Company Sberbank, but only the United States sanctioned Sberbank’s forty-two subsidiaries. Similarly, the United States sanctions Alfa-Bank and VTB Bank subsidiaries. By adding subsidiaries to their sanctions lists, US partners could enhance the multilateral sanctions regime and the enforcement of it.

Sort lists by a “theme.” Now that all jurisdictions have increased the number of sanctions exponentially, they should also better organize their lists. Follow the example of the United States, whose lists with a Russia focus are organized by theme. For example, as shown in the sanctions lists underneath the database, US lists are at the intersection of issues such as Russia and energy security or Russia and cybersecurity. Most other countries’ lists included in this database tend to focus on Russia but lack any thematic breakdown. If all sanctioning authorities added a thematic focus to Russia sanctions programs, that system could be helpful in organizing and making ever-growing Russia sanctions lists more legible to counterparts and to the private-sector practitioners who are responsible for implementing the sanctions.

Sanctioned individuals spotlight

