Our experts decode policymakers’ plans for the global economy at the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings

“Fasten your seatbelts,” said International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the Atlantic Council last week, during a curtain-raiser speech for the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings. “At some point, we will be landing.”

But central bank governors and finance ministers meeting in Washington this week will need to grapple with more than the question of when their countries will be “landing” after a period of high inflation: They’ll also be looking to manage how their countries recover, aiming for a soft landing that avoids recession.

With so much at stake, we’ve dispatched our experts to IMF and World Bank headquarters in Foggy Bottom to decode the institutions’ plans to navigate the turbulence of the global economy.

The latest from Washington, DC

Watch all our conversations with central bank governors, finance ministers, and experts

APRIL 14, 2024 | 4:45 PM ET

The era of separating geopolitics and economics is over

As the world’s finance ministers and central bank governors descend on Washington this week—and snarl the city’s traffic—they seem to just want to be able to stick to the script.

It’s an understandable sentiment. The agenda is daunting, with issues such as sticky inflation, China’s struggling economy, and a rising risk of debt defaults. And, as IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva made clear in her curtain-raiser speech at the Atlantic Council on Thursday, those are just the immediate problems. The medium-term challenges of job disruptions from artificial intelligence and the green energy transition can’t be ignored.

But as Iran’s large-scale attack on Israel this weekend reminded us, the ministers and governors will need to first address something else—the reality that geopolitical tensions and conflict have, as Georgieva said, “changed the playbook for global economic relations.”

Six months ago, on the eve of the IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Marrakesh, Hamas unleashed its brutal terrorist attack on Israel. The ministers spent the next five days being asked about the possible impacts on the regional and global economy, and nearly all of them demurred. As we at the Atlantic Council pointed out at the time, that was a mistake. It was clear from the start that war between Israel and Hamas would have economic repercussions. Sure enough, two months later, Houthi attacks linked to the war began disrupting major shipping routes in the Red Sea.

Now, Iran’s attack has cast a dark shadow over the spring meetings. Once again, many of the ministers will surely try to avoid addressing the potential fallout. Even if geopolitics is the last thing the ministers want to be discussing, they may not have a choice. It’s worth remembering that the Bretton Woods Institutions were created during a war to address the devastating economic toll of conflict. For the last several decades, it was often possible to keep geopolitics and economics separate—but that time is over. The sooner the ministers recognize the new reality, the more effective they can be.

APRIL 11, 2024 | 2:44 PM ET

IMF head Kristalina Georgieva on how to avoid ‘the Tepid Twenties’ for the global economy

With global growth predicted to remain “well below” its historical average—at slightly above 3 percent—“making the right policy choices will define the future of the world economy,” International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday.

“The sobering reality is global economic activity is weak by historical standards,” inflation is “not fully defeated,” and fiscal buffers “have been depleted,” she explained at an Atlantic Council Front Page event ahead of the 2024 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings. “Without a course correction, we are indeed heading for ‘the Tepid Twenties’—a sluggish and disappointing decade.”

Yet, there is reason for optimism, Georgieva argued while previewing an upgrade to global growth forecasts the IMF will release next week: Growth is “marginally stronger” thanks to “robust activity” in the United States and in many emerging-market economies, including an increase in household consumption and business investment and the easing of supply-chain problems.

Inflation is dropping “somewhat faster than previously expected”—a trend Georgieva expects to continue in 2024. While inflation is down in the United States, new data this week show that it may be creeping back up; “that is a concern,” Georgieva said, “but I think the [Federal Reserve] is acting prudently.” In response to some predictions that inflation would come down, propelling the Fed to cut interest rates this year, Georgieva cautioned “not so fast.” If the Fed has to then reverse course and raise rates, she said, that would undermine public confidence in monetary policy.

Yet on the other hand, high interest rates in the United States are “not great news” for the rest of the world. “High interest rates mean the dollar is also stronger,” which for other countries means that their currencies “are weaker,” she explained. “It could become a bit of a worry in terms of financial stability.”

Below, read more highlights from Georgieva’s curtain-raiser speech and conversation with Atlantic Council President and Chief Executive Officer Frederick Kempe, which touched upon the “good policies” needed to achieve a soft landing across the world and concerning economic trends in China.

APRIL 10, 2024 | 2:02 PM ET

What to expect from the 2024 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings

Josh Lipsky, senior director of the Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center, breaks down the issues at the top of the agenda for the spring meetings.

Further reading

Related Experts: Josh Lipsky, Nicole Goldin, Amin Mohseni-Cheraghlou, Jeremy Mark, Martin Mühleisen, Hung Tran, and Katherine Walla

Image: A man walks by a sign in Washington, DC, ahead of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings.