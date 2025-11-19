Carbon markets and climate finance for Ukraine’s recovery

Bottom lines up front Amid full-scale war, Ukraine is emerging as a laboratory for innovative finance, testing climate finance solutions—such as Article 6 of the Paris Agreement—as a way to channel finance directly into reconstruction projects.

A proposed “solidarity credits” framework, using the funding pool of a Green Recovery Fund and supported by a first-loss guarantee facility, could de-risk private investment and unlock concessional finance for Ukraine’s recovery.

By linking carbon integrity with human security, Ukraine can show how carbon markets can drive resilient development in fragile or transitioning economies, from solar roofs on hospitals to reforestation, setting a model for countries aligning climate action with security and inclusive growth.

As COP30 convenes in Belém, the first UN Climate Conference hosted in the Amazon and a symbolic turning point for global climate solidarity, the question before negotiators is not only how to scale climate ambition, but how to ensure it delivers on Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) finance for countries’ sustainable economic development. Ukraine’s recovery stands as one of the clearest tests of whether climate finance can function under conditions of war. Article 6, finalized last year in Baku, now enters its implementation phase; Ukraine’s experience could define how these mechanisms evolve.

The challenge of financing reconstruction in Ukraine is massive. Russia’s full-scale invasion has inflicted more than $176 billion in direct damage and over $589 billion in economic losses across Ukraine, which is nearly three times the country’s pre-war gross domestic product (GDP). The destruction is systemic, with the metals sector reducing steel production by almost 71 percent after several leading plants were destroyed or occupied. Millions of acres of farmland are unusable due to occupation or contamination from over two million landmines, making it the most heavily mined country in the world. Natural reserves such as Sviati Hory have lost thousands of hectares of forest and wetland ecosystems to fires and contamination. The energy sector ranks among the most heavily affected, with up to 93 percent of damaged or destroyed assets across power generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. As of December 2024, the sector’s recovery and modernization needs are estimated at $67.78 billion, including $53.7 billion to rebuild power generation on green transition principles aligned with EU climate and energy goals. The Ukrainian regions facing the highest reconstruction needs—Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Odesa, and Sumy oblasts—are industrial hubs and front-line territories.

Despite the scale of destruction, Ukraine’s recovery offers an opportunity for transformation. The country can not only rebuild what was lost, but also redesign its economy and infrastructure on resilient, sustainable, and future-ready foundations. Guided by the Build Back Better principle, endorsed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and supported by international partners, Ukraine aims to reconstruct using higher-quality, advanced, and sustainable technologies, aligning recovery with the EU’s Green Transition and Digital Transformation agendas.

If realized, this vision could radically reshape Ukraine’s economic landscape by mid-century. The economic dividends would be substantial: lower import bills, improved trade balance, and thousands of skilled jobs in engineering, manufacturing, and local services. Breaking its historic dependence on imported fossil fuels, once 70 percent of Ukraine’s energy mix, Ukraine could become nearly self-sufficient in primary energy. New value chains in clean technologies, sustainable construction materials, and bio-based industries would drive regional growth and anchor long-term industrial modernization.

As Ukraine aligns its recovery strategy with the EU Green Deal, one of the most pressing challenges will be balancing industrial revival with the obligations stemming from the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). Exemption from CBAM may be politically feasible in the short term, but in the long run, Ukraine’s competitiveness will depend on achieving genuine emissions reductions across energy-intensive sectors. Carbon finance under Article 6 could be instrumental in this process—directing investment toward low-carbon steel, cement, and fertilizer production, speeding the transition away from coal and gas, and helping Ukraine move toward alignment with the EU’s carbon pricing and reporting systems.

Yet the challenge is immense. Achieving this transformation will require annual investment around $35 billion across energy, industry, transport, and buildings, including $11 billion each year in renewable generation and grid infrastructure. Ukraine’s $524 billion reconstruction need is therefore more than rebuilding physical assets; it is a test of financial credibility, investor confidence, and political will. In defending Ukraine against Russia’s unlawful aggression—a threat not only to Ukrainian sovereignty but to the shared interests and security of its allies—Western countries have already demonstrated significant political will, mobilizing over $454 billion in military, financial, and humanitarian aid since 2022. The same resolve now needs to power a new framework for climate-aligned reconstruction, where solidarity is measured not just in aid, but in investment, innovation, and shared security.

The scale of Ukraine’s reconstruction is daunting, yet existing international frameworks currently being discussed at COP30 could potentially help mobilize the necessary capital. Can COP leaders leverage the framework of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement to bring reconstruction finance to Ukraine?

Article 6 as a bridge to climate, development, and green recovery finance

Article 6 of the Paris Agreement enables the trade of emission reductions and removals units as “internationally transferred mitigation outcomes” (ITMOs)—equal to 1 ton of CO 2 counted toward the country’s climate targets. In practice, a government or company can fund verified climate action abroad, and count the resulting emissions reduction toward its own NDC, or use them for corporate or investment needs.

If implemented at scale, Article 6 can become a channel for financing Ukraine’s reconstruction and green transition. Reimagined as a mechanism for countries to further demonstrate their unwavering support for Ukraine, Article 6 ITMOs could be redefined as “solidarity credits,” verified units of climate finance directed to Ukraine’s reconstruction. These credits would support grid restoration, renewable-energy deployment, and institutional capacity building, while following Article 6’s framework and maintaining its integrity and transparency requirements.The governments of the United Kingdom, the EU, and Ukraine could take the lead in testing this approach through bilateral agreements under Article 6. The initiative would pilot a new class of “solidarity credits” that uphold Article 6’s integrity rules while extending its application to post-conflict reconstruction. These credits would enable partner countries to channel verifiable climate finance (or results-based finance) into Ukraine’s recovery, supporting projects such as clean energy. Then, the supporting government could either claim these credits or let the private sector buy or invest in them, thus providing climate finance and advancing global decarbonization goals. Because these are authorized under the Paris Agreement, there is no risk of double-counting. Companies can retire these ITMO units to support high-integrity corporate climate claims, bolstering their climate accountability and transition plans while channeling capital into Ukraine’s recovery.

Current endeavors

Last year’s package agreed at COP29 in Baku effectively finalized the core rulebook for Article 6. In practice, this means that the Paris Agreement architecture for issuing and trading ITMOS under Article 6.2 and under Article 6.4 is now sufficiently clear for countries to move from design to delivery. Early movers, including Switzerland, Honduras, Suriname and Japan, have begun translating these rules into real national programs and project transactions, showing what the Article 6 implementation actually looks like.

That shift, however, has also underscored how complex and demanding Article 6 is to implement effectively. The framework builds on the Kyoto Protocol’s clean development and joint implementation mechanisms, retaining their focus on transparent governance, environmental integrity, and contributions to sustainable development while introducing stricter safeguards and transparency, and stronger alignment with national climate targets. Implementing this framework requires robust national systems, including clear authorization procedures, reliable monitoring, reporting and verification, and registries capable of tracking units from issuance to final use. Many countries are now developing and implementing these systems, and while progress is evident, it remains uneven across jurisdictions.

For the moment, international transfers of ITMOs remain modest in volume, but some countries, such as Honduras and Suriname have signed MoUs to trade large volumes with large banks and companies. Limited adoption is not a failure of the concept so much as a reflection of both the infancy of this new market and the work needed to align domestic institutions, data systems, and project pipelines with these new Article 6 rules and regulations. As more countries complete those building blocks and capital liquidity enters this market, a steady scale-up is inevitable.

Designing a new financial architecture

Implementing Article 6 to enable Ukraine’s reconstruction will be a test of financial ingenuity, with clear policy signals, proving that climate finance can operate even under extreme conditions of risk and instability, such as war.

The framework suggested by the Oxford Roadmap to Net-Zero Aligned Carbon Market Regulation, which is widely referenced as setting a gold-standard approach in carbon finance investment-grade, defines six pillars: efficient financing, net-zero alignment, ecosystem integrity, equitable outcomes, enforcement, and usability. These principles can support a de-risked Article 6 architecture, one that embeds high-integrity standards within Ukraine’s reconstruction finance. Applied to Ukraine, they suggest a model where carbon revenues complement grants and concessional lending. Even a modest stream of credits could channel between $2 billion and $3 billion annually into verified renewable and grid-resilience projects, roughly 5 percent of Ukraine’s annual recovery needs.

Translating these principles into practice requires a concrete governance model. Integrity and traceability are the bridge between abstract standards and operational finance. Each Article 6 credit should therefore carry verifiable metadata—satellite monitoring, reporting, and verification; third-party audits; and tangible co-benefits such as megawatts restored, hospitals powered, jobs created, or tons of diesel displaced.

Why now?

The UK and EU are uniquely positioned to partner with Ukraine on carbon finance. London retains diplomatic credibility on climate policy and has been among Ukraine’s staunchest allies since 2022. Its management of the International Climate Finance (ICF) portfolio and commitment to high-integrity carbon markets form a solid foundation, reinforced by the 2025 UK–Ukraine 100-Year Partnership Memorandum.

The EU, on November 5, 2025, approved a 90 percent emissions reduction target for 2040, allowing member states to use Article 6 international carbon credits for up to 5 percent of their emissions. This would allow and incentivize any EU member countries, companies, and investors to invest in Ukraine and use those Article 6 carbon credits for their emissions reduction purposes.

On October 29, 2025, the second NDC of Ukraine to the Paris Agreement was approved by resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and published on the UNFCCC website during COP30. This sends a strong political signal and shows a clear determination by Ukraine to grow its economy sustainably. Ukraine aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in 2035 by more than 65 percent from 1990 levels. Furthermore, Ukraine intends to continue participating in market mechanisms under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement as a party on whose territory projects under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement are implemented.

By participating in cooperative approaches, under Article 6, Ukraine will comply with the rules and guidelines in accordance with the decisions of the Paris Agreement to ensure proper accounting, environmental integrity, transparency, and avoidance of double counting.

A proposed bilateral Article 6 framework could consist of three pillars:

Solidarity credits: The UK and the EU would contribute approximately £200 million ($263.4 million) to a Ukraine Green Recovery Fund. This fund would finance projects such as grid reconstruction, solar energy initiatives, and energy efficiency upgrades. The resulting ITMOs would be transferred to the UK but explicitly not used to meet its NDCs. Instead, they would function as either “solidarity credits,” or sold to businesses and the capital markets, thus strengthening business cooperation and bringing symbolic political value.

Guarantee facility for risk mitigation: Utilizing UK-backed concessional finance, a first-loss guarantee facility would reduce investment risk for private developers. This guarantee would cover partial losses if a project is destroyed or interrupted by conflict, thereby lowering Ukraine’s perceived country risk.

Pilot “green corridors” with transparent monitoring, reporting, and verification. Two to three green corridors, for example, around Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Dnipro, could serve as regional reconstruction zones integrating distributed renewable energy and upgraded transmission infrastructure within international carbon-market frameworks, including the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanisms.

For quick and lasting impact, Ukraine should prioritize projects where carbon finance meets human security:

Distributed renewables on schools, hospitals, and administrative buildings—Ukraine’s rooftop photovoltaic potential exceeds 238.8 gigawatts, alongside distributed storage. Ukrainian firms such as KNESS have already deployed over 100 megawatt-hour of battery capacity. For example, retrofitting municipal hospitals in Chernihiv oblast with rooftop solar systems could unlock concessional financing backed by a UK guarantee covering 20 percent of potential losses, thereby reducing the cost of capital from 12 percent to 7 percent.



on schools, hospitals, and administrative buildings—Ukraine’s rooftop photovoltaic potential exceeds 238.8 gigawatts, alongside distributed storage. Ukrainian firms such as KNESS have already deployed over 100 megawatt-hour of battery capacity. For example, retrofitting municipal hospitals in Chernihiv oblast with rooftop solar systems could unlock concessional financing backed by a UK guarantee covering 20 percent of potential losses, thereby reducing the cost of capital from 12 percent to 7 percent. Energy-efficiency retrofits could cut heating demand by 50 percent and 60 percent since almost 80 percent of the housing stock in Ukraine is considered energy inefficient, with the bulk constructed between the 1960s and 1980s.



could cut heating demand by 50 percent and 60 percent since almost 80 percent of the housing stock in Ukraine is considered energy inefficient, with the bulk constructed between the 1960s and 1980s. Circular-economy and low-carbon materials for reconstruction can cut emissions and reduce import dependency. Ukraine’s biomethane potential, estimated at 9.7 billion cubic meters annually, offers a strategic opportunity to replace fossil natural gas in heating, industry, and transport.



for reconstruction can cut emissions and reduce import dependency. Ukraine’s biomethane potential, estimated at 9.7 billion cubic meters annually, offers a strategic opportunity to replace fossil natural gas in heating, industry, and transport. Nature-based solutions should be a priority in both ecological and urban recovery. With more than ten million hectares of degraded land, Ukraine could pilot high-integrity restoration projects under Article 5—from reforestation to green urban renewal in heavily affected cities such as Chernihiv and Mykolaiv.

These activities would diversify Ukraine’s mitigation portfolio and embed climate resilience in its recovery model.

Restoring trust through carbon finance cooperation

By linking emission reductions and removals to real reconstruction outcomes, Ukraine can turn climate cooperation into a driver of national renewal, and the COP process can become the beginning of this road for Ukraine. A transparent, high-integrity carbon market would show that climate action can restore energy generation capacities, reforest bombed landscapes, and reconnect communities.

In this sense, Ukraine’s carbon market could become a prototype for conflict-affected economies worldwide, where climate policy and recovery policy converge, and where the currency of carbon is measured not only in tons of CO₂ but in megawatts restored, hectares rehabilitated, and lives rebuilt.

about the authors

Ievgeniia Kopytsia is a legal scholar and policy expert with more than ten years of experience advancing climate and environmental governance across Ukraine, the EU, and international institutions. She specializes in climate and energy law, post-conflict reconstruction, and the legal alignment of Ukraine with European and global standards for a green transition. As a national legal expert, Kopytsia has provided legislative assessments, policy advice, and project leadership on the implementation of environmental and climate laws, including supporting Ukraine’s climate policy reforms and green recovery initiatives. She is a frequent contributor to international conferences and working groups, focusing on the intersection of environmental law, conflict resilience, and sustainable development within the Euro-Atlantic community.

Darka Harnyk is the director of the Energy Security Marshall Plan for Ukraine, where she works with Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Environment, and international partners to develop financing mechanisms for post-war green reconstruction. Her work focuses on Article 6 climate cooperation, war-risk de-risking, and critical raw materials. Before transitioning into reconstruction and climate finance, Harnyk worked in the tech sector at Unity Technologies and later earned a degree in environmental science and policy from Columbia University.

Image: A view of the sunset over Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 29, 2025. (Photo by Yevhen Kotenko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto)