How Beijing uses inducements as a tool of economic statecraft
Executive summary
As strategic competition between the United States and China intensifies, Washington and Beijing seek every possible advantage to gain an edge. In this environment, both countries are increasingly turning to economic statecraft—the use of economic coercion or inducement to pursue strategic goals—to advance their interests. Among these tools, economic coercion often garners the most attention, both as a preferred instrument of US policymakers and as a key driver of China’s expanding influence. However, this focus on coercion largely overlooks the strategic value of economic inducements, which serve as a powerful and affirmative means of cultivating influence. These positive measures enable the United States to leverage its economic strengths, advance its global interests, and support recipient countries—all while countering China with a more transparent, sustainable, and effective alternative.
For successive US administrations, the global reliance on US goods and services for economic growth has reinforced Washington’s ability and willingness to employ sanctions, trade restrictions, and unilateral economic measures to shape policy decisions in targeted countries. Meanwhile, decades of steady growth have enabled Beijing to wield its economic power in pursuit of strategic objectives. Considerable attention has been devoted to China’s use of economic influence and its deep integration into the global economy as tools of coercion, with Lithuania, Japan, and Australia among the most prominent targets of Beijing’s economic pressure campaigns. In response, nations worldwide have sought to resist China’s coercive tactics, implementing countermeasures both independently and in coordination with allies and partners.
China’s use of economic inducements, however, remains largely overlooked despite being instrumental in Beijing’s ability to encourage and entice countries into supporting its policies. Through public diplomacy, discourse power, strategic engagement with key constituencies, and coordination of economic activities among China-based entities, Beijing has demonstrated considerable skill in leveraging targeted incentives to persuade leaders—particularly in the Global South—that quid pro quo arrangements with China offer a viable path to economic development and growth. These leaders often view US-China competition as an opportunity to enhance economic outcomes while bolstering their domestic political legitimacy.
Nowhere are the successes of China’s economic inducements more evident than in the gradual erosion of Taiwan’s formal diplomatic relationships. In less than a decade, Beijing has convinced eleven of Taiwan’s former diplomatic partners to switch recognition to China. Many of these shifts were achieved through carefully tailored inducements designed to align political leaders with Beijing’s strategic objectives. Contrary to popular narratives, these inducements were not always overwhelming financial offers or corrupt dealings; rather, Beijing strategically cultivated political and sectoral interests to incentivize a diplomatic realignment. Similarly, China has employed targeted economic inducements to expand its influence in multilateral institutions, garner support for its global initiatives, and secure market access for Chinese firms, among other strategic objectives.
Beijing’s use of economic inducements is particularly effective because China has tailored its measures to align with the specific needs of recipient countries and their leaders or political parties. For politicians in both democracies and authoritarian states, public promises of economic support from Beijing can boost domestic political support and international legitimacy. Even when Chinese projects are later exposed as inefficient or detrimental, their speed, cost efficiency, and willingness to assume risk continue to make them appealing.
Too often, Chinese firms and state-run lenders are perceived as the most viable—or only—option available to Global South countries seeking economic development. Yet the appeal of Western economic engagement remains strong, and Washington should look beyond unilateral coercive measures to offer an affirmative vision of economic development and compelling alternatives to Chinese projects and financing.
Transparency and sustainability are key strengths of US and Western economic initiatives. Collaborating with like-minded allies and partners can enhance the financial viability and long-term success of development projects. The US International Development Finance Corporation warrants greater attention as a critical instrument of US economic statecraft, while US public diplomacy institutions play a vital role in countering Chinese influence and promoting Western-led initiatives. By leveraging targeted inducements, multilateral economic initiatives, and strategic partnerships with like-minded countries, the United States can expand its economic statecraft tool, diminish the appeal of Chinese economic engagement, and advance its interests abroad.
Chapter 1: Introduction
Economic statecraft and US-China competition
The foundation of strategic competition between the United States and China is an unprecedented level of economic interdependence—both with each other and with the global economy. This interdependence, largely sustained by post-World War II institutions, has driven global economic growth for decades. However, it now also enables the more deliberate use of economic ties to pursue strategic and geopolitical objectives.1Henry Farrell and Abraham Newman, “Weaponized Interdependence: How global economic networks shape coercion,” International Security 44, no. 1 (2019): 42–79, https://doi.org/10.1162/isec_a_00351.
Economic statecraft—the use of economic means to pursue political goals—is deployed through two primary levers: coercion and inducement. Of the two, economic coercion has received far more attention in academic literature, policy analysis, and China-specific scholarship. Beijing’s use of economic inducements—both promised and delivered—is less appreciated and relatively unexplored, as is how the United States can employ similar measures to advance its national interests.2On inducements in international relations, see Han Dorussen, “Mixing Carrots with Sticks: Evaluating the Effectiveness of Positive Incentives,” Journal of Peace Research 38, no. 2 (March 2001): 252, https://www.jstor.org/stable/425499; Richard Haass and Meghan L. O’Sullivan, eds., Honey and Vinegar: Incentives, Sanctions, and Foreign Policy (Washington, DC: Brookings Institution Press, 2000); Miroslav Nincic, “Getting What You Want: Positive Inducements in International Relations,” International Security 35, no. 1 (July 2010): 138–183, https://www.jstor.org/stable/40784650.
These economic inducements can take a variety of forms: official international assistance or humanitarian aid (such as grants, capacity building, technical assistance, or budget support), development finance (such as loans, credit, guarantees, and public-private partnerships), investment, and access to currency, trade, preferential tariffs, and subsidies are some of the most cited.3Nicole Goldin and Mrugank Bhusari, “II. Positive economic statecraft: Wielding hard outcomes with soft money,” in Kimberly Donovan et al., Transatlantic Economic Statecraft: Different Approaches, Shared Risk, Atlantic Council, September 20, 2023, https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/in-depth-research-reports/report/us-eu-uk-need-shared-approach-to-economic-statecraft/#path-forward. Studies have investigated these mechanisms of influence, including the use of inducements to garner votes in the United Nations and the World Bank.4Ilyana Kuziemko and Eric Werker, “How Much Is a Seat on the Security Council Worth? Foreign Aid and Bribery at the United Nations,” Journal of Political Economy 114, no. 5 (October 2006), https://doi.org/10.1086/507155; Christopher Kilby, “The political economy of conditionality: An empirical analysis of World Bank loan disbursements,” Journal of Development Economics 89, no. 1 (May 2009): 51–61, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jdeveco.2008.06.014. Corruption through bribes and kickbacks, political donations, academic donations, and other incentives to buy elite support for the sender’s goals are also forms of inducement.5Audrye Wong, “Peddling or Persuading: China’s Economic Statecraft in Australia,” Journal of East Asian Studies 21, no. 2 (2021): 283–304, https://doi.org/10.1017/jea.2021.19. Promises—free trade agreements (FTAs), memoranda of understanding (MOUs), market access promises, and signing ceremonies for new economic arrangements—can be a potent incentive, even if the final product is substandard or not completed.
The existing literature divides these inducements into two broad categories: quid pro quo arrangements that involve conditionality and unconditional structural engagement.6Wong, “Peddling or Persuading;” Nincic, “Getting What You Want;” Michael Mastanduno, “Economic Statecraft, Interdependence, and National Security: Agendas for Research” in Power and the Purse: Economic Statecraft, Interdependence, and National Security, eds. Jean-Marc F. Blanchard, Edward D. Mansfield, and Norrin M. Ripsman (London: Frank Cass, 2000). This latter category of inducements creates a commercial motivation to favor the provider of the incentive, in turn building and expanding interest groups in the target country that support closer economic relations with the sending state.7Albert O. Hirschman, National Power and the Structure of Foreign Trade (University of California Press, 1945). In reciprocal arrangements—the focus of this study—the provider of the inducement explicitly links the incentive to the desired policy behavior in the recipient country, requiring a clear request (whether in public or private) that can be accepted or denied. While it is important to separate the intent of these two categories of economic inducement, they are also intertwined: broad structural factors can act independently while simultaneously shaping the frameworks for quid pro quo arrangements. Promises of structural engagement—such as pledges to increase trade, investment, or aid in agreements or MOUs—can serve as transactional inducements. However, insufficient follow-through often impedes the sustained alignment of interests and behavior.
Weaponizing US economic statecraft
For decades, US foreign economic policy has often sought to wield the centrality of the US economy and financial system as a weapon to compel desired behavior. Sanctions have been used by the United States across a wide range of issues and are policy tools that can quickly earn broad domestic political support—for both good and ill.8Daniel W. Drezner, “The United States of Sanctions: The Use and Abuse of Economic Coercion,” Foreign Affairs 100, no. 5 (September/October 2021): 142–154. Their efficacy has long been debated in academic literature, with concrete answers hampered by the evolving nature of sanctions, the difficulties in defining sanctions, economic coercion, and success, as well as the empirical challenges of identifying the full universe of cases.9Robert A. Pape, “Why Economic Sanctions Do Not Work,” International Security 22, no. 2 (Autumn 1997): 90–136, https://doi.org/10.2307/2539368; Adam Taylor, “13 times that economic sanctions really worked,” Washington Post, April 28, 2014, https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2014/04/28/13-times-that-economic-sanctions-really-worked/. More recently, export controls and trade tariffs have come to the forefront as preferred instruments of US economic statecraft, with China as a primary target. These punitive measures seek to blunt the impact of Beijing’s industrial policies and its efforts to bolster its domestic economy at the expense of the United States and other countries.
Concerns about the overuse of economic sanctions and other punitive measures have grown in policy discourse as the unintended consequences of sanctions and potential harms to US foreign policy interests become more apparent.10Jeff Stein and Federica Cocco, “The Money War: How Four U.S. Presidents Unleashed Economic Warfare Across the Globe,” Washington Post, July 25, 2024, https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/interactive/2024/us-sanction-countries-work/. In a 2016 speech, then–Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew warned of the risks of sanctions overreach: “[W]e must be strategic and judicious in how we apply sanctions” to avoid driving business activity away from the US financial system.11US Department of the Treasury, “Speech Preview: Excerpts of Secretary Lew’s Remarks on Sanctions at The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace,” press release, March 30, 2016, https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jl0397. Daleep Singh, a former deputy national security advisor for international economics, wrote that “the United States and its partners will need to apply the same creativity and urgency toward developing a positive vision for economic statecraft as they have in designing sanctions and other restrictive measures in the recent past.”12Daleep Singh, “Forging a positive vision of economic statecraft,” New Atlanticist, Atlantic Council, February 22, 2024, https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/forging-a-positive-vision-of-economic-statecraft/.
Goldin and Bhusari, “II. Positive economic statecraft,” 22–23.
This is not to say that inducements have not been used at all; the United States has effectively employed such measures before. As detailed in a report from the Atlantic Council’s Geoeconomics Center, there are numerous examples of the United States and the European Union (EU) using “positive economic statecraft” in a variety of contexts. In tactical cases, the United States and the EU linked the provision of aid, finance, or trade to a specific desired outcome or action.13Goldin and Bhusari, “II. Positive economic statecraft,” 22–23. For example, the United States has conditioned nonmilitary aid to Pakistan on cooperation with counterterrorism efforts; the EU offered Moldova a support package after it joined the EU’s sanctions against Russia in 2023; and a Tax Information and Exchange Agreement between the United States and Panama in 2011 was a prerequisite to a subsequent FTA. The Pakistan and Panama cases indicate that US policymakers have already used economic inducements to great effect and should consider employing them more extensively moving forward.
In other cases, the failure of inducements to entice desired policy changes in North Korea and Iran has perhaps contributed to a decline in their use.14Stephan Haggard and Marcus Noland, Hard Target: Sanctions, Inducements, and the Case of North Korea, (Redwood City, CA: Stanford University Press, 2017); Richard Nephew, “The Hard Part: The Art of Sanctions Relief,” Washington Quarterly 41, no. 2 (2018): 63–77, https://doi.org/10.1080/0163660X.2018.1484225. US economic statecraft was used in attempts to convince Pyongyang and Tehran to abandon the pursuit of nuclear weapons. It is also notable that Chinese economic statecraft toward North Korea has been of questionable influence. China and Russia, likewise, are competitors of the United States for whom the benefits of positive incentives are difficult to envision—except perhaps on extremely specific and discrete issues. Convincing these regimes to accede to US policy demands, however, is a high-stakes outlier in policy—significant enough that failure in this area should not dissuade US policymakers from employing inducements more broadly in foreign policy. There remain opportunities to use positive incentives to advance both US interests and development needs in many countries.
The US focus on sanctions-based economic statecraft has contributed to Washington’s underappreciation of the needs of developing countries. It is difficult to present an affirmative offer to these countries when the United States is so focused on discouraging undesired behavior—most often through threats and sanctions. This has created openings for Chinese inducements, which can significantly influence the policies and behaviors of leaders in countries requiring economic growth and development. Moreover, developing countries’ real or perceived lack of competitive alternatives from Washington and its allies has significant foreign policy and national security implications for the United States. It has been easy to dismiss the geopolitical importance of these small and developing countries. However, in times of great power competition, their role is amplified—they are needed for international support, to combat transnational threats, and as markets for US companies. For example, the Solomon Islands previously received scant attention from the United States, but Beijing’s expanding influence there has raised concerns throughout the Indo-Pacific region that China seeks naval basing rights. Washington’s response to the China-Solomon Islands security agreement signed in April 2022 included warnings about China’s intentions and a belated flurry of diplomatic activity.15Michael E. Miller and Frances Vinall, “China signs security deal with Solomon Islands, alarming neighbors,” Washington Post, April 20, 2022, https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/04/20/solomon-islands-china-security-agreement/; Kate Lyons and Dorothy Wickham, “The deal that shocked the world: inside the China-Solomons security pact,” Guardian, April 20, 2022, https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/20/the-deal-that-shocked-the-world-inside-the-china-solomons-security-pact. In the decades following the Cold War, the United States was, by default, the most important partner for many countries due to its economic influence and global security interests. However, with China now a near-peer economic competitor, Washington needs to expand its toolkit.
Scope of the study
To the extent possible, this report seeks to establish a clear and direct linkage between China’s strategic intent, the promise and provision of economic inducements, and a discrete outcome—either acquiescence or refusal of Beijing’s demands. Ideally, a specific policy request from China is apparent, as is whether the target country complied. In the absence of such evidence, close process tracing—through interviews, contemporaneous research and reporting, MOUs, and contracts—can help reveal the contours of influence attempts. The potential use of inducements to influence a recipient country to withhold action it might otherwise take makes process tracing particularly valuable, while expert interviews can help uncover such hidden cases. This report benefited from off-the-record interviews in Washington and Taipei with US and Taiwanese officials, academics, journalists, and representatives of several of Taiwan’s current diplomatic partners.
Establishing intent is a fundamental and inextricable challenge in any study of power and influence—a task made even more difficult by China’s opaque state-capitalist system. By focusing on national-level policies in the target country that are of strategic importance to Beijing, this research seeks to circumvent some of these challenges by explicitly analyzing areas where intent is unquestioned. This approach enables a more focused assessment of the factors—both in China’s offer and in the target country—that contribute to success. While this method inherently introduces selection bias, the observational nature of this study, China’s strategic use of diverse tools of economic statecraft, and the immediate policymaking implications of these findings necessitate a targeted analysis.
The focus of this report will be on the effects of publicly announced inducements, though attempts at bribery or elite capture through private rents can also play an important role in China’s economic statecraft strategy. There are pragmatic reasons for the decision to deemphasize corruption—namely, the methodological challenges of identifying under-the-table deals. However, the intent behind dark money is often unrelated to a specific public policy issue or is merely a feature of, rather than the driving force behind, larger announced deals. Publicly announcing these agreements allows the recipient leader or regime to leverage the deal with China to bolster political legitimacy both domestically and internationally. Still, by identifying issue areas where China has strategic intent and process-tracing the events surrounding success (or failure), this report aims to assess the impact and deployment of various inducements, including bribes and corruption.
Chapter 2: Inducements in Chinese economic statecraft
Economic inducements have played an important role in China’s foreign policy strategy for decades, harking back to Mao Zedong’s foreign aid to Africa.16Mingjiang Li, “Front Matter” in China’s Economic Statecraft: Co-optation, Cooperation, and Coercion, ed. Mingjiang Li (World Scientific Series on Contemporary China Volume 39, 2017). In recent decades, China’s rapid economic development has led Beijing to use inducements to create an international environment more aligned with its interests.17Christina Lu, “China’s Checkbook Diplomacy Has Bounced,” Foreign Policy, February 21, 2023, https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/02/21/china-debt-diplomacy-belt-and-road-initiative-economy-infrastructure-development/. Without an extensive array of security relationships, Beijing has been largely dependent on economic arrangements to extend its influence and pursue desired policy change in other countries.18Bethany Allen, Beijing Rules: How China Weaponized Its Economy to Confront the World (New York, NY: Harper, August 1, 2023). Since Xi Jinping took power, China has used this strategy more frequently and with greater success, commensurate with the growth of its economy and its increasing importance to global markets.19Vida Macikenaite, “China’s economic statecraft: the use of economic power in an interdependent world,” Journal of Contemporary East Asia Studies 9, no. 2 (2020): 108–126, https://doi.org/10.1080/24761028.2020.1848381.
For good reason, international attention focuses primarily on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as a potential—and powerful—conduit for Chinese economic influence. Chinese institutions have poured many billions of dollars into BRI projects and the initiative’s constituent parts, from the original Maritime Silk Road and Silk Road Economic Belt to the Digital Silk Road, Polar Silk Road, and Health Silk Road. Beijing claims that more than 150 countries and institutions have signed on to the BRI, and China has introduced the Global Development Initiative (GDI) alongside the BRI to promote economic development in the Global South.20Christoph Nedopil, “Countries of the Belt and Road Initiative,” Green Finance and Development Center, Fudan University, 2025, https://greenfdc.org/countries-of-the-belt-and-road-initiative-bri/. In recent years, Xi has also launched a slew of complementary initiatives to expand China’s influence, including the Global Security Initiative (GSI), Global Civilization Initiative, and Global Artificial Intelligence Initiative.21Michael Schuman, Jonathan Fulton, and Tuvia Gering, How Beijing’s newest global initiatives seek to remake the world order, Atlantic Council, June 21, 2023, https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/in-depth-research-reports/issue-brief/how-beijings-newest-global-initiatives-seek-to-remake-the-world-order/.
The extensive literature on China’s global economic footprint notes that BRI-associated projects are a ubiquitous aspect of Beijing’s growing influence.22For just a few examples, see Jennifer Hillman and David Sacks, China’s Belt and Road: Implications for the United States, Independent Task Force Report No. 79, Council on Foreign Relations, updated March 2021, https://www.cfr.org/task-force-report/chinas-belt-and-road-implications-for-the-united-states/findings; Cheng-Chwee Kuik, Irresistible Inducement? Assessing China’s Belt and Road Initiative in Southeast Asia, Council on Foreign Relations, June 15, 2021, https://www.cfr.org/sites/default/files/pdf/kuik_irresistible-inducement-assessing-bri-in-southeast-asia_june-2021.pdf; Jean-Marc F. Blanchard, “Problematic Prognostications about China’s Maritime Silk Road Initiative (MSRI): Lessons from Africa and the Middle East,” Journal of Contemporary China 29, no. 122 (2020): 159–174, https://doi.org/10.1080/10670564.2019.1637565. These studies provide valuable insight into Chinese trade, investment, and/or financing in a specific country, within a wider region, or emanating from a single large-scale initiative such as the BRI. Many of these works use broadly applicable indicators to highlight China’s structural engagement and its resulting influence, and these indicators serve as important context for Beijing’s ability to shape the policies of target states. A 2021 RAND Corporation report emphasizes trade and foreign direct investment as the economic inputs of China’s influence while also highlighting the complexity of the literature on the relationship between influence and economic ties.23Michael J. Mazarr et al., Understanding Influence in the Strategic Competition with China, RAND Corporation, June 30, 2021, 25–34, https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA290-1.html. A 2023 RAND Corporation report compares US and Chinese approaches to development highlighting how China blends different forms of economic engagement into its larger portfolio of development cooperation.24Eric Robinson et al., Development as a Tool of Economic Statecraft, RAND Corporation, October 23, 2023, https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA2271-1.html. Large databases such as the American Enterprise Institute’s China Global Investment Tracker and AidData offer valuable insights into China’s overseas investment and construction, as well as its development financing.25“China Global Investment Tracker,” American Enterprise Institute, accessed July 23, 2023, https://www.aei.org/china-global-investment-tracker/; “Chinese Development Finance Program,” AidData, accessed July 23, 2023, https://www.aiddata.org/cdfp. These are just a few notable works in this space.
Yet membership in the BRI—most often through the signing of an MOU—is not the only channel for Chinese economic engagement, and not all of this engagement, BRI or otherwise, confers immediate or quid pro quo benefits for Beijing. China’s domestic overcapacity, for example, is often cited as an important driver of Chinese firms’ overseas activities, suggesting that not every investment or trade deal is meant to extend Beijing’s geopolitical influence.26Zenobia T. Chan finds that China’s dual goals behind the BRI—addressing domestic economic problems and gaining international acceptance for its governance models—undermine each other and make quid pro quo arrangements difficult. If the sender (China) lacks an incentive to rescind an inducement, the target has no incentive to concede to the sender’s demand, as the target expects to receive the inducement regardless of its actions. Zenobia T. Chan, “Affluence without Influence: The Inducement Dilemma in Economic Statecraft,” SSRN, April 9, 2024, http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.4789560. To some degree, the BRI can be viewed as a political slogan, mobilizing domestic and international actors toward the initiative’s broader goals without directing specific actions.27Jinghan Zeng, Slogan Politics: Understanding Chinese Foreign Policy Concepts (Palgrave Macmillan, 2020). The purpose of this report is to highlight this distinction—between non-conditional economic engagement and targeted quid pro quo inducements—as fundamental to the US response to China’s economic statecraft.
China has tied the promise and delivery of specific economic inducements to achieving discrete strategic goals. These quid pro quo arrangements can be obscured in a larger review of China’s economic inputs. In Greece, China’s footprint has grown rapidly following a privatization push after the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. However, as noted in an International Republican Institute report, “Beijing’s influence over government discourse and decision-making in Athens is disproportionate to its level of investment and economic importance in absolute terms.”28David Shullman, ed., A World Safe for the Party: China’s Authoritarian Influence and the Democratic Response, International Republican Institute, 2021, 55, https://www.iri.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/final_bridge-ii_execsummary.pdf. Growing trade and investment relations, such as in Greece’s energy sector, serve as the backdrop and conduit for Beijing’s influence, but China’s investment in the port of Piraeus—and the promised economic growth associated with the investment—was the proximate cause of political decisions by Greece in favor of Beijing in the EU.29Briana Boland et al., CCP Inc. in Greece: State Grid and China’s Role in the Greek Energy Sector, Center for Strategic and International Studies, October 19, 2022, https://www.csis.org/analysis/ccp-inc-greece-state-grid-and-chinas-role-greek-energy-sector.
Economic inducements, however, are not universally positive for leaders in recipient countries, and China’s infrastructure investments and development projects have rightly received significant attention for their negative externalities. There is an extensive list of projects that have failed to deliver on their promises or have triggered opposition from local communities due to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns, debt distress and difficulty refinancing loans, cost and timeline overruns, imported labor from China, corruption, and other issues.30For examples of related analyses, see Ryan Dube and Gabriele Steinhauser, “China’s Global Mega-Projects Are Falling Apart,” Wall Street Journal, January 20, 2023, https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-global-mega-projects-infrastructure-falling-apart-11674166180; John Hurley, Scott Morris, and Gailyn Portelance, “Examining the Debt Implications of the Belt and Road Initiative from a Policy Perspective,” Center for Global Development, March 4, 2018, https://www.cgdev.org/sites/default/files/examining-debt-implications-belt-and-road-initiative-policy-perspective.pdf; Elaine K. Dezenski, “Below the Belt and Road: Corruption and Illicit Dealings in China’s Global Infrastructure,” Foundation for Defense of Democracies, May 2020, https://www.fdd.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/fdd-monograph-below-the-belt-and-road.pdf. These externalities constitute the core of Western warnings to the Global South of Chinese economic influence.
While many countries are now more cautious about accepting Chinese bids—and Beijing has pulled back on some lending in the past few years—in many cases, Chinese projects are either the only option to meet development and infrastructure needs or the most competitive option for emerging economies. Fifth generation (5G) cellular networks, high-speed rail, and port infrastructure are some prominent examples.31Hillman and Sacks, China’s Belt and Road. Indeed, Chinese projects can offer ready-made links between state-owned companies and state-owned policy banks, allowing for a streamlined bidding process (or to avoid competitive bidding altogether) and rapid project development.32Rafiq Dossani, Jennifer Bouey, and Keren Zhu, “Demystifying the Belt and Road Initiative,” RAND Corporation, Working Paper 1338, May 2020, https://www.rand.org/pubs/working_papers/WR1338.html.
These projects’ connections to the Chinese party-state are a leading concern for US and Western policymakers. China’s state capitalist system allows the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to orchestrate the economic activity of state-run financial institutions, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and even private corporate entities in a way that the United States and its partners have not matched.33Barry Naughton and Briana Boland, CCP Inc.: The Reshaping of China’s State Capitalist System, Center for Strategic and International Studies, January 31, 2023, https://www.csis.org/analysis/ccp-inc-reshaping-chinas-state-capitalist-system; James Reilly, Orchestration: China’s Economic Statecraft Across Asia and Europe (New York, NY: Oxford University Press, 2021). At the same time, US researchers and policymakers should not assume that China is uniformly intent or effective in its use of economic ties to achieve strategic goals, nor that Chinese corporate entities are eager participants in these endeavors.34William J. Norris, Chinese Economic Statecraft: Commercial Actors, Grand Strategy, and State Control (Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2016). Beijing can encourage economic activity abroad for several possibly overlapping reasons, including strategic gain, national economic strength, and support for Chinese companies abroad.35Scott L. Kastner and Margaret M. Pearson, “Exploring the Parameters of China’s Economic Influence,” Studies in Comparative International Development 56 (2021): 20–24, https://doi.org/10.1007/s12116-021-09318-9. Likewise, it is important to interrogate the mechanisms through which Beijing hopes to gain strategically from its economic reach and growth. Outside of coercion and inducements, economic statecraft initiatives can enhance political influence by creating vested interests, transforming public and elite opinion, and giving rise to structural power.36Ibid., 24–30.
Even as China faces an economic slowdown, there is little reason to believe that Xi will deemphasize economic statecraft in his foreign policy.37Peter S. Goodman, “China’s Stalling Economy Puts the World on Notice,” New York Times, August 11, 2023, https://www.nytimes.com/2023/08/11/business/china-economy-trade-deflation.html; Gerard DiPoppo, “Focus on the New Economy, Not the Old: Why China’s Economic Slowdown Understates Gains,” RAND Corporation, February 18, 2025, https://www.rand.org/pubs/commentary/2025/02/focus-on-the-new-economy-not-the-old-why-chinas-economic.html. He is acutely aware that domestic perceptions of foreign policy issues, particularly those related to territorial disputes and political legitimacy, are paramount to the political survival of the CCP. Independent of ongoing struggles in the domestic economy, Beijing has learned from past failures and is reining in some of its more ostentatious projects, shifting toward “smaller” and “greener” programs.38Carla Freeman and Henry Tugendhat, “Why China is Rebooting the Belt and Road Initiative,” United States Institute of Peace, October 26, 2023, https://www.usip.org/publications/2023/10/why-china-rebooting-belt-and-road-initiative. No longer able to spread economic largesse as widely, China may instead direct its capital toward economically or strategically advantageous projects, fostering more sustainable and targeted engagement.39Matt Schrader and J. Michael Cole, “China Hasn’t Given Up on the Belt and Road,” Foreign Affairs, February 7, 2023, https://www.foreignaffairs.com/china/china-hasnt-given-belt-and-road; Matthew Mingey and Agatha Kratz, “China’s Belt and Road: Down but not Out,” Rhodium Group, January 4, 2021, https://rhg.com/research/bri-down-out/.
Existing research on Chinese economic statecraft and implications for the study of inducements
While the literature on Chinese economic statecraft and coercion is well established, relatively few works specifically examine Beijing’s use of inducements. Scholars of Chinese economic statecraft, however, have produced a robust body of research on Beijing’s use of coercion; these studies, while not focused on inducements, have important implications for the study of positive economic incentives. Recent think tank analyses—including from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Australian Strategic Policy Institute, and Mercator Institute for China Studies—offer a snapshot of this research.40Matthew Reynolds and Matthew P. Goodman, Deny, Deflect, Deter: Countering China’s Economic Coercion, Center for Strategic and International Studies, March 21, 2023, https://www.csis.org/analysis/deny-deflect-deter-countering-chinas-economic-coercion; Fergus Hunter et al. “Countering China’s coercive diplomacy,” Policy Brief Report No. 68/2023, Australian Strategic Policy Institute, https://www.aspi.org.au/report/countering-chinas-coercive-diplomacy; Fergus Hanson, Emilia Currey, and Tracy Beattie, “The Chinese Communist Party’s coercive diplomacy,” Policy Brief Report No. 36/2020, Australian Strategic Policy Institute, https://www.aspi.org.au/report/chinese-communist-partys-coercive-diplomacy; Aya Adachi, Alexander Brown, and Max J. Zenglein, “Fasten Your Seatbelts: How to manage China’s economic coercion,” MERICS China Monitor, August 25, 2022, https://merics.org/en/report/fasten-your-seatbelts-how-manage-chinas-economic-coercion. Beyond those noted, also see Peter Harrell, Elizabeth Rosenberg, and Edoardo Saravalle, China’s Use of Coercive Economic Measures, Center for a New American Security, June 11, 2018, https://www.cnas.org/publications/reports/chinas-use-of-coercive-economic-measures; Luke Patey, “The myths and realities of China’s economic coercion: Understanding Beijing’s evolving statecraft,” Danish Institute for International Studies, November 24, 2021, https://research.diis.dk/en/publications/the-myths-and-realities-of-chinas-economic-coercion-understanding. Together, these reports and others reveal important trends in China’s use of economic coercion that can be applied to the examination of strategic inducements.
First, the targets of Chinese coercive attempts are somewhat predictable, which likely holds true for inducements as well. These studies note that targets are largely Western-oriented, democratic, and developed. However, what remains unaccounted for is how China exerts influence in the Global South, where Beijing has consistently used positive economic incentives. Second, coercive measures are aimed at strategic industries with a strong political lobby in the target country; similarly, China carefully selects the recipients of economic inducements, targeting leaders, other political elites, and their constituents. Lastly, there are certain issues around which Beijing is likely to exert economic coercive force, including national sovereignty, national security, political legitimacy, and territorial disputes. To gain a full understanding of Beijing’s economic statecraft, it is also important to identify the issues which invite China’s economic inducements.
While there remains a dearth of research explicitly discussing China’s use of economic inducements as part of its larger economic agenda, investigations in this area have been increasing in recent years. This scholarship largely focuses on China’s non-conditional economic engagement or employs broad measures to identify correlations between specific Chinese incentives and policy outcomes. Evelyn Goh, for example, discusses economic inducements as a “preference multiplier” in China’s influence efforts in Southeast Asia, serving to politically advantage actors whose interests align with those of Beijing in a form of non-conditional structural engagement.41Evelyn Goh, “The Modes of China’s Influence: Cases from Southeast Asia,” Asian Survey 54, no. 5 (October 2014): 825–848, https://doi.org/10.1525/as.2014.54.5.825. In Africa, Ana Christina Alves argues that China’s development financing for infrastructure projects has had moderate success in achieving tactical and structural goals since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.42Ana Christina Alves, “Chapter 9: China’s Economic Statecraft in Africa: The Resilience of Development Financing from Mao to Xi” in Mingjiang Li, ed., China’s Economic Statecraft. Dreher et al. argue for a need to differentiate types of Chinese aid to assess their effects on policy in Africa, concluding that China’s Official Development Assistance—though less so commercial loans—is driven by foreign policy considerations.43Axel Dreher et al., “Apples and Dragon Fruits: The Determinants of Aid and Other Forms of State Financing from China to Africa,” International Studies Quarterly 62, no. 1 (March 2018): 182–194, https://doi.org/10.1093/isq/sqx052. The authors measured foreign policy considerations through United Nations General Assembly votes and adherence to the “One China” policy—two common but flawed measures of policy alignment with Beijing. Several studies examine the limited effectiveness of China’s positive economic efforts to influence Taiwanese elections through strategic agricultural purchases. While these works offer valuable insights, they largely overlook quid pro quo arrangements in favor of statistical correlations.44Stan Hok-wui Wong and Nicole Wu, “Can Beijing Buy Taiwan? An empirical assessment of Beijing’s agricultural trade concessions to Taiwan,” Journal of Contemporary China 25, no. 99 (2016): 353–371, https://doi.org/10.1080/10670564.2015.1104868; Chi-hung Wei, “China’s Economic Offensive and Taiwan’s Defensive Measures: Cross-Strait Fruit Trade, 2005-2008,” China Quarterly 215 (September 2013): 641–662, https://doi.org/10.1017/S030574101300101X.
Audrye Wong provides an in-depth analysis of the issue, examining when Chinese inducements effectively achieve geopolitical goals.45Audrye Wong, “China’s economic statecraft under Xi Jinping,” Brookings Institution, January 22, 2019, https://www.brookings.edu/articles/chinas-economic-statecraft-under-xi-jinping/; Audrye Wong, “Reaping What You Sow: Subversive Carrots, Public Accountability, and the Effectiveness of Economic Statecraft,” Working Paper, 2020; Wong, “Peddling or Persuading.” She distinguishes between subversive carrots—which circumvent political processes and institutions in target countries—and legitimate seduction, arguing that countries with high-accountability domestic political institutions are less susceptible to subversive carrots. Because of this dynamic, she contends that China has been less successful in achieving influence than commonly assumed. The utility of this framework is clear. However, the intent behind these subversive carrots—often, but not always, involving hidden bribes and corruption—is not explicit, making its application difficult. These subversive carrots are not necessarily directed by the party-state, especially with other economic incentives at play. Even when they are, assessing the desired strategic outcome remains challenging—whether the engagement is non-conditional (such as increasing the market share of a Chinese SOE) or transactional.
This question of intent is one reason to deemphasize—though not discount—the potential effect of subversive carrots. Chinese inducements, particularly those related to the BRI and its infrastructure projects, are undoubtedly crafted to align with the needs and domestic political priorities of elites and decision makers in the target country. This, in turn, creates opportunities for graft, opaque deals, and a lack of accountability.46Jonathan E. Hillman, “Corruption Flows Along China’s Belt and Road,” Center for Strategic and International Studies, January 18, 2019, https://www.csis.org/analysis/corruption-flows-along-chinas-belt-and-road; Elaine K. Dezenski, “China Is Bailing Out Its Bad Best, and Handing the West a Geopolitical Opening,” Barron’s, May 18, 2023, https://www.barrons.com/articles/china-belt-and-road-loans-bailout-infrastructure-africa-asia-7f905df0. However, the assumption that these inducements are primarily intended to advance “strategic corruption”—the explicit use of bribes and elite capture to achieve geopolitical aims—lacks broad support, despite some important high-profile cases.47Philip Zelikow et al., “The Rise of Strategic Corruption,” Foreign Affairs 99, no. 4 (July/August 2020): 107–120, https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/united-states/rise-strategic-corruption-weaponize-graft. In this report, the Solomon Islands and Kiribati are the two most apparent examples of possible corruption, though in both cases there are significant public benefits as well. Most significantly, such corruption is often linked to a Chinese company with a clear economic rationale for the project in question. Chinese inducements can be and have been used to secure lucrative business deals, facilitate personal enrichment for high-level policymakers and commercial actors on all sides, and to expand China’s non-conditional economic engagement. However, there is minimal evidence that these efforts are part of a larger scheme directed by the party-state to exert influence over specific strategic issues.
Explaining the success of Chinese inducements
For leaders and regimes in power, receiving economic inducements can enhance citizen perceptions of a regime’s performance, help secure public compliance, and strengthen both domestic authority as well as external validation of the regime’s position.48Johannes Gerschewski, “The three pillars of stability: legitimation, repression, and co-optation in autocratic regimes,” Democratization 20, no. 1 (January 2013), https://doi.org/10.1080/13510347.2013.738860. To reap these benefits, leaders in both authoritarian and democratic governments are eager to announce inbound investments, foreign aid, or trade agreements—even if they obscure the longer-term ESG trade-offs, or instances of bribery and corruption, associated with these deals.49Dreher et al., for example, found that Chinese aid is funneled to political leaders’ birth regions. Axel Dreher et al., “African leaders and the geography of China’s foreign assistance,” Journal of Development Economics 140 (September 2019): 44–71, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jdeveco.2019.04.003. Together, these factors increase the likelihood that the recipient of the inducement—most often the ruling regime—will achieve political stability and maintain its grip on power.
Broadly, China’s economic inducement strategy has been effective because it is sensitive to the domestic political needs of leaders and regimes in recipient states. Beijing promotes itself both as a member and leader of the developing world, free from the colonial and Cold War baggage associated with the United States and other Western institutions. China’s professed adherence to a nonaligned posture further facilitates a persistent diplomatic presence in the Global South and ensures a sympathetic ear for Chinese proposals.50“China wants to be the leader of the global south,” Economist, September 21, 2023, https://www.economist.com/china/2023/09/21/china-wants-to-be-the-leader-of-the-global-south. Moreover, China’s state-owned banks and firms are willing to finance and/or build what recipient countries want, rather than promoting projects that align with a predetermined set of values or development priorities. They also engage with state actors that Western institutions have neglected for various reasons. BRI projects address infrastructure and connectivity needs in developing countries; foreign aid provides a domestic political boost to elites in recipient countries; and promises of increased trade and investment make for good publicity, even when such pledges fail to materialize. These inducements allow for a sustained Chinese presence in a country that can build goodwill and help maintain stable relations.51Dossani, Bouey, and Zhu, “Demystifying the Belt and Road Initiative,” 25. While they often advance China’s broader non-conditional engagement objectives, they can also be tailored to meet specific needs.
The Lowy Institute’s Global Diplomacy Index offers a snapshot of China’s efforts in this regard. Beijing holds a slight lead over the United States in overall diplomatic posts (274 versus 271), embassies (173 versus 168), and consulates general (ninety-one versus eighty-three).52Ryan Neelam and Jack Sato, 2024 Key Findings Report, Lowy Institute Global Diplomacy Index, 2024, https://globaldiplomacyindex.lowyinstitute.org/key_findings. China has more posts in Africa, East Asia, the Pacific Islands, and Central Asia and is tied with the United States in the Middle East and South America. Reporting suggests that Chinese diplomats can be more adept at engaging with locals than the “wolf-warrior diplomacy” narrative of recent years would suggest.53Nahal Toosi, “‘Frustrated and powerless’: In fight with China for global influence, diplomacy is America’s biggest weakness,” Politico, October 23, 2022, https://www.politico.com/news/2022/10/23/china-diplomacy-panama-00062828; Duan Xiaolin and Liu Yitong, “The Rise and Fall of China’s Wolf Warrior Diplomacy,” The Diplomat, September 22, 2023, https://thediplomat.com/2023/09/the-rise-and-fall-of-chinas-wolf-warrior-diplomacy/. Beijing has emphasized discourse power as an important aspect of China’s influence abroad and seeks to “tell China’s story well.”54Jian Xu and Qian Gong, “‘Telling China’s Story Well’ as propaganda campaign slogan: International, domestic and the pandemic,” Media, Culture & Society 46, no. 5 (2024), https://doi.org/10.1177/01634437241237942. As detailed by researchers at the Atlantic Council and elsewhere, this discourse power manifests in various forms, including partnerships with local media, ostentatious branding of Chinese projects, the establishment of Confucius Institutes, training centers, province-led international communication centers, and other programs that promote China-affiliated ideas.55Niva Yau, A Global South with Chinese Characteristics, Atlantic Council, June 13, 2024, https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/in-depth-research-reports/report/a-global-south-with-chinese-characteristics/; Alex Colville, “Telling Zhejiang’s Story,” China Media Project, December 4, 2024, https://chinamediaproject.org/2024/12/04/telling-zhejiangs-story/.
These various connections—diplomatic, commercial, informational, and educational—provide Chinese actors with access to local institutions and leaders, as well as insight into development priorities in recipient countries. The definition of “local” in this context varies widely depending on government structure, leadership dynamics, accountability mechanisms, and public opinion. In some countries, central leaders are the primary decision makers, while in others, municipal policymakers, businesspeople, or community leaders hold greater influence. Regardless of the political structure, China has established mechanisms to assess development needs and identify potential synergies. Beijing has also demonstrated an ability to identify important areas of economic development for targeted countries and take action—whether through vanity projects for leaders or investments in export markets with political significance.
In BRI projects in Southeast Asia, for example, power-holder diplomacy (currying favor with top leaders) and aligning the BRI with a host country’s national strategy or a leader’s vision are two key approaches to generating demand for inducements.56Kuik, Irresistible Inducement? These strategies highlight crucial aspects of how Beijing has pursued success in its economic statecraft. China has effectively communicated its vision for economic development—including through the BRI, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and other lending institutions—to sympathetic and financially constrained countries. It has also identified critical needs, determined the most effective targets for inducements within domestic political environments, and assessed how these needs align with elite interests in recipient countries. In the Philippines, for example, Beijing actively supported the presidential candidacy of Rodrigo Duterte, who sought a break from the United States and actively courted BRI projects. Once elected, promises from China buttressed Duterte’s “Build, Build, Build” economic development campaign, including infrastructure projects focused on the then president’s home island of Mindanao.57Aileen S. P. Baviera and Aries A. Arugay, “The Philippines’ Shifting Engagement with China’s Belt and Road Initiative: The Politics of Duterte’s Legitimation,” Asian Perspective 45, no. 2 (Spring 2021): 277–300, https://doi.org/10.1353/apr.2021.0001.
These aspects of China’s economic statecraft—communication, identification, and assessment—are meaningless without the ability (or a credible promise) to deliver inducements in ways unmatched by Western countries or institutions. In some cases, this is a straightforward process. For example, Cambodia and Prime Minister Hun Sen received foreign aid in exchange for stifling opposition to China’s interests in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the region’s primary multilateral grouping. Similarly, as part of the Solomon Islands’ diplomatic switch to China in 2019, Beijing replaced a Taiwanese fund with its own and constructed a grant-funded sports stadium. Meanwhile, Beijing’s unfulfilled promises to Italy enticed Rome—frustrated with Europe’s lack of economic support—to join the BRI.58David Sacks, “Why Is Italy Withdrawing From China’s Belt and Road Initiative?” Asia Unbound, Council on Foreign Relations, August 3, 2023, https://www.cfr.org/blog/why-italy-withdrawing-chinas-belt-and-road-initiative.
Many countries in the Global South require infrastructure and connectivity investment, an area where China’s project development model is often welcomed. In the Xi era, these projects fall under the BRI umbrella, though their core characteristics predate the initiative. As identified in a Council on Foreign Relations Independent Task Force Report on the BRI, these characteristics include state backing and access to cheap credit for Chinese companies, state-owned commercial and policy banks directed by Beijing to embrace BRI projects, a lack of concessionary terms (at least in the contract) that make loans more accessible, and an eagerness to launch projects quickly—often to minimize financial viability assessments or ESG transaction costs.59Hillman and Sacks, China’s Belt and Road. Together, these factors enable Chinese projects to move swiftly from planning to construction, with a high tolerance for risk.
Need for further study
Important work has been done to better understand China’s economic statecraft, including valuable scholarship on China’s non-conditional economic engagement and its resulting influence. Yet little attention has been given to how China uses targeted economic incentives to address the immediate development and economic needs of recipient states and, through these measures, alters their policy behavior to align with Beijing’s geopolitical goals.
Since 2016, eleven nations have recognized Beijing, leaving Taiwan with only twelve remaining diplomatic partners. Perhaps most notably, Beijing has successfully enticed several of Taiwan’s diplomatic partners to switch recognition to China by offering public economic incentives that Taiwan and its Western partners choose not to match.60Thomas J. Shattuck, “The Race to Zero?: China’s Poaching of Taiwan’s Diplomatic Allies,” Orbis 64, no. 2 (2020): 334–352, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.orbis.2020.02.003. The president of Paraguay, which continues to recognize Taiwan, made this dynamic explicit when he requested $1 billion in investment from Taipei to help resist Chinese pressure.61Helen Davidson, “Paraguay asks Taiwan to invest $1bn to remain allies,” Guardian, September 29, 2022, https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/29/paraguay-asks-taiwan-to-invest-1bn-to-remain-allies-china. Inducements are an ideal mechanism for enticing Taiwan’s partners to switch, as they align with Beijing’s self-professed support for developing countries and are less likely than coercion to provoke domestic resistance in the recipient country. Taiwan’s diplomatic partners are all small, developing nations, where a relatively small amount of inducements can have a significant impact. There is little doubt that Beijing will continue to use inducements to erode Taiwan’s remaining diplomatic relationships and will press its advantage unless countered by a deliberate effort.
Beijing has also successfully used inducements to gain influence in multilateral fora and shape proceedings in its favor. In Southeast Asia, China is often, and rightly, criticized for its belligerent tactics in the South China Sea; at the same time, it has managed to forestall a strong regional response through the targeted use of inducements to key players in ASEAN, the region’s consensus-based organization.62Luke Hunt, “Analysts: Cambodia to ‘Pay Price’ for Siding with China,” Voice of America, July 29, 2016, https://www.voanews.com/a/analysts-cambodia-to-pay-a-price-for-siding-with-china/3439768.html; Renato Cruz De Castro, “Explaining the Duterte Administration’s Appeasement Policy on China: The Power of Fear,” Asian Affairs: An American Review 45, no. 3/4 (October-December 2018): 165–191, https://doi.org/10.1080/00927678.2019.1589664. Both Cambodia and the Philippines, for example, have moderated their criticism of China or supported its positions based on promised and delivered inducements.63Cambodia offers an interesting case, as Prime Minister Hun Sen is portrayed as Beijing’s lackey, yet he still secured new offers of public economic assistance in 2012 and 2016 in exchange for supporting China’s positions in ASEAN. China appears to be using a similar playbook in the Pacific Islands, where substantial pledges of investment and aid have helped Beijing advance its policy preferences among members of the Pacific Islands Forum.64ABC/Reuters, “China gains the Solomon Islands and Kiribati as allies, ‘compressing’ Taiwan’s global recognition,” ABC News Australia, September 21, 2019, https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-09-21/china-new-pacific-allies-solomon-islands-kiribati-taiwan/11536122. Farther afield, China has invested in Central and Southern Europe in an effort to weaken anti-China sentiment in the EU, though with less success.65Ivana Karásková et al., eds., “Empty shell no more: China’s growing footprint in Central and Eastern Europe,” Association for International Affairs, 2020, https://chinaobservers.eu/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/CHOICE_Empty-shell-no-more.pdf.
In addition, Xi seeks both domestic and international legitimacy through grand, large-scale initiatives. The BRI is the most obvious example, and more recently, China has sought support for its GDI and GSI.66Lunting Wu, “China’s Transition From the Belt and Road to the Global Development Initiative,” The Diplomat, July 11, 2023, https://thediplomat.com/2023/07/chinas-switch-from-the-belt-and-road-to-the-global-development-initiative/. While these programs have served as vehicles for inducements, Beijing also uses economic incentives to entice noncommittal countries to sign on, bolstering the Chinese party-state’s political legitimacy at home and abroad. When Italy joined the BRI in 2019—the first Group of Seven (G7) government to do so—the move was highly touted by Beijing. Italy’s leaders were lured by promises of trade and investment, but the benefits were scarce. Italy withdrew from the initiative in 2023.67Ido Vock, “Belt and Road: Italy pulls out of flagship Chinese project,” BBC, December 7, 2023, https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-67634959.
The following two chapters will examine episodes in which China has successfully—or unsuccessfully—used positive incentives to induce desired changes in policy. Chapter 3 takes an in-depth look at the circumstances of Taiwan’s recent diplomatic losses and the prospects of maintaining its remaining partners; it concludes by addressing arguments about the relative importance of the formal diplomatic relations. Chapter 4 reviews several additional cases, expanding on China’s efforts in ASEAN, Italy, and other countries. Beijing’s use of quid pro quo inducements to achieve strategic goals should be of great concern to the United States as Washington seeks to counter Chinese influence.
Both China’s supply of positive inducements and the recipient country’s demand are necessary components of Beijing’s economic statecraft. Beijing has demonstrated a sensitivity to the political motivations and institutions of recipient countries that influence the acceptance or rejection of its strategic inducements. Further research into the development of China’s economic inducements—including communication of offers, identification of elites, and assessment of domestic needs, in addition to promise and delivery—would help shed light on how China is achieving strategic success and what factors the United States should prioritize in crafting an effective response.
Chapter 3: Taiwan’s fight for diplomatic recognition
The governments of China (the People’s Republic of China) and Taiwan (the Republic of China; ROC) have competed for diplomatic recognition since the Kuomintang (KMT) fled to Taiwan in 1949. Initially, both sides considered themselves the sole legitimate government of China, though today only Beijing holds this position.68Beijing has maintained this stance and seeks “unification” with Taiwan, even as the Chinese Communist Party has never ruled the island. Taiwan’s stance has shifted across administrations, with the current government holding the position that a declaration of independence is unnecessary because Taiwan is already independent. Chong Ja Ian, “The Many ‘One Chinas’: Multiple Approaches to Taiwan and China,” Carnegie China, February 9, 2023, https://carnegieendowment.org/research/2023/02/the-many-one-chinas-multiple-approaches-to-taiwan-and-china?lang=en. No country maintains official diplomatic relations with both simultaneously.69Beijing requires its diplomatic partners to engage with Taiwan only unofficially. The Kuomintang’s Chiang Kai-shek initially did not allow for dual recognition, but over time, any policy position on this matter appears to have softened. More recent Taiwanese governments have indicated that there is no strict policy against diplomatic recognition of both China and Taiwan, though, in practice, instances of dual recognition have been transitory. Lu Yi-hsuan, “Taiwan could recognize dual relations with China,” Taipei Times, March 28, 2023, https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/taiwan/archives/2023/03/28/2003796857; Edward A. McCord, “One China, Dual Recognition: A Solution to the Taiwan Impasse,” The Diplomat, June 20, 2017, https://thediplomat.com/2017/06/one-china-dual-recognition-a-solution-to-the-taiwan-impasse/. Taiwan held a coveted permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council since the world body’s founding in 1945 until China took over the position in 1971. Most countries have since switched recognition from Taiwan to China, including the United States in 1979. For the next few decades, Taipei and Beijing engaged in a competition over diplomatic recognition, with China gradually gaining the upper hand.70For a numerical count of Taiwan and China recognition since 1913, see “中華民國歷年邦交國數量” [The number of countries with diplomatic relations with the Republic of China by year], ROC History, January 15, 2024, https://ekinchiu.wixsite.com/rochistory/post/diplomatic-relations-over-the-years-quantity. This contest was termed “dollar diplomacy” (sometimes referred to as “checkbook diplomacy”) under the late Taiwanese president, Lee Teng-hui (1988–2000), a term now viewed as a derogatory in both Taiwanese and Chinese discourse.71Jessica Drun, Taiwan’s engagement with the world: Evaluating past hurdles, present complications, and future prospects, Atlantic Council, December 20, 2022, https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/in-depth-research-reports/issue-brief/taiwans-engagement-with-the-world/.
In 2008, Taiwan’s election of President Ma Ying-jeou (2008–16)—a member of the KMT, which at this time advocated for a more reconciliatory approach toward China—eased Taiwan and China into a “diplomatic truce.” Beijing hoped that improved cross-strait relations under Ma would show the benefits of closer political ties between Taipei and Beijing and pave the way for unification. Beijing went so far as to reject efforts by Taiwan’s diplomatic partners to switch recognition.72Shih Hsiu-chuan, “WIKILEAKS: Cables detail rocky diplomatic relations,” Taipei Times, September 10, 2011, https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/taiwan/archives/2011/09/10/2003512928. This report uses the term “diplomatic partner” to describe countries that recognize Taiwan; alliances traditionally imply mutual defense, though in practice “ally” and “partner” are often used as synonyms. See Rachel Tecott Metz, Jason W. Davidson, and Zuri Linetsky, “The Difference Between an Ally and a Partner,” Inkstick, February 15, 2023, https://inkstickmedia.com/the-difference-between-an-ally-and-a-partner/.
This truce held until the 2016 election of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP’s) Tsai Ing-wen (2016–24) as Taiwan’s president. Tsai and the DPP were viewed negatively in Beijing as advocates of independence, though the former president professed a desire to maintain the status quo.73Ching-hsin Yu, “The centrality of maintaining the status quo in Taiwan elections,” Brookings Institution, March 15, 2017, https://www.brookings.edu/articles/the-centrality-of-maintaining-the-status-quo-in-taiwan-elections/. Regardless of the truth, Beijing sought to convince Taiwanese citizens that the DPP was unable to protect Taiwan, often resorting to coercive tactics in bilateral relations, including cutting off all communication, conducting naval exercises around the island, and imposing trade and travel restrictions.74Jermyn Chow, “Sao Tome’s decision to cut diplomatic ties is unfriendly and reckless, says Taiwan,” Straits Times, December 21, 2016, https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/china-welcomes-sao-tomes-decision-to-cut-diplomatic-relations-with-taiwan. The CCP has continued and expanded these tactics following the election of the DPP’s Lai Ching-te in 2024.75For example, see Ben Blanchard, “Taiwan says China uses record number of aircraft in war games,” Reuters, October 15, 2024, https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-details-record-surge-chinese-warplanes-involved-war-games-2024-10-15/.
China’s measures against Taiwan under DPP leadership have included poaching Taipei’s diplomatic partners. At the beginning of the Ma administration, Taiwan was recognized by twenty-three countries; as of early 2025, that number has shrunk to twelve (including Vatican City), with eleven countries recognizing China since Tsai’s election. These countries are The Gambia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Burkina Faso, El Salvador, the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Nauru. How has China been able to convince so many of Taipei’s diplomatic partners to change allegiance?
The key to Beijing’s success lies in the use of positive economic inducements, buttressed by the promise of economic growth and investment. While additional variables are at play—including “subversive carrots,” coercion, and personal ties—recent switches have been accompanied by lavish promises of aid, investment, and trade. As with many of China’s economic overtures and promises, exact numbers are difficult to parse—and delivery is even more difficult to ascertain. Still, the majority of switches have occurred with an identifiable set of economic incentives attached, including trade agreements, infrastructure deals, investment promises, grants for specific purchases, and contributions to political funds. These incentives often meet domestic economic development needs that offer the host government—whether democratic or autocratic—the opportunity to boast of its ability to deliver public goods and services to its population. Many of the diplomatic switches came in close proximity to elections, as noted in each vignette described below.
This ability to trumpet broader benefits to a country’s population is one reason that corruption and “subversive carrots” are—if present—typically part of a larger package of promises. Allegations of corruption are present in several of the poaching case studies, though it is worth noting that Taiwan has also been accused of engaging in questionable tactics.76In Papua New Guinea, for example, a Singaporean businessman reportedly sought to bribe officials with money from the Taiwanese government. As described later, Taiwan’s contributions to Rural Constituency Development Funds in the Solomon Islands have come under scrutiny. Steve Marshall, “PNG businessmen named in Taiwan diplomacy bribe,” ABC News (Australia), October 14, 2008, https://www.abc.net.au/news/2008-10-15/png-businessmen-named-in-taiwan-diplomacy-bribe/542240; “Taiwan-Solomon Islands Relations and China’s Growing Inroads into the Pacific Islands,” Global Taiwan Brief (Global Taiwan Institute) 4, no. 13 (July 3, 2019), https://globaltaiwan.org/2019/07/taiwan-solomon-islands-relations-and-chinas-growing-inroads-into-the-pacific-islands/. Personal gain and corruption can push a policymaker or politician into taking a policy position that benefits China, but in most political systems—even authoritarian ones—citizens (as well as businesspeople and other policymakers) have some expectation that the public will benefit from the policy in question. When it comes to China, this means there is usually a public good on offer, which can include promises of loans, investment, trade, and/or grants in support of infrastructure projects.
These offers are particularly attractive because of the underlying economic dynamics at play. Countries considering a switch cannot ignore the pull of China’s market—particularly in relation to Taiwan’s.77“China welcomes El Salvador to jointly build Belt and Road,” CGTN, December 4, 2019, https://news.cgtn.com/news/2019-12-03/Xi-holds-welcome-ceremony-for-visiting-Salvadoran-president-M7Jd05efCM/index.html; interview, representative of current diplomatic partner, June 2024. Open access to Chinese trade flows, investment, and aid is enticing on its own, and many of Taiwan’s former partners had commercial ties with Chinese companies and individuals in the years prior to switching diplomatic recognition.
Case studies
Taipei is currently left with twelve remaining diplomatic partners. Between 2000 and 2008—the start of the temporary truce in the diplomatic contest during the Ma administration—eight countries switched recognition: Macedonia (2001), Liberia (2003), Dominica (2004), Grenada (2005), Senegal (2005), Chad (2006), Costa Rica (2007), and Malawi (2008).78“El Salvador establishes diplomatic relationship with Beijing, cuts ties with Taiwan,” CGTN, August 24, 2018, https://news.cgtn.com/news/3d3d514d354d6a4e79457a6333566d54/index.html. Since the pause ended in 2016, eleven additional countries have recognized China at Taiwan’s expense.
The vignettes that follow describe the circumstances of each of the eleven countries that have switched recognition since Tsai’s election, including reported amounts of inducements and any domestic political development in these countries. In pursuit of analytical clarity, these descriptions focus on changes in diplomatic recognition after The Gambia in 2016. Restricting the analysis to this period keeps the ruling regimes in China (Xi) and Taiwan (DPP) constant. These vignettes emphasize developments in China and Taiwan’s relationship with each country, primarily in relation to the switch in recognition. Put together, these case studies offer a systematic analysis of China’s strategy and the circumstances surrounding each switch. Each vignette begins with a quote—their purpose is to highlight the precariousness of Taiwan’s position, not to call out the politicians who made these statements.
Following these discussions, the next section reviews Taiwan’s remaining partners to assess China’s efforts in those countries and the likelihood of a diplomatic switch in the foreseeable future. The chapter concludes with a review of three common arguments as to why Taiwan should not concern itself with its formal partners—geopolitics, economics, and values—and offers two reasons that Taipei and Washington should have a vested interest in maintaining Taiwan’s formal relationships in their current state. In short, deterrence relies on China’s perception of Taiwan and the United States’ willingness to confront Beijing in attempts to degrade Taipei’s ability and willingness to uphold its sovereign rights. Taiwan’s international legitimacy is part of this larger calculus.
Nauru
“Nauru regards Taiwan as kin, standing firmly in our support and laboring hand-in-hand to advance democracy, freedom, peace, sustainability, stability, and economic growth in our region.” – Nauruan President Russ Kun during a national day celebration visit to Taiwan on October 9, 202379Office of the President, Republic of China Taiwan, “President Tsai and President Russ Joseph Kun of Nauru hold bilateral talks,” news release, October 9, 2023, https://english.president.gov.tw/NEWS/6615.
Dates of switch: January 15, 2024 (break with Taiwan), January 24, 2024 (switch to China)
Reported ask of Taiwan: $83 million
Reported inducements from China: $100 million/year in aid
Post-switch agreements: Ten MOUs
Relation to domestic politics: President David Adeang (2024–) sworn into office on October 31, 2023, after a vote of no-confidence through parliament against Russ Kun (2022–23)
In January 2024, Nauru became the most recent country to switch allegiance from Taiwan to China. The move came just days after the election of the new Taiwanese president and was widely viewed as an expression of Beijing’s disapproval. The government of Nauru declared recognition of China as “in the best interests” of the country and its people. Media reported China’s promises to Nauru at $100 million a year, citing a senior Taiwan official.80Kirsty Needham and Yimou Lee, “Taiwan loses ally Nauru, accuses China of post-election ploy,” Reuters, January 15, 2024, https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-loses-first-ally-post-election-nauru-goes-over-china-2024-01-15/. Taiwanese media alleged that Nauru had asked Taipei for $83 million to cover the budget shortfall from the closing of Australia’s Regional Processing Centers for refugees.81Paul Millar, “China’s Pacific charm offensive pays off as Nauru drops Taipei for Beijing,” France 24, January 16, 2024, https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20240116-china-s-pacific-charm-offensive-pays-off-as-nauru-drops-taipei-for-beijing; Jamie Seidel, “Key nation ditches Taiwan for China, leaving Australia in the dust,” news.com.au, January 22, 2024, https://www.news.com.au/finance/economy/world-economy/key-nation-ditches-taiwan-for-china-leaving-australia-in-the-dust/news-story/73abc851f2ae64784e11cfa57edf0165; Meg Keen and Mihai Sora, “Nauru’s diplomatic switch to China – the rising stakes in Pacific geopolitics,” Interpreter, January 18, 2024, https://www.lowyinstitute.org/the-interpreter/nauru-s-diplomatic-switch-china-rising-stakes-pacific-geopolitics. Nauru has since committed itself to its new relationship with China, and President David Adeang visited Beijing in March 2024.82“Full text: Joint statement by China and Nauru,” CGTN, March 26, 2024, https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-03-26/China-Nauru-vow-to-expand-pragmatic-cooperation-1shOk5TFuRG/p.html. During the visit, the Nauruan president signed ten MOUs on a wide variety of areas, including economic development, trade, the BRI and GDI, banking, green and digital development, and media cooperation.83“China developments are for Nauruans: HE Adeang,” Nauru Bulletin #7, Government of the Republic of Nauru, May 3, 2024, https://www.nauru.gov.nr/government-information-office/nauru-bulletin/nauru-bulletin-2024/nauru-bulletin-7.aspx.
Nauru’s diplomatic switch came just a few months after Adeang’s predecessor was ousted in a no-confidence vote in October 2023. Former President Russ Kun had been supportive of his government’s relationship with Taiwan, and the no-confidence vote raised uncertainty in Taipei regarding the next president’s stance. Initially, Adeang was viewed as largely supportive of Taiwan, and concerns over a potential switch were mollified when Nauru accepted a new Taiwanese ambassador in December 2023.84Jono Thomson, “Taiwan approves new ambassador to diplomatic ally Nauru,” Taiwan News, December 10, 2023, https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/news/5056463.
Major Chinese firms were involved in Nauru for some time prior to the switch. China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), a major Chinese state-owned construction firm, was leading the redevelopment project for Aiwo port, supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and slated to be completed in 2025.85“Australia pays controversial Chinese company millions for Nauru’s new port,” Islands Business, April 23, 2024, https://islandsbusiness.com/news-break/australia-pays-controversial-chinese-company-millions0for-naurus-new-port/. Australian authorities noted “suspicious” payments from CHEC flowing to a Nauruan official who pushed for the diplomatic switch.86Ibid. The Aiwo project was noted at the March 2024 state visit to Beijing as one area in which to deepen cooperation. CHEC also has a solar farm project in Nauru.87“China developments are for Nauruans.” In 2021, Nauru had helped scuttle a proposal from a Huawei subsidiary to build an undersea communications cable to connect Nauru to an Australian network.88Jonathan Barrett, “EXCLUSIVE Pacific island turns to Australia for undersea cable after spurning China,” Reuters, June 24, 2021, https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exclusive-pacific-island-turns-australia-undersea-cable-after-spurning-china-2021-06-24/.
Despite the diplomatic switch, China’s dominant influence in Nauru is far from assured. In December 2024, Nauru and Australia signed an agreement declaring the two sides have to mutually agree on any engagement in Nauru’s security, banking, and telecommunications sectors, as well as other critical infrastructure.89“Australia gains effective veto over Nauru security pact,” Islands Business, December 11, 2024, https://islandsbusiness.com/news-break/australia-gains-effective-veto-over-nauru/. The pact—coming after China has pushed security and policing agreements in other Pacific Island countries—is a significant hold on Beijing’s encroaching influence. With a population of 12,500, Nauru depends on Australia for development assistance and banking services and generates much of its revenue from fishing licenses.
Nauru had previously recognized China between 2002 and 2005, for which it was promised $137 million in grants and debt repayment from Beijing.90Millar, “China’s Pacific charm offensive.” In exchange for switching back to Taipei—an example of “yo-yo diplomacy”—Taiwan funded Nauru’s purchase of a Boeing 737 jet in 2006.
Honduras
“We hope to deepen such friendship and diplomatic ties ….” – Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández during a surprise visit to Taiwan on November 13, 202191“‘We are real friends’: Honduran president says in Taiwan visit amid China tension,” Reuters, November 13, 2021, https://www.reuters.com/world/china/we-are-real-friends-honduran-president-says-taiwan-visit-amid-china-tension-2021-11-13/.
Date of switch: March 26, 2023
Reported ask of Taiwan: Up to $2.5 billion for debt relief and hospital and dam construction
Reported inducements from China: Promised FTA and investments for dam construction
Post-switch agreements: FTA negotiations, multiple feasibility studies for dam projects, $276 million for education infrastructure
Relation to domestic politics: January 2022 election resulting in change in Honduran presidency and party in power
During her campaign for office, Honduran President Xiomara Castro (2022–) pledged to pursue a diplomatic switch, in contrast to the policies of her predecessor, Juan Orlando Hernández (2014–2022).92Jeff Ernst, “Honduras president-elect’s China pledge puts Taiwan and US on edge,” Guardian, December 1, 2021, https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/01/honduras-xiomara-castro-taiwan-china-diplomacy. She initially pulled back from that position when she took office in January 2022 (in part due to US pressure), but over a year later, Castro fulfilled her promise in March 2023, despite US efforts to prevent the decision.93Joel Guinto, “Taiwan ally Honduras seeks diplomatic switch to China,” BBC, March 15, 2023, https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-64960744; Sarah Kinosian and Ben Blanchard, “U.S. leans on Honduras to rethink China switch, hopes for reprieve,” Reuters, March 18, 2023, https://www.reuters.com/world/us-leans-honduras-rethink-china-switch-hopes-reprieve-2023-03-18/.
There were multiple signs that a switch was in the offing. At a January 2023 meeting between the Honduran foreign minister and Chinese vice minister, during the inauguration of Brazil’s president, the two sides explored the possibility of Chinese financing for the Patuca II hydroelectric dam project.94Julio Cruz, “¿Por qué China no puede establecer relaciones con Honduras?” [Why can’t China establish relations with Honduras?], El Heraldo, January 9, 2023, https://www.elheraldo.hn/honduras/motivos-relacion-diplomacia-cancilleria-embajador-china-honduras-JA11664805; Duncan DeAeth, “Taipei expresses concern as Beijing approaches diplomatic ally Honduras,” Taiwan News, January 20, 2023, https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/news/4787069. Chinese financing (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China; $300 million in 2013) and construction (PowerChina, through its subsidiary SinoHydro) had already built the 104-megawatt Patuca III Hydropower Station, completed in 2020; Chinese media reported it was the first time Chinese financing had been used in a country without diplomatic relations with China.95He Yuting, ed., “Two major hydropower stations ease the power shortage in Honduras,” Seetao, April 6, 2023, https://www.seetao.com/details/209696.html; David Rogers, “Honduras switches to China in search of aid and infrastructure,” Global Construction Review, March 16, 2023, https://www.globalconstructionreview.com/honduras-switches-to-china-in-search-of-aid-and-infrastructure/; Bryan Burgess et al., Spotlight on PRC Engagement in Honduras Relative to Central America, AidData, January 2025, https://www.aiddata.org/publications/spotlight-on-prc-engagement-in-honduras-relative-to-central-america. PowerChina completed construction on the 60-megawatt El Arenal Hydropower Station in 2022.96Michelle Lai, “Honduras Ditches Taiwan for China,” Foreign Policy Research Institute, October 6, 2023, https://www.fpri.org/article/2023/10/honduras-ditches-taiwan-for-china/. In February 2023, the Honduran foreign minister again declared that the government was looking for, “in this vision of generating more energy capacity for the country, is for [China] to finance Patuca II.”97Margaret Myers, “From Dams to Data: China’s Shifting Interests in Central America,” United States Institute of Peace, June 18, 2024, https://www.usip.org/publications/2024/06/dams-data-chinas-shifting-interests-central-america; AFP, “Honduras gestiona crédito con China pero mantiene lazos con Taiwán” [Honduras manages credit with China but maintains ties with Taiwan], El Heraldo, February 2, 2023, https://www.elheraldo.hn/honduras/honduras-gestiona-credito-china-mantiene-lazos-taiwan-represa-LB12028939. Taiwan responded by expressing “grave concern” and warning of Beijing’s “false promises.”98“Taiwán muestra preocupación por contactos entre su aliado Honduras y China” [Taiwan shows concern over contacts between ally Honduras and China], swissinfo.ch, January 19, 2023, https://www.swissinfo.ch/spa/taiw%c3%a1n-muestra-preocupaci%c3%b3n-por-contactos-entre-su-aliado-honduras-y-china/48216104.
Reports on Honduras’s demands from Taiwan to prevent the switch vary widely. Honduras was rumored to have asked Taiwan to purchase $2.5 billion of its sovereign debt.99“Taiwan recalls ambassador as Honduras switches ties to China,” AP, March 23, 2023, https://apnews.com/article/china-taiwan-honduras-us-diplomatic-ties-87bdfd07bc39d82fbec22b92785fea3d. The Honduran foreign minister stated that the country had asked Taiwan to double its annual aid package (from $50 million to $100 million) and to consider “realigning” its $600 million in debt to Taiwan.100Keoni Everington, “Honduras cut ties with Taiwan over refusal to double aid,” Taiwan News, March 16, 2023, https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/news/4836903. Honduran officials confirmed a request for $2 billion in loans, while then–Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu also highlighted requests for $45 million to build a hospital and $300 million for a dam. (These figures were later raised to $90 million and $350 million, respectively.)101Amy Chang Chien and Emiliano Rodriguez Mega, “In Blow to Taiwan, Honduras Switches Relations to China,” New York Times, March 25, 2023, https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/25/world/asia/taiwan-honduras-china-relations.html. After the switch, Tsai stated that her government would not “engage in a meaningless contest of dollar diplomacy with China.”102Associated Press, “Honduras establishes ties with China after break from Taiwan,” NPR, March 27, 2023, https://www.npr.org/2023/03/27/1166177955/honduras-establishes-ties-with-china-after-break-from-taiwan.
Despite the shift in recognition, Honduras has yet to see significant benefits, though there are signs of progress.103Myers, “From Dams to Data.” A June 2023 visit to China by Castro saw Honduras join the BRI and sign the usual assortment of cooperation documents. The Honduran president also requested her country be admitted to the BRICS-led New Development Bank (though Honduras is not listed on the bank’s website as of February 2025).104“Honduras officially joins China-proposed BRI as bilateral ties develop rapidly,” Global Times, June 12, 2023, https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202306/1292441.shtml; Chen Qingqing and Bai Yunyi, “Exclusive: More Honduran products to be exported to China with lower cost, faster speed and more opportunities: Honduran official,” Global Times, June 11, 2023, https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202306/1292366.shtml; “Members,” New Development Bank, accessed February 28, 2025, https://www.ndb.int/about-ndb/members/. For a list of the MOUs, see Nicolle López, “¿Cuáles son los 17 acuerdos de cooperación firmados entre China y Honduras?” [What are the 17 cooperation agreements signed between China and Honduras?] El Heraldo, June 12, 2023, https://www.elheraldo.hn/honduras/cuales-son-los-17-acuerdos-de-cooperacion-firmados-entre-china-honduras-JM13866492. BRICS refers to the grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. In July 2023, the Honduran government pursued investment for a $20 billion rail line connecting the country’s Atlantic and Pacific coasts and began negotiations on an FTA, which resulted in an “early harvest” arrangement in February 2024 as talks continue.105“Honduras probes Chinese interest in investing in $20 billion rail line,” Reuters, July 7, 2023, https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/honduras-probes-chinese-interest-investing-20-bln-rail-line-2023-07-07/; Ma Jingjing, “China, Honduras to implement FTA early harvest arrangement starting from Sunday,” Global Times, August 30, 2024, https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202408/1318943.shtml?id=11. A March 2024 agreement yielded $276 million in funds to boost education infrastructure.106“Honduras and China set $275 mln cooperation agreement,” Reuters, March 22, 2024, https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/honduras-china-set-275-mln-cooperation-agreement-2024-03-22/.
In September 2024, the mayor of the Honduran capital, Tegucigalpa, signed an agreement with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation to carry out an evaluation for the Río del Hombre dam, with an estimated investment of $500 to $550 million.107Mariela Flores, “Empresa de China iniciará estudios para construcción de represa Río del Hombre” [Chinese company to begin studies for construction of Rio del Hombre dam], Tu Nota, September 12, 2024, https://www.tunota.com/honduras-hoy/empresa-de-china-iniciara-estudios-para-construccion-de-represa-rio-del-hombre-2024-09-12. An October 2024 visit by Honduras’s energy secretary to Beijing yielded agreements on completing the Patuca III and feasibility studies for the Patuca II-A, as well as a study of the country’s electrical system.108“Erick Tejada firma convenio con Power China en visita oficial al gigante asiático” [Erick Tejada signs agreement with Power China during official visit to the Asian giant], Canal 8, October 22, 2024, https://tnh.gob.hn/nacional/erick-tejada-firma-convenio-con-power-china-en-visita-oficial-al-gigante-asiatico/. In December 2024, the energy secretary met with representatives of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China to discuss possible financing for the new dam and refinancing options for the country’s debt.109“Banco de China invertirá en proyectos de la ENEE” [Bank of China to invest in ENEE projects], Mi Nota, December 18, 2024, https://minotahn.com/banco-de-china-invertira-en-proyectos-de-la-enee/.
During the first administration of US President Donald Trump, Honduras signaled its openness to a diplomatic switch from Taiwan to China, citing the United States’ retreat from investment and aid pledges.110Stefanie Eschenbacher and Elida Moreno, “Exclusive: U.S. must cultivate Central America or lose out to China: Panama president-elect,” Reuters, May 6, 2019, https://www.reuters.com/article/world/exclusive-us-must-cultivate-central-america-or-lose-out-to-china-panama-pres-idUSKCN1SC09H/. The Trump administration had ordered that aid be withheld from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras as a response to a surge in asylum seekers, though aid was restored after reaching immigration agreements.111Demetri Sevastopoulo, Aime Williams, and Jude Webber, “Donald Trump cuts off aid to three Central American states,” Financial Times, June 17, 2019, https://www.ft.com/content/f3cd73d2-9135-11e9-aea1-2b1d33ac3271; Daniel Trotta, “U.S. restores aid to Central America after reaching migration deals,” Reuters, October 16, 2019, https://www.reuters.com/article/world/us-restores-aid-to-central-america-after-reaching-migration-deals-idUSKBN1WV2T7/.
Nicaragua
“We’re still engaged in this battle, which is a just battle, one of principles, so that the people of Taiwan continue to be incorporated in international organizations attached to the United Nations.” – Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega on January 10, 2017112Enrique Andres Pretel, “Nicaragua pledges to fight for Taiwan recognition on global stage,” Reuters, January 10, 2017, https://www.reuters.com/article/us-taiwan-usa-nicaragua/nicaragua-pledges-to-fight-for-taiwan-recognition-on-global-stage-idUSKBN14V03Z/.
Date of switch: December 9, 2021
Reported ask of Taiwan: N/A
Reported inducements from China: Vaccines
Post-switch agreements: MOUs, FTA, infrastructure projects
Relation to domestic politics: Presidential election in November 2021 (won by the incumbent) and repression, resulting in condemnation from Washington
Nicaragua’s switch in December 2021 was presaged by a downturn in relations between the United States and the administration of President Daniel Ortega (1979–90, 2007–), a longtime revolutionary and antagonist of the United States. Sanctions against Nicaraguan officials and criticism of the country’s November 2021 election from the administration of then–US President Joe Biden made a turn toward Beijing for aid and investment the most likely course of action.113“Nicaragua breaks ties with Taiwan, switches allegiance to Beijing,” Reuters, December 9, 2021, https://www.reuters.com/world/china/nicaragua-breaks-ties-with-taiwan-switches-allegiance-beijing-2021-12-09/. The Organization of American States, the EU, and others condemned the election as illegitimate and repressive.114Dánae Vílchez, “Nicaragua’s Flip From Taiwan to China Has Yet to Pay Off,” Americas Quarterly, July 24, 2024, https://www.americasquarterly.org/article/nicaraguas-flip-from-taiwan-to-china-has-yet-to-pay-off/. Managua’s switch came on the first day of Biden’s Summit for Democracy (to which Nicaragua was not invited).
The initial switch did not appear to come with significant promises—likely because Nicaragua had few alternatives in combating its international isolation—though the day after the announcement, the Chinese government agreed to send one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Cooperation later picked up with the signing of MOUs, an FTA (that came into force in 2024), and infrastructure projects.115R. Evan Ellis, “China’s Growing Strategic Position in Nicaragua,” The Diplomat, December 18, 2023, https://thediplomat.com/2023/12/chinas-growing-strategic-position-in-nicaragua/. Nicaragua has received significant investment from Chinese companies, including involvement in the gold mining industry, construction of a new airport, and development of Nicaragua’s National Emergency Response System.116Myers, “From Dams to Data.” In 2023, the China International Development Cooperation Agency began a $60 million housing project.117“Nicaragua’s Housing Project with China: What it Means for the Country’s Future,” Tico Times, April 17, 2023, https://ticotimes.net/2023/04/17/nicaraguas-housing-project-with-china-what-it-means-for-the-countrys-future.
Nicaragua—and Ortega—has a lengthy history of switching sides. During Ortega’s first presidency, Nicaragua switched recognition to China in 1985, until his successor restored ties with Taiwan in 1990.118Arthur Kaufman, “After Diplomatic Switch, Nicaragua Seizes Taiwan’s Embassy and Hands It Over to China,” China Digital Times, December 29, 2021, https://chinadigitaltimes.net/2021/12/after-diplomatic-switch-nicaragua-seizes-taiwans-embassy-and-hands-it-over-to-china/. Upon his election in 2007, Ortega maintained relations with Taiwan, possibly in deference to Beijing’s diplomatic truce with Taiwan’s Ma. During this period, Ortega’s government notably welcomed engagement with Chinese businesses.119Adam Ni and Yun Jiang, “Brief #100: Nicaragua, democracy, press freedom,” China Neican, December 14, 2021, https://www.neican.org/brief-100-nicaragua-democracy-press-freedom/. In 2013, for example, Nicaragua granted a Chinese company a concession to construct an interoceanic canal at an initial cost of $40 billion.120“La ruptura de Ortega con Taiwán, el ‘más generoso’ de sus donantes” [Ortega’s break with Taiwan, the “most generous” of his donors], Confidencial, December 10, 2021, https://confidencial.digital/principal/la-ruptura-de-ortega-con-taiwan-el-mas-generoso-de-sus-donantes/. The planned canal has since been cancelled. Despite Ortega’s increasingly repressive rule leading up to the 2021 election, Taiwan remained a loyal and financially generous supporter.121Ibid.
Kiribati
“We are one family and we therefore call on an inclusive approach to have Taiwan participate in international processes and to allow it to contribute to address areas of concerns to this UN body and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.” – Kiribati President Taneti Maamau speaking during the seventy-second session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 28, 2018122“Leaders of four allies speak for Taiwan at UN,” Taipei Times, September 28, 2018, https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/front/archives/2018/09/28/2003701305.
Dates of switch: September 20, 2019 (break with Taiwan), September 27, 2019 (switch to China)
Reported ask of Taiwan: Commercial aircraft
Reported inducements from China: Commercial aircraft (Boeing 737), cash payments to parliamentarians
Post-switch agreements: MOUs on climate change, fisheries, tourism; integration of BRI in development plan
Relation to domestic politics: President Taneti Maamau sought support for Kiribati’s development plan prior to the June 2020 election, amid concerns over Chinese and Taiwanese funds supporting candidates on both sides of the general election
Kiribati President Taneti Maamau’s decision to switch recognition to China came as a surprise to many, though some concerns emerged in the lead-up. In November 2018, for example, a member of parliament—spurred by joint venture projects between Kiribati and Chinese companies—expressed concern that Maamau’s government might end diplomatic relations with Taiwan.123“Kiribati Govt denies it’s wavering on Taiwan support,” Radio New Zealand, November 21, 2018, https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/376466/kiribati-govt-denies-it-s-wavering-on-taiwan-support. In the years preceding the switch, China had invested heavily in Kiribati’s tuna fishing industry, a key area of the government’s economic development strategy, Kiribati Vision for 20 Years: 2016–2036 (KV20).124William Piekos, Investigating China’s economic coercion: The reach and role of Chinese corporate entities, Atlantic Council, November 6, 2023, https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/in-depth-research-reports/report/investigating-chinas-economic-coercion/; Kiribati 20-Year Vision: 2016-2036, Republic of Kiribati Presidential Web Portal, 2016, https://president.gov.ki/images/kiribati-20-year-vision-2016-2036%E2%80%A2sept.final.pdf.
First elected in 2016 with a pledge to retain ties with Taiwan, Maamau did not consult members of his party, the Tobwaan Kiribati Party, before switching recognition, prompting thirteen members to leave and form their own party.125“Kiribati president decries loss of majority,” Radio New Zealand, November 5, 2019, https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/402532/kiribati-president-decries-loss-of-majority. Banuera Berina, the leader of the newly formed Kiribati First Party, ran on a pro-Taiwan platform in the June 2020 elections, which were widely seen as a referendum on the switch and which Maamau won.126Christopher Pala, “China Could Be in Reach of Hawaii After Kiribati Elects Pro-Beijing President,” Foreign Policy, June 19, 2020, https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/06/19/kiribati-election-china-taiwan/. Kiribati President Taneti Maamau also won the presidential election in 2024. It is the last of his three allowable presidential terms. William Yang, “Kiribati president secures 3rd term as China, US vie for Pacific leverage,” Voice of America, October 26, 2024, https://www.voanews.com/a/kiribati-president-secures-3rd-term-as-china-us-vie-for-pacific-leverage/7840112.html. The presidential vote was marred by accusations of Chinese meddling and interference from the opposition Kiribati First Party, though the cited examples included community and school visits from Chinese diplomats and the distribution of T-shirts and hats.127“Claims of Chinese interference hit upcoming Kiribati vote,” Island Times, June 9, 2020, https://islandtimes.org/claims-of-chinese-interference-hit-upcoming-kiribati-vote/. Post-election reporting quoted opposition candidates as claiming China “doled out A$250,000 [around 170,000] cash within weeks of Kiribati’s recognition of Beijing.”128Pala, “China Could Be in Reach.” Berina claimed that Maamau assured parliamentarians worried about losing their seats over the switch that “we will be getting campaign money from China.”129Ibid. Maamau’s ruling party also feared that Taiwan would provide funds to Berina’s opposition during parliamentary and presidential elections. When previously in opposition (2003–16), the Tobwaan Kiribati Party had often complained that Taipei funded ruling party parliamentarians.130Ibid.
In response to the switch, Wu, then Taiwan’s foreign minister, highlighted a request from Maamau for “massive financial assistance” to purchase a commercial aircraft, which he said was inconsistent with Taiwan’s international aid law.131Ralph Jennings, “Kiribati cuts ties with Taiwan, presaging switch to China,” AP, September 20, 2019, https://apnews.com/article/90e8938980404130a63641162d125db2. Kiribati reportedly paid $60 million for one aircraft and was seeking a second, paid for with a Taiwanese grant.132Pala, “China Could Be in Reach.” (Taipei countered with an offer of a preferential commercial loan, which was rejected.133Banuera Berina, the leader of the newly formed Kiribati First Party, said in an interview that in fact Taiwan offered a grant disguised as a loan by increasing bilateral aid proportionate to the loan repayment. Pala, “China Could Be in Reach.”) Taiwan claimed that the Chinese government promised to procure several airplanes and commercial ferries for Kiribati in exchange for switching recognition.134Yimou Lee, “Taiwan says China lures Kiribati with airplanes after losing another ally,” Reuters, September 20, 2019, https://www.reuters.com/article/us-taiwan-diplomacy-kiribati-idUSKBN1W50DI/. A senior Taiwanese official said Kiribati had requested loans and a Boeing 737 aircraft from Beijing.135“China gains the Solomon Islands and Kiribati as allies, ‘compressing’ Taiwan’s global recognition,” ABC Australia, September 21, 2019, https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-09-22/china-new-pacific-allies-solomon-islands-kiribati-taiwan/11536122.
In October 2019, Maamau argued that Taiwan had done little to advance Kiribati’s development plan. The president stated that Taiwan had rejected many of his government’s proposals and should not have been surprised by the switch. He further claimed that the switch was conducted transparently, noting that the June 2020 general elections would give Kiribati citizens the opportunity to vote on the decision.136“Taiwan did little to Kiribati: President Maamau,” Island Times, October 11, 2019, https://islandtimes.org/taiwan-did-little-to-kiribati-president-maamau/. Soon after, Maamau embarked on a weeklong state visit to Beijing, where he signed a BRI MOU. The visit also included commitments to pragmatic cooperation on climate change, fisheries, and tourism, as well as the integration of the BRI with KV20.137“China, Kiribati sign MOU on Belt and Road Initiative after restoring diplomatic ties,” CGTN, January 6, 2020, https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-01-06/Xi-Jinping-meets-Kiribati-s-president-in-Beijing–N2gIPad7xe/index.html.
Solomon Islands
“Despite the contributions of Taiwan towards the well-being of the citizens of the world, we continue to ignore the right of Taiwan to self-determination, as such, it is high time that this august body give due recognition to Taiwan as a legitimate member of the Family of Nations.” – Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare during the seventy-second session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 22, 2017138“Solomon Islands Statement by Hon. Manasseh Damukana Sogavare, MP, Prime Minister,” 72nd Session United Nations General Assembly General Debate, September 22, 2017, https://gadebate.un.org/sites/default/files/gastatements/72/sb_en.pdf; Then–Solomon Islands Prime Minister Ricky Houenipwela also advocated for Taiwan’s inclusion in international organizations during the seventy-third session of the UN General Assembly in September 2018. “Solomon Islands: His Excellency Ricky Nelson Houenipwela, Prime Minister,” 73rd Session United Nations General Assembly General Debate, September 28, 2018, https://gadebate.un.org/en/73/solomon-islands.
Dates of switch: September 16, 2019 (break with Taiwan), September 22, 2019 (switch to China)
Reported ask of Taiwan: Possible bribes
Reported inducements from China: Possible bribes, $8.5 million in development funds to replace Taiwanese support, $500 million in aid, additional investment promises
Post-switch agreements: $825 million for gold mine, $110 million in assistance associated with hosting 2023 Pacific Games
Relation to domestic politics: Diplomatic ties with Taiwan reassessed after April 2019 elections
The Solomon Islands severed its thirty-six-year relationship with Taiwan in September 2019. The switch followed a change in leadership after the April 2019 elections and the reelection of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare for a fourth non-consecutive term. The move reignited inter-island disputes between the main island of Guadalcanal, where the capital Honiara is located, and the less-developed Malaita.139William Piekos, “The China-Solomon Islands Agreement and Beijing’s Prospects for Influence in the Pacific Islands,” Center for Advanced China Research, August 30, 2022, https://www.ccpwatch.org/single-post/the-china-solomon-islands-agreement-and-beijing-s-prospects-for-influence-in-the-pacific-islands. For a lengthy and insightful look at the Solomon Islands’ switch, see Edward Acton Cavanough, Divided Isles: Solomon Islands and the China Switch (La Trobe University Press: 2023).
The change in diplomatic recognition came after a post-election review by a parliamentary bipartisan task force. Appointed in June 2019 and reportedly biased in China’s favor, the task force recommended the switch, in part because of the increased financial assistance and infrastructure development China could offer.140Denghua Zhang, “Perceiving China’s Influence in the Pacific: The Case of Solomon Islands,” The Diplomat, October 18, 2019, https://thediplomat.com/2019/10/perceiving-chinas-influence-in-the-pacific-the-case-of-solomon-islands/; Yimou Lee, “Taiwan warns Solomon Islands of China ‘debt trap’ in diplomatic switch,” Reuters, September 6, 2019, https://www.reuters.com/article/world/taiwan-warns-solomon-islands-of-china-debt-trap-in-diplomatic-switch-idUSKCN1VR0AG/. A competing report by the parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee, released on November 26, 2019, argued instead that the Solomon Islands should “deepen its relationship with the Republic of China (Taiwan) instead of severing existing ties.”141“Report on the Inquiry into the Question of severing existing ties with the Republic of China (Taiwan),” Foreign Relations Committee, National Parliament of Solomon Islands, NP-Paper No. 21/2019, November 26, 2019, 11, https://rc.parliament.gov.sb/sites/default/files/committees/foreignrelations/2019/FRC%20Report%20November%202019.pdf.
There were numerous reports of Chinese offers to the Solomon Islands, underpinned by an already strong economic relationship, including China’s role as a key export market, investment from private businesses, and Chinese migrants.142Luke Ren and Barclay Jones, “From the Frontlines of the Belt and Road: How the West’s Weakness in Mining Cost Us an Ally and Threatens the Race to Clean Energy,” Stanford International Policy Review, September 12, 2024, https://fsi.stanford.edu/sipr/content/frontlines-belt-and-road; Transform Aqorau, “Solomon Islands’ Foreign Policy Dilemma and the Switch from Taiwan to China” in Graeme Smith and Terence Wesley-Smith, eds., The China Alternative: Changing Regional Order in the Pacific Islands (ANU Press, 2021), https://press-files.anu.edu.au/downloads/press/n7754/html/ch10.xhtml; James Batley, “Will Solomon Islands abandon Taiwan?” Interpreter, September 4, 2018, https://www.lowyinstitute.org/the-interpreter/will-solomon-islands-abandon-taiwan. A Solomon Islands lawmaker reported that Beijing had offered $8.5 million in development funds to replace Taiwanese support.143Lee, “Taiwan warns Solomon Islands.” This amount increased to $11.3 million in 2021. Jonathan Barrett, “China pays into Solomons fund as part of diplomatic switch,” Reuters, April 6, 2021, https://www.reuters.com/article/world/china-pays-into-solomons-fund-as-part-of-diplomatic-switch-idUSKBN2BT0Z8/. Taiwanese sources claimed that China had promised $500 million in financial aid if the switch was completed before October 1.144Natalie Whiting, Christina Zhou, and Kai Feng, “What does it take for China to take Taiwan’s Pacific allies? Apparently, $730 million,” ABC Australia, September 18, 2019, https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-09-18/solomon-islands-cuts-ties-with-taiwan-in-favour-of-china/11524118. A month later, Chinese companies announced a proposed $825 million gold mine and infrastructure project, led by the state-owned China State Railway Group.145Jonathan Barrett, “U.S. establishes foothold in Solomons as Chinese interests expand,” Reuters, November 20, 2019, https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-solomonislands-idUSKBN1XV03Y/. A secretive deal between a provincial Solomon Islands government and a Chinese company to lease an entire island—signed just days after the switch—was quickly scuttled by the national government. However, it raised further questions about China’s ambitions and any negotiations that may have occurred before the change in recognition.146Damien Cave, “Chinese Lease of Entire Island Is Deemed Illegal in Solomons,” New York Times, October 24, 2019, https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/24/world/australia/solomon-islands-china-tulagi.html.
Before the switch, politicians in the Solomon Islands were reportedly offered large bribes from both Taiwan and China in exchange for their support.147Edward Cavanough, “China and Taiwan offered us huge bribes, say Solomon Islands MPs,” Guardian, December 7, 2019, https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/dec/08/china-and-taiwan-offered-us-huge-bribes-say-solomon-islands-mps. Approximately 70 percent of Taiwan’s aid to the Solomon Islands was funneled through Rural Constituency Development Funds (RCDFs), which offered direct payments to individual politicians to be distributed to constituents at their whim. In 2017, these funds totaled $29.3 million.148“Taiwan-Solomon Islands Relations.” RCDFs were viewed negatively in some quarters as meddling in the Solomon Islands’ political affairs.149Aqorau, “Solomon Islands’ Foreign Policy Dilemma.” China has established similar funds through the Rural Sustainable Development Program. However, experts note that recent reforms have redirected these funds through the Ministry of Rural Development, though concerns remain that money is still being allocated to politicians who support China’s policies.150Georgina Kekea and Anouk Ride, “How Constituency Development Funds Undermine Solomon Islands’ Democracy,” United States Institute of Peace, October 25, 2023, https://www.usip.org/publications/2023/10/how-constituency-development-funds-undermine-solomon-islands-democracy; Caleb Fotheringham, “China accused of using aid to influence Solomons’ political order,” Radio New Zealand, July 5, 2024, https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/pacific/521270/china-accused-of-using-aid-to-influence-solomons-political-order.
In May 2018, Taiwan offered the Solomon Islands a loan of $30 million to support the hosting of the 2023 Pacific Games.151Stacy Hsu, “Minister dismisses KMT’s checkbook diplomacy concerns,” Taipei Times, May 24, 2018, https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/taiwan/archives/2018/05/24/2003693639. At the time, Wu, Taiwan’s foreign minister, dismissed concerns from Taiwanese legislators that the government was restarting a diplomatic bidding war. After the switch, China took over assistance for the Pacific Games, developing seven sports facilities and contributing an estimated $110 million—about half of the total cost.152Prisie L. Patnayak, “Geopolitics in the 2023 Pacific Games,” The Diplomat, November 10, 2023, https://thediplomat.com/2023/11/geopolitics-in-the-2023-pacific-games/.
El Salvador
“We are grateful for President Salvador Sánchez Cerén’s ongoing support of Taiwan. Under his leadership, I am confident our friendship and cooperation with El Salvador will continue to deepen.” – Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu during a meeting with the Salvadoran president on July 13, 2018153“Foreign Minister Wu meets with El Salvador president, vows to strengthen bilateral ties,” New Southbound Policy Portal, July 17, 2018, https://nspp.mofa.gov.tw/nsppe/print.php?post=138060&unit=370.
Date of switch: August 21, 2018
Reported ask of Taiwan: Loans for Port of La Unión development project, “astronomical sums,” funding for ruling party’s election campaign
Reported inducements from China: 3,000 tons of rice
Post-switch agreements: $150 million, plus investment promise for thirteen infrastructure projects (November 2018); loans for the Port of La Unión development project; funding for the ruling party’s 2019 election campaign
Relation to domestic politics: Switch occurred six months before February 2019 election, in which incumbent party lost
El Salvador recognized China in August 2018, with an initial delivery of 3,000 tons of rice, followed by a November promise of $150 million toward thirteen infrastructure projects.154Ann-Catherine Brigida, “What next for China and El Salvador?” Dialogue Earth, February 8, 2019, https://dialogue.earth/en/business/22556-what-next-for-china-and-el-salvador/; Evan Ellis, “China and El Salvador: An Update,” Dialogo Americas, July 8, 2021, https://dialogo-americas.com/articles/china-and-el-salvador-an-update/. The diplomatic switch occurred six months before a February 2019 presidential election, in which the incumbent leader, Salvador Sánchez Cerén (2014–19), lost to President Nayib Bukele (2019–). After the election, Bukele criticized Beijing for intervening in El Salvador’s politics and even threatened to cut diplomatic ties with China.155Brigida, “What next.”
Wu, then Taiwan’s foreign minister, indicated that El Salvador had requested loans for the Port of La Unión development project, which Taiwanese engineers deemed economically unfeasible.156Chris Horton, “El Salvador Recognizes China in Blow to Taiwan,” New York Times, August 21, 2018, https://www.nytimes.com/2018/08/21/world/asia/taiwan-el-salvador-diplomatic-ties.html. He claimed the request was an “astronomical sum” and included funding for the ruling party’s campaign in the 2019 election.157“Taiwan cuts ties with El Salvador (update),” Focus Taiwan, CNA English News, August 21, 2018, https://focustaiwan.tw/politics/201808210005. Sánchez Cerén, who lost the 2019 election, denied the accusations.158Thomas J. Shattuck, “Taiwan, Pivoting Allies, and American Interests Abroad,” Foreign Policy Research Institute, August 23, 2018, https://www.fpri.org/article/2018/08/taiwan-pivoting-allies-and-american-interests-abroad/.
Overall, engagement between China and El Salvador has appeared underwhelming, though El Salvador received $500 million in infrastructure promises and gifts—including a stadium, a national library, and an improved water treatment facility—during Bukele’s state visit to China in December 2019.159Myers, “From Dams to Data”; Ellis, “China and El Salvador.” Notably, just days after the switch in 2018, China began negotiations with the Port Executive Autonomous Commission of El Salvador, and a Chinese company expressed interest in investing $100 million in the port and surrounding area. However, El Salvador ultimately cancelled the planned development in January 2020 when Japan threatened to withdraw $102 million in development assistance.160Matthew Crittenden et al., “China’s BRI in Latin America: Case Study – Ports,” Tearline, August 14, 2020, https://www.tearline.mil/public_page/china-bri-in-latin-america-caribbean-ports.
Burkina Faso
“Taiwan is our friend and our partner. We’re happy and we see no reason to reconsider the relationship.” – Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Alpha Barry in January 2017161Pauline Bax, Simon Gongo, and Lungile Dlamini, “Chinese Billions Fail to Sway Taiwan’s Last Two Allies in Africa,” Bloomberg, January 24, 2017, https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-01-24/chinese-billions-fail-to-sway-taiwan-s-last-two-allies-in-africa.
Dates of switch: May 24, 2018 (break with Taiwan), May 26, 2018 (switch to China)
Reported ask of Taiwan: New hospital
Reported inducements from China: $50 billion, hospital, take over Taiwan’s projects
Post-switch agreements: Hospital and Taiwan’s former projects, plus highway project (total estimate of $1.3 billion to $1.75 billion)
Relation to domestic politics: Reports of reassessment of relations with Taiwan after the election of a new president in November 2015
Burkina Faso, which switched in May 2018, had a history of “yo-yo diplomacy.” The African country first established ties with Taiwan in the 1960s, changed to China in 1973, and returned to Taiwan in 1994.162Oana Burcu and Eloïse Bertrand, “Explaining China’s Latest Catch in Africa,” The Diplomat, January 16, 2019, https://thediplomat.com/2019/01/explaining-chinas-latest-catch-in-africa/. A 2014 uprising against then–President Blaise Campaoré (1987–2014), who had overseen the recognition switch to Taiwan in 1994, led to debate and reevaluation of Burkina Faso’s relations with Taipei.163Boundi Ouoba, “Rupture des relations diplomatiques entre le Burkina et Taiwan” [Break in diplomatic relations between Burkina Faso and Taiwan], Le Pays, May 24, 2018, https://lepays.bf/rupture-relations-diplomatiques-entre-burkina-taiwan/. During the 2015 presidential election, China offered to contribute a reported $4.6 million to the losing pro-Beijing candidate. Fatoumata Diallo, “Burkina Faso’s Yoyo Diplomacy: Divorcing Taipei to Remarry Beijing,” Institute for Security and Development Policy, June 8, 2018, https://www.isdp.eu/burkina-fasos-yoyo-diplomacy-divorcing-taipei-remarry-beijing/. The 2018 decision came as a surprise, though the government of then–President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré (2015–2022) had been attempting to extract benefits from both Taiwan and China.
Concerns about Burkina Faso’s position on Taiwan arose prior to the switch, including speculation in Burkinabé media, the president’s refusal to meet with Tsai the month before, and the African country’s unwillingness to advocate for Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Assembly.164Stacy Hsu, “Burkina Faso severs ties,” Taipei Times, May 25, 2018, https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/front/archives/2018/05/25/2003693688. Reports suggest that economic factors played a particularly important role in the government’s ultimate decision to switch. China’s expanding business and economic ties, including investments in Burkina Faso’s mining sector, undercut Taiwan’s largely traditional approach to official development assistance.165Jean-Pierre Cabestan, “Burkina Faso: Between Taiwan’s active public diplomacy and China’s business attractiveness,” South African Journal of International Affairs 23, no. 4 (2016): 495–519, https://doi.org/10.1080/10220461.2016.1271746; Brice Pedroletti and Joan Tilouine, “Le Burkina Faso à l’heure chinoise” [Burkina Faso on Chinese time], Le Monde Afrique, September 13, 2019, https://www.lemonde.fr/afrique/article/2019/09/13/le-burkina-faso-a-l-heure-chinoise_5509996_3212.html; Ouoba, “Rupture”; Antoine Delpierre, “Le Burkina Faso reprend ses relations diplomatiques avec la Chine” [Burkina Faso resumes diplomatic relations with China], TV5Monde, May 27, 2018, https://information.tv5monde.com/afrique/le-burkina-faso-reprend-ses-relations-diplomatiques-avec-la-chine-29227.
In April 2016, Huawei was negotiating with Burkinabé officials to deploy 5,400 kilometers of fiber-optic cables across the country, with around $82 million in financing, 60 percent of which came from the Bank of China.166“Burkina Faso: Huawei in negotiations with authorities to develop National fiber optic backbone,” Ecofin Agency, April 18, 2016, https://www.ecofinagency.com/telecom/1804-34154-burkina-faso-huawei-in-negotiations-with-authorities-to-develop-national-fiber-optic-backbone; “Burkina Faso: Huawei International launches construction works for national backbone project,” Ecofin Agency, December 11, 2017, https://www.ecofinagency.com/telecom/1112-37829-burkina-faso-huawei-international-launches-construction-works-for-national-backbone-project. Construction began in December 2017, targeting 2,000 kilometers in the first stage of development. 167“Burkina Faso: Huawei International launches.” Even as Chinese companies and Beijing exerted pressure on the new government, Taiwan continued offering inducements to maintain ties. In September 2016, Burkina Faso received $47 million in subsidies from Taiwan for sectors like education, agriculture, and defense. However, an additional $23 million in requested funding for five projects was subsequently refused by Taipei.168Burcu and Bertrand, “Explaining China’s Latest.” Other reports place the refused amount at $31 million, or €20 million. Simon Gongo, “China Cements Fresh Burkina Faso Ties with Hospital, Highway,” Bloomberg, August 7, 2018, https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-07/china-offers-infrastructure-to-cement-new-ties-with-burkina-faso. A June 2017 gift of two Huey UH-1H helicopters was received warmly by Kaboré.169Pedroletti and Tilouine, “Le Burkina Faso à l’heure.”
In 2017, Burkina Faso’s foreign minister suggested that the country was being offered $50 billion to sign on with Beijing but asserted that there was “no reason to reconsider the relationship” with Taiwan.170Bax, Gongo, and Dlamini, “Chinese Billions Fail to Sway.” However, this declaration of friendship did not last long. Beijing promised to build a new hospital, take over Taiwan’s ongoing projects (the latter pledge worth $32 million), and open an embassy in Burkina Faso.171Burcu and Bertrand, “Explaining China’s Latest”; Gongo, “China Cements.” An account from Le Monde reported that Taiwan had, in fact, been approached by the Burkinabé government about a new hospital project in late 2017, but China ultimately agreed to donate €91 million to finance the project.172Pedroletti and Tilouine, “Le Burkina Faso à l’heure.” Separate reporting puts China’s promised funding for the new hospital at $188 million. Gongo, “China Cements.” Additionally, students from Burkina Faso enrolled in Taiwanese universities were allowed to transfer to institutions in Hong Kong.173Gongo, “China Cements.”
Later that year, a Chinese state-owned construction company pursued a contract to build a highway with an estimated total cost of $1.75 billion.174Ibid. Other reporting places the investment at $1.3 billion. “Burkina Faso, China: Is CHEC set to construct a highway?” Africa Intelligence, September 5, 2019, https://www.africaintelligence.com/west-africa/2018/09/05/is-chec-set-to-construct-a-highway,108322404-bre. These incentives were not the only factor in Burkina Faso’s decision; scholars also point to Chinese restrictions on regional assistance—and the subsequent peer pressure—as contributing to the government’s decision.175Burcu and Bertrand, “Explaining China’s Latest.” In a February 2018 meeting in Brussels, Beijing declared that Burkina Faso’s ties with Taiwan were an obstacle to funding and cooperation with the G5 Sahel.176Pedroletti and Tilouine, “Le Burkina Faso à l’heure.” The G5 Sahel includes Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Chad, and Burkina Faso. In early 2019, Beijing contributed €40 million to the G5 Sahel to fight terrorism.
Dominican Republic
“We bring a cordial and friendly message from our President Danilo Medina, in which he expresses to you, Madam President Wen, his firm will for the Dominican Republic and Taiwan to continue deepening their diplomatic and commercial relations, as a sign of the friendship that unites our peoples.” – Dominican Foreign Minister Andrés Navarro to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at her inauguration on May 21, 2016177Hector Sanchez, “Canciller Navarro se reúne con nueva presidenta de Taiwán; la invita a toma de Medina” [Foreign Minister Navarro meets with Taiwan’s new president; invites her to the inauguration of Medina], El Sol de la Florida, May 21, 2016, https://elsoldelaflorida.com/canciller-navarro-se-reune-con-nueva-presidenta-de-taiwan-la-invita-toma-de-medina/.
Date of switch: May 1, 2018
Reported ask of Taiwan: “Billions of dollars”
Reported inducements from China: Promise of as much as $824 million in development projects in October 2017, and a $3.1 billion pledge from Beijing,
according to a Taiwanese official after the switch
Post-switch agreements: Eighteen agreements, $600 million loan for power distribution upgrade
Relation to domestic politics: N/A, switch occurred in the middle of the second term of President Danilo Medina (2012–20)
The Dominican Republic flirted with a diplomatic switch for at least a year before the final decision was made. Then–Taiwan Foreign Minister David Tawei Lee warned in July 2017 that the Dominican Republic should resist Chinese pressure, cautioning that Chinese infrastructure projects typically bring their own machinery, materials, and workers.178“Don’t get too cozy with China, Taiwan warns Dominican Republic,” Dominican Today, July 24, 2017, https://dominicantoday.com/dr/economy/2017/07/24/dont-get-too-cozy-with-china-taiwan-warns-dominican-republic/. In September 2017, Lee asserted that China had offered “very high figure” projects to entice Santo Domingo to switch recognition—promises he dismissed as “a very unrealistic dream, promises without solid fundamentals, like a check without funds.”179“Dominican Republic-China ties? Taiwan voices dire warning,” Dominican Today, September 23, 2017, https://dominicantoday.com/dr/economy/2017/09/23/dominican-republic-china-ties-taiwan-voices-dire-warning/. His visit to Santo Domingo was supplemented by other Taiwanese officials, including a deputy foreign minister and the defense minister.180“As China woos Dominican Republic, Taiwan goes full press,” Dominican Today, October 19, 2017, https://dominicantoday.com/dr/economy/2017/10/19/as-china-woos-dominican-republic-taiwan-goes-full-press/. In November, Taiwan’s embassy reported “rumors that Beijing was offering the ally ‘billions of US dollars’” to switch.181“Dominican Republic basks as Taiwan, China heighten courtship,” Dominican Today, November 16, 2017, https://dominicantoday.com/dr/economy/2017/11/16/dominican-republic-basks-as-taiwan-china-heighten-courtship/.
Officials from the Dominican Republic cited the potential growth in economic and trade links as one factor influencing their decision.182Jess Macy Yu and Ben Blanchard, “Taiwan says China dangled $3 billion to grab ally Dominican Republic,” Reuters, May 1, 2018, https://www.reuters.com/article/world/taiwan-says-china-dangled-3-billion-to-grab-ally-dominican-republic-idUSKBN1I22LI/; Josh Horwitz, “Taiwan now has diplomatic relations with fewer than 20 countries,” Quartz, May 1, 2018, https://qz.com/1266620/the-dominican-republic-is-switching-diplomatic-ties-from-taiwan-to-china. In October 2017, Chinese companies showcased products at an event where a Chinese commercial representative suggested that China could invest as much as $824 million in development projects. On the same day, Taiwan donated military vehicles and two helicopters, reportedly worth over $30 million.183“Taiwan, China escalate courtships for the Dominican Republic (Update),” Dominican Today, October 31, 2017, https://dominicantoday.com/dr/economy/2017/10/31/taiwan-china-escalate-courtships-for-the-dominican-republic/. In January 2018, the foreign ministers of China and the Dominican Republic, along with those of El Salvador and Haiti, gathered at the ministerial meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States to discuss trade and economic issues.184“Taiwan scrambles as Dominican Republic leans toward China,” Dominican Today, January 24, 2018, https://dominicantoday.com/dr/economy/2018/01/24/taiwan-scrambles-as-dominican-republic-leans-toward-china/.
After the switch in recognition was announced, a Taiwanese official claimed that Beijing offered the Dominican Republic $3.1 billion in investments and loans to convince the Caribbean nation to make the change.185Yu and Blanchard, “Taiwan says China dangled.” China denied that any economic preconditions were involved. This package reportedly included $400 million for a new freeway, $300 million for a natural gas power plant, and $1.6 billion for infrastructure projects. A November 2018 visit by then–Dominican President Danilo Medina to Beijing yielded eighteen agreements on infrastructure, finance, trade, investment, education, and tourism, as well as a Memorandum of Cooperation on the BRI and the Maritime Silk Road. The two sides also announced a $600 million loan from the China Export-Import Bank to upgrade the Dominican Republic’s power distribution.186Caribbean Council, “Far reaching co-operation agreements signed between China and the Dominican Republic,” iNews, November 22, 2018, https://www.ieyenews.com/far-reaching-co-operation-agreements-signed-between-china-and-the-dominican-republic/. However, the delivery of investment and promised trade benefits has not met the lofty promises made to the Medina government, and the 2020 election of Luis Abinader (2020–) as president of the Dominican Republic yielded a more cautious approach to Chinese engagement.187Evan Ellis, “The Evolution of Chinese Engagement with the Dominican Republic,” Center for Strategic and International Studies, October 31, 2023, https://www.csis.org/analysis/evolution-chinese-engagement-dominican-republic.
Panama
“Panama and China (Taiwan) maintain a historic relationship of cooperation.” – Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela on his Twitter account on the occasion of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s June 27, 2016, visit to Panama188“Presidenta de Taiwán se reúne con el presidente Varela” [Taiwanese President meets with President Varela], La Prensa, June 27, 2016, https://www.prensa.com/politica/taiwan-presidenta-panama-varela_0_4516048497.html.
Date of switch: June 12, 2017
Reported ask of Taiwan: N/A
Reported inducements from China: $1 billion for port development (agreed on before formal switch)
Post-switch agreements: Nineteen agreements, Panama joined BRI, multiple billion-dollar investments
Relation to domestic politics: N/A. President Juan Carlos Varela (2014–19) had long expressed his desire for a switch
Panama’s path to diplomatic relations with China began under President Ricardo Martinelli (2009–14), who expressed his desire to expand commercial opportunities between Panama and China in 2009. However, as explained to Panamanian Foreign Minister (and future president) Juan Carlos Varela in January 2010, the diplomatic truce between Ma and Beijing prevented any change despite this desire. Varela was elected president of Panama in 2014 and continued to push for relations with China, despite declarations in favor of Panama’s strategic relationship with Taiwan and a June 2016 visit by Tsai, the newly elected president of Taiwan. Negotiations between the Chinese and Panamanian governments were carried out in secret and at the pace desired by Beijing, culminating in a surprise announcement in June 2017.189Thierry Kellner and Sophie Wintgens, “The rise of China in Panama under Varela (2014–2019): A new Latin–American pivot of the Silk Road or a diplomatic ‘tour de valse’?” in China-Latin America and the Caribbean: Assessment and Outlook, Thierry Kellner and Sophie Wintgens, eds. (Routledge: 2021), https://ebrary.net/179410/geography/rise_china_panama_under_varela_2014_2019_latin_american_pivot_silk_road_diplomatic_tour_valse_; Sabina Nicholls, “Panama: China’s Strategic Hub,” Diálogo Americas, March 29, 2024, https://dialogo-americas.com/articles/panama-chinas-strategic-hub/; “The ROC government has terminated diplomatic relations with Panama with immediate effect to uphold national dignity,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs Republic of China (Taiwan), June 13, 2017, https://en.mofa.gov.tw/News_Content.aspx?n=1328&s=33917.
Before the switch, the Chinese consortium Landbridge bought control of the Margarita Island port in the Colón Free Zone for $1 billion and agreed to construct the Panama-Colón Container Port. Work on the project, near the Atlantic entrance to the Panama Canal, began on June 7, 2017, just a week before Panama’s switch.190Nicholls, “Panama: China’s Strategic.” More broadly, Taiwanese sources indicated that China invested as much as $8 billion in the three months before the switch (and $25 billion in infrastructure projects in the prior three years).191Lu Yi-hsuan and Jake Chung, “Panama seduced by money, desire to deflect: sources,” Taipei Times, June 18, 2017, https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/front/archives/2017/06/18/2003672773.
Panama’s formal recognition of China was followed by a flurry of deals. A meeting in Beijing between foreign ministers—at which the switch was formalized—yielded pledges of cooperation on issues ranging from investments to marine cooperation. Additionally, a visit to Beijing by Varela in November 2017 saw the signing of nineteen agreements and MOUs.192Yi Chao, “China’s New Diplomatic Relations with Panama: Prospect of Future Economic Cooperation and Partnership in Latin America,” China and WTO Review, 2018, http://www.cwr.yiil.org/home/pdf/archives/2018v4n1/cwr_v4n1_07.pdf. At the meeting, Panama became the first Latin American country to join the BRI. Chinese companies won bids to construct a $4 billion high-speed train, a $1 billion natural gas-fired power plant, and a $1.4 billion bridge over the Panama Canal, among other projects.193Nicholls, “Panama: China’s Strategic.”
The 2019 election of Laurentino Cortizo (2019–24) as Panama’s president reversed some of China’s fortunes, and fresh scrutiny of Chinese projects led to the cancellation of several initiatives, including the Margarita Island port and high-speed rail projects, as well as of negotiations on an FTA.194Carlos Eduardo Piña, “Elections in Panama: The China Factor,” The Diplomat, May 2, 2024, https://thediplomat.com/2024/05/elections-in-panama-the-china-factor/. Other loans and investments, such as the Panama Canal bridge, have continued roughly as planned.
Panama’s recognition of China came as a wake-up call to Washington, where concerns over Panama’s expanding relations with Beijing led to recriminations and warnings. The US ambassador in Panama was alerted to the switch only hours before its announcement.195Kellner and Wintgens, “The rise of China in Panama.” In the years since, as US-China competition in Latin America has increased, so too has US attention to Panama’s geopolitical position.
São Tomé and Príncipe
“São Tomé and Príncipe supports … initiatives which will make it possible for the people of Taiwan to make a significant contribution to international issues, without neglecting the necessity for the two parties in the Straits of Formosa to work peacefully to agree to, frame and normalize their relations.” – São Tomé and Príncipe’s Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada during the sixty-seventh session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 28, 2012196“Statement by H.E Mr. Patrice Emery Trovoada Prime Minister and Head of Government on the Occasion of the General Debate of the 67th Session of the United Nations General Assembly,” São Tomé and Príncipe Permanent Mission to the United Nations, September 28, 2012, https://gadebate.un.org/sites/default/files/gastatements/67/st_en_25.pdf.
Dates of switch: December 21, 2016 (break with Taiwan), December 26, 2016 (switch to China)
Reported ask of Taiwan: $140 million to $200 million
Reported inducements from China: $400 million to $800 million for deepwater port
Post-switch agreements: Minimal
Relation to domestic politics: July 2016 election of President Evaristo Carvalho (2016–21)
The West African island nation and former Portuguese colony changed its diplomatic allegiance in December 2016, the first to terminate relations with Taiwan under Tsai. Taipei was notified just five hours before the announcement was made.197Zheping Huang and Isabella Steger, “And then there were 21: Taiwan says goodbye to tiny São Tomé and Príncipe,” Quartz, December 21, 2016, https://qz.com/868794/taiwan-loses-another-diplomatic-ally-as-tiny-sao-tome-and-principe-switches-allegiance-to-beijing. Taiwanese officials accused Beijing of engaging in “dollar diplomacy,” taking advantage of São Tomé’s “financing black hole” to push its “One China” principle.198J.R. Wu and Ben Blanchard, “Taiwan loses another ally, says won’t help China ties,” Reuters, December 21, 2016, https://www.reuters.com/article/world/taiwan-loses-another-ally-says-wont-help-china-ties-idUSKBN14A0LF/. In its statement, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed to the African country’s “excessive financial difficulties and demands beyond those the ROC could meet” as the reason São Tomé had “ignored 20 years of friendly diplomatic relations, playing both sides of the Taiwan Strait while holding out for the highest bidder.”199“The ROC government has terminated diplomatic relations with São Tomé and Príncipe with immediate effect to uphold national dignity,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of China (Taiwan), December 21, 2016, https://en.mofa.gov.tw/News_Content.aspx?n=1328&s=33882.
The switch came months after a contentious July 2016 presidential election in São Tomé and Príncipe, in which the opposition candidate, Evaristo Carvalho, defeated the incumbent Manuel Pinto da Costa (2011–16). Carvalho (2016–21) was a close ally of Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada (2014–18), both of the Ação Democrática Independente party. At the time, this suggested greater political stability as well as continued ties with Taiwan. The outgoing president had sought closer ties with Beijing and had visited China in 2014.200Bettina Riffel, “São Tomé: Haverá mais estabilidade ou menos fiscalização?” [São Tomé: Will there be more stability or less oversight?] Deustche Welle, July 18, 2016, https://www.dw.com/pt-002/s%C3%A3o-tom%C3%A9-haver%C3%A1-mais-estabilidade-ou-menos-fiscaliza%C3%A7%C3%A3o/a-19408742; “Sao Tome ex-president’s son returns to prime minister’s job,” Reuters, November 26, 2014, https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL6N0TG1PI/.
Taiwan claimed that São Tomé and Príncipe requested $140 million (or perhaps as much as $200 million) to maintain relations with Taipei.201Wu and Blanchard, “Taiwan loses another ally.” This requested amount, per various reports, ranges between $100 million and $200 million; one source places the ask at NT$6.4 billion. Chow, “Sao Tome’s decision.” The African country had previously established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in May 1997. Taipei estimated aid to São Tomé at €155 million (approximately $170 million) since 1997 and signed an agreement in 2015 to provide €10 million (approximately $11 million) per year.202Cahal Milmo, “São Tomé: How the tiny island plans to become the ‘Dubai of Africa’ after securing Chinese investment,” Independent, October 17, 2015, https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/africa/sao-tome-how-the-tiny-island-plans-to-become-the-dubai-of-africa-after-securing-chinese-investment-a6698491.html. Carvalho campaigned on a promise to fight poverty and improve education and job prospects (São Tomé and Príncipe was 90 percent dependent on international aid) and later stated that the country could not miss out on Chinese development funds.203Nelson Moura, “Catching the Chinese train,” Macau Business, May 16, 2017, https://www.macaubusiness.com/catching-chinese-train/; Michael Oduor, “Sao Tome celebrates new president Evaristo Carvalho,” Africa News, July 19, 2016, https://www.africanews.com/2016/07/19/sao-tome-celebrates-new-president-evaristo-carvalho/. At the time of the switch, Carvalho had two children enrolled in graduate education in Taiwan.204Stacy Hsu, “Ministries to decide on when to stop scholarships to Sao Tomean students,” Taipei Times, December 23, 2016, https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/taiwan/archives/2016/12/23/2003661766. Trovoada—the leader of the government—later signed a five-year cooperation agreement with Beijing in April 2017.205“Li Keqiang Holds Talks with Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada of Sao Tome and Principe,” Permanent Mission of the People’s Republic of China to the UN, April 12, 2017, http://un.china-mission.gov.cn/eng/zgyw/201704/t20170414_8394158.htm.
The diplomatic truce during the Ma administration did not prevent China and São Tomé from expanding economic ties, allowing Beijing to showcase the possible benefits of a diplomatic switch. In 2013, China established a trade mission to promote projects, including a planned $400 million deep-water port.206“China to open mission with tiny Sao Tome, despite its Taiwan links,” Reuters, November 14, 2013, https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-saotome-idUSBRE9AD0CJ20131114/. São Tomé signed an MOU with China in October 2015 for an $800 million port, though the project never got off the ground.207Nadia Clark, “How One Port’s Struggle Reveals the Problems—and Promise—of Chinese Infrastructure Financing,” Asia Unbound, Council on Foreign Relations, January 16, 2024, https://www.cfr.org/blog/how-one-ports-struggle-reveals-problems-and-promise-chinese-infrastructure-financing. Trovoada said about the project: “I need revenue to provide health and good quality education. We said let us go to a model where, if we have to raise some debt, it is a sustainable debt …. That is why we engaged with this Chinese company.”208Ivan Broadhead, “New Chinese Port in Sao Tome has Economic, not Military Aims,” Voice of America, October 27, 2015, https://www.voanews.com/a/new-chinese-port-in-sao-tome-has-economic-not-military-aims/3025362.html.
The Gambia
“Let me reiterate that The Gambia’s commitment to cementing the ties that bind our two nations and our resolve to stand steadfastly by your side in your quest to take your rightful place within the global community of nations will never wane.” – Gambian President Yahya Jammeh in an undated quote from a November 18, 2013, article describing Gambia-Taiwan relations209Nfamara Jawneh, “Recalling the beneficial Gambia-Taiwan relationship,” Point, November 18, 2013, https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/recalling-the-beneficial-gambia-taiwan-relationship.
Dates of switch: November 14, 2013 (break with Taiwan), March 17, 2016 (switch to China)
Reported ask of Taiwan: Increased foreign aid
Reported inducements from China: N/A
Post-switch agreements: N/A
Relation to domestic politics: Recognition of Beijing came before the December 2016 election, won by opposition candidate Adama Barrow (2017–) in an upset
The Gambia was the only country to break diplomatic ties with Taiwan during the Ma administration, reportedly after Taipei refused to increase foreign aid.210Austin Ramzy, “China Resumes Diplomatic Relations With Gambia, Shutting Out Taiwan,” New York Times, March 18, 2016, https://www.nytimes.com/2016/03/19/world/asia/china-gambia-taiwan-diplomatic-relations.html. The move did not appear to be orchestrated by Beijing but was instead a personal decision by the authoritarian President Yahya Jammeh (1996–2017) and came despite Taiwanese funding of $1.15 million in August 2013 for a rehabilitation project and for six Gambians to study aeronautics in the United States.211Peter Enav, “Gambia breaks relations with surprised Taiwan,” AP, November 15, 2013, https://apnews.com/22d8150e92f04f3eb1292d1cc229eed4; Amadou Jallow, “Gambia: Taiwan Pumps Over One Million Into Police Project, Aviation,” Daily Observer, All Africa, August 27, 2013, https://allafrica.com/stories/201308270794.html; Nfamara Jawneh, “Taiwan boosts welfare of GPF with nearly US$700,000,” Point, August 27, 2013, https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/taiwan-boosts-welfare-of-gpf-with-nearly-us700000. The Gambia had relations with Taiwan from 1968 to 1974, with China from 1974 until 1995, and Taiwan again from 1995 until 2013.212Richard C. Bush, “China’s Gambia gambit and what it means for Taiwan,” Brookings Institution, March 22, 2016, https://www.brookings.edu/articles/chinas-gambia-gambit-and-what-it-means-for-taiwan/.
Beijing did not want to be seen as pressuring Taiwan during the Ma administration, waiting until March 2016 to formalize relations with The Gambia.213“中华人民共和国和冈比亚伊斯兰共和国关于恢复外交关系的联合公报” [Joint Communique on the Restoration of Diplomatic Relations between the People’s Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of The Gambia], Xinhua, March 17, 2016, https://www.gov.cn/xinwen/2016-03/17/content_5055001.htm. This date came after Tsai’s election in January but before her inauguration in May. This was likely meant as a signal that Beijing would take a hard line against Tsai and the DPP, which China perceives as pro-independence.214Ramzy, “China Resumes.” The reestablishment of ties also came months before a presidential election in The Gambia, which was both the freest in its history and surprisingly lost by the autocratic incumbent Jammeh. With the country in recession, the government was in desperate need of economic development.215Bhaso Ndzendze, “African Democratisation and the One China Policy,” E-International Relations, January 24, 2020, https://www.e-ir.info/2020/01/24/african-democratisation-and-the-one-china-policy/.
Taiwan’s current partners and future prospects
China’s actions leave Taipei with eleven diplomatic partners, as well as Vatican City. The majority of these countries are in Latin America and the Caribbean: Belize, Guatemala, Paraguay, Haiti, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Taiwan has lost three of its six partners in the Pacific Islands but retains diplomatic ties with the Marshall Islands, Palau, and Tuvalu. In Africa, Eswatini is Taiwan’s only remaining partner. The Vatican is the only partner based in Europe. As Taiwan’s list has dwindled, these countries have faced continued and increasing pressure from China to switch relations.
When asked, Taiwan’s remaining partners are steadfast in their commitment to maintaining ties, but the statements of countries that have switched should prompt a degree of wariness. Sao Tomé, for example, had received substantial funds from Taiwan just months before it announced its switch. Nauru had been a staunch partner of Taipei until 2024. China has also taken advantage of long-standing domestic political strife in the Solomon Islands and electoral shifts in other countries.
Europe
The Vatican, though not enticed by the same economic benefits as other governments, has been rumored to be considering a switch if Beijing loosens its grip on Catholicism in communist China.216Alvise Armellini, “Vatican wants to upgrade relations with China, top cardinal says,” Reuters, May 21, 2024, https://www.reuters.com/world/vatican-wants-upgrade-relations-with-china-top-cardinal-says-2024-05-21/. Pope Francis has sought rapprochement with Beijing during his time as pope, and China’s Catholics are divided between those loyal to the Vatican and those who subscribe to the state-controlled Catholic Patriotic Association. A 2018 agreement recognized seven excommunicated Chinese bishops who had been appointed by Beijing without the Vatican’s approval. The deal granted the Vatican input on the naming of bishops and gave the pope veto power over candidates.217Harriet Sherwood, “Vatican signs historic deal with China – but critics denounce sellout,” Guardian, September 22, 2018, https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/sep/22/vatican-pope-francis-agreement-with-china-nominating-bishops. More recently, in 2024, the Vatican sought to establish a permanent office in China and has been in talks to recognize the state-controlled Council of Chinese Bishops.218Armellini, “Vatican wants to upgrade relations with China.” The Vatican’s recognition of Taiwan carries significant symbolic meaning, as it highlights the island’s commitment to religious freedom, provides moral backing, and makes the Holy See Taiwan’s only diplomatic partner in Europe.219Ralph Jennings, “China-Vatican Talks Threaten Taiwan With Loss of Most Crucial Ally,” Voice of America, January 4, 2017, https://www.voanews.com/a/china-vatican-talks-threaten-taiwan-with-loss-of-crucial-ally/3662425.html. A review of recent speeches by Vatican representatives at the United Nations General Debate indicate that they have not mentioned Taiwan.
Africa
In Africa, Eswatini—Taiwan’s last remaining diplomatic partner on the continent—has maintained relations with Taipei since gaining independence from the United Kingdom in 1968. Bilateral ties rely heavily on the personal rule of King Mswati III, who has thus far been a strong supporter of Taipei. Eswatini and Taiwan signed a bilateral economic cooperation agreement in 2008, renewing it in 2018 and again in 2023. The most recent extension included commitments by Eswatini to support Taiwan’s bid to join international organizations, alongside continued economic development assistance from Taipei.220Lu Yi-hsuan and Jonathan Chin, “Eswatini trade pact to be extended by five years,” Taipei Times, March 17, 2023, https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/taiwan/archives/2023/03/17/2003796258. At the same time, Eswatini has cultivated economic ties with China, seeking trade and investment opportunities. Some media sources have characterized Taiwanese aid to Eswatini as a bribe to the king in exchange for his advocacy on Taiwan’s behalf at the UN General Assembly.221Shannon Tiezzi, “China-Africa Summit Shines a Spotlight on Eswatini, Taiwan’s Lone Partner in Africa,” The Diplomat, September 12, 2024, https://thediplomat.com/2024/09/china-africa-summit-shines-a-spotlight-on-eswatini-taiwans-lone-partner-in-africa/. Future relations between Taiwan and Eswatini remain heavily dependent on King Mswati’s support—his crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2021 elicited little reaction from Taipei, while the Eswatini opposition has expressed a preference for diplomatic ties with Beijing.222Ibid.
Pacific Islands
Map 1. Taiwan’s current partners and countries that have recognized the PRC since 2016 (Pacific Islands)
In the Pacific Islands, Beijing has adopted a more aggressive playbook, including coercive tactics against Palau’s tourism industry. Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr. (2021–)—reelected in November 2024 elections—seeks to expand tourist access by increasing flight routes to reduce reliance on Chinese visitors.223Sophie Mak and Shaun Turton, “Palau’s tourism industry stays resilient despite Chinese pressure,” Nikkei Asia, December 1, 2024, https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Travel-Leisure/Palau-s-tourism-industry-stays-resilient-despite-Chinese-pressure. In November 2017, Beijing banned state-run travel agencies from offering group package tours to Palau, resulting in a 22 percent decline in Chinese tourists that year.224Ibid. In subsequent years, Palau has accused Chinese actors of launching a cyberattack against its government systems, stealing tens of thousands of documents, and carrying out naval incursions into its exclusive economic zone.225Lery Hiciano, “Palauan president pans China’s lack of respect,” Taipei Times, December 4, 2024, https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/front/archives/2024/12/04/2003827928; Jacob Judah, “A Pacific Island With Ties to Taiwan Was Hacked. Was It Political?” New York Times, June 2, 2024, https://www.nytimes.com/2024/06/02/world/asia/palau-taiwan-china-hack.html. “I think if you want to be a partner with Palau, a friend of Palau, you don’t do it by force,” Whipps said.226Hiciano, “Palauan president pans.”
China’s actions toward Palau offer an opportunity for Taiwan, the United States, and others to strengthen their ties with the Pacific Island nation. Interviews with Palauan representatives highlighted the need for greater economic development initiatives from Taiwan and Western partners, especially in the face of Chinese pressure campaigns. Inattentiveness opens a door for Beijing or Chinese actors to meet Palau’s economic and development needs. In late 2023 and early 2024, as the US Congress debated and delayed the passage of new Compacts of Free Association (COFA) with Palau, the Marshall Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia, Whipps made clear in a February 2024 letter that some politicians in Palau were open to accepting Chinese economic inducements and switching diplomatic recognition.227David Brunnstrom, “Anxious about US funding delay, Pacific Island nations warn about China,” Reuters, February 15, 2024, https://www.reuters.com/world/anxious-about-us-funding-delay-pacific-island-nations-warn-about-china-2024-02-15/. China had reportedly offered to “fill every hotel room” and “$20 million a year for two acres for a ‘call center.’”228Andrew Harding, “Time to Act: Strategic Benefits of Funding the Compacts of Free Association (COFA),” Heritage Foundation, March 6, 2024, https://www.heritage.org/china/report/time-act-strategic-benefits-funding-the-compacts-free-association-cofa.
The Marshall Islands has also been targeted by coercive and corrupt tactics through a complex scheme to establish a special administrative region.229“‘Black eye’ for Marshall Islands: Hilda on alleged bribery scandal,” Islands Business, September 6, 2022, https://islandsbusiness.com/news-break/black-eye-for-marshall-islands-hilda-on-alleged-bribery-scandal/; Camilla Pohle-Anderson, “Taiwan and the United States Share Key Interests in the North Pacific,” Global Taiwan Brief (Global Taiwan Institute) 8, no. 6 (March 2023), https://globaltaiwan.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/GTB-8.6-PDF-Final.pdf. The government of Marshallese President Hilda Heine (2016–20, 2024–) refused to back the plan, and she barely survived a vote of no confidence afterward. At least five Marshallese officials were accused of accepting bribes to support the no-confidence vote.230“‘Black eye’ for Marshall Islands”; Pohle-Anderson, “Taiwan and the United States Share.” Heine has been a strong supporter of Taiwan, declaring that “the bedrock of our relationship is our shared commitment to democracy and the rule of law. China has neither.”231“Marshall Islands decries US funding delays,” Taipei Times, February 29, 2024, https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/front/archives/2024/02/29/2003814235.
These episodes were highlighted during negotiations with the United States over renewed COFA agreements. However, the delay in ratifying the agreements was poorly received—Heine went so far as to warn that relations with the United States were “gradually being destroyed by party politics.”232Ibid. While the final ratification of the COFA agreements might suggest that Palau and the Marshall Islands are unlikely to switch diplomatic recognition to China, the Federated States of Micronesia has both a COFA agreement and relations with Beijing.
The third Pacific Island country that recognizes Taiwan is Tuvalu. It, too, has come under pressure from China, including through a $400 million project to build artificial islands to protect against rising sea levels.233Yimou Lee, “Tuvalu rejects China offer to build islands and retains ties with Taiwan,” Reuters, November 21, 2019, https://www.reuters.com/article/us-taiwan-diplomacy-tuvalu/tuvalu- rejects-china-offer-to-build-islands-and-retains-ties-with-taiwan-idUSKBN1XV0H8. Relations with Taiwan were a campaign issue in the January 2024 elections, with the eventual winner, now Prime Minister Feleti Teo, proclaiming his commitment to Taipei. One incumbent member of parliament—and a contender for the prime minister role—had called for a review of Tuvalu’s relations with Taiwan, though not necessarily a full break.234Jess Marinaccio, “Tuvalu’s 2024 general election: a new political landscape,” DevPolicy Blog, January 30, 2024, https://devpolicy.org/2024-tuvalu-general-election-a-changing-political-landscape-20240130/; Kirsty Needham, “Tuvalu expected to review Taiwan ties after election – minister,” Reuters, January 23, 2024, https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/tuvalu-expected-review-taiwan-ties-after-election-minister-2024-01-24/.
An agreement between Tuvalu and Australia—the Falepili Union, signed in November 2023 under Teo’s predecessor—underscores the importance of support beyond Taiwan and the United States countering China’s influence. The agreement promised Tuvalu resettlement rights due to climate change and provided investment in infrastructure projects, including an undersea telecommunications cable, and assistance in response to natural disasters, pandemics, and military aggression. In return, Australia secured a veto over any security or defense-related agreements Tuvalu might seek with other countries.235Rod McGuirk, “Australia and Tuvalu strike new security deal that eases the tiny nation’s sovereignty concerns,” AP, May 9, 2024, https://apnews.com/article/australia-tuvalu-china-security-veto-treaty-e90991aac5e6858897c16bd2103048a5. Teo’s government negotiated a follow-on agreement in May 2024 to ensure Tuvalu’s sovereignty, with the agreement coming into force in August 2024.236“Australia-Tuvalu Falepili Union,” Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australian Government, accessed January 3, 2025, https://www.dfat.gov.au/geo/tuvalu/australia-tuvalu-falepili-union.
Current Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te (2024–) traveled to Taiwan’s three Pacific Island partners in late 2024, tagging on a trip to Hawaii and Guam.237Chris Buckley and Amy Chang Chien, “Taiwan’s President to Rally Tiny Pacific Allies to Counter China,” New York Times, November 30, 2024, https://www.nytimes.com/2024/11/30/world/asia/taiwans-president-pacific-islands-china.html. Such “transit stops” to US territory through Taipei’s diplomatic partners is another reason that the Pacific Islands and Latin American and Caribbean countries have significance. The trip carried added importance as Taiwan’s diplomatic partners have supported Taipei’s participation in the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF). The annual PIF Leaders Meeting is to be held in the Solomon Islands in 2025, where, in past fora, Beijing—and the Solomon Islands—have sought to sideline Taiwan despite its status as a “developmental partner.”238John Augé and Leon Li, “Erasing Taiwan: Implications of a Growing China-Solomon Islands Partnership,” The Diplomat, January 17, 2025, https://thediplomat.com/2025/01/erasing-taiwan-implications-of-a-growing-china-solomon-islands-partnership/.
Latin America
The government of Paraguay—Taiwan’s last partner in South America—is under growing pressure to switch allegiance. The administration of President Santiago Peña (2023–) and the conservative Colorado Party have expressed strong support for Taiwan, but commercial pressures and domestic politics raise questions about the future of the bilateral relationship. As part of its “One China” policy, Beijing does not trade directly with Paraguay, which exports beef and pork to Taiwan. Instead, Paraguay has to export these products to China through Brazil and Argentina. As discussed in an interview with a Paraguayan official, China has used its economic importance in Brazil to pressure Paraguay to switch recognition and has restricted Chinese engagement with Mercosur, a regional customs union, to build political pressure against Paraguay’s relationship with Taiwan.239Julieta Heduvan, “Paraguay, China y el Mercosur, un dilema en el bloque regional” [Paraguay, China and Mercosur, a dilemma in the regional bloc], Diálogo Político, October 14, 2024, https://dialogopolitico.org/agenda/china-mercosur-bloque-regional-dilema/. Mercosur includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.
This economic pressure may be opening the door for China to exert more influence over Paraguayan politics. In August 2024, Peña expressed openness to trade deals with China via Mercosur.240Daniela Desantis and Lucinda Elliott, “Paraguay open to China trade deals despite Taiwan ties, Pena says,” Reuters, August 22, 2024, https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/paraguay-open-china-trade-deals-via-mercosur-despite-taiwan-ties-pena-says-2024-08-21/. China’s nationalist Global Times advocated for a trade deal as well, stating: “The advantages that the Chinese mainland market and manufacturing can offer to Paraguay will significantly surpass the impact of Taiwan’s financial support. We trust that the Paraguayan government will make a prudent and wise decision.”241Ding Gang, “Promoting FTA talks with Mercosur to propel China-Paraguay cooperation,” Global Times, August 17, 2023, https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202308/1296495.shtml. For the moment, Paraguay’s government has resisted the allure of Beijing’s offer of increased trade and a market for Paraguayan exports—but the domestic political strain on the Colorado Party is building.
Soon before leaving office, former President Mario Abdo Benitez (2018–23) stated that the Paraguayan people needed to see more benefits from their country’s partnership with Taiwan, advocating for a $1 billion investment in Paraguay. He contrasted this figure with an estimated $6 billion that he claimed Taiwan invested in countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Taipei.242“Paraguay in the process of switching Taiwan for the Chinese market?” MercoPress, October 4, 2022, https://en.mercopress.com/2022/10/04/paraguay-in-the-process-of-switching-taiwan-for-the-chinese-market.
China’s economic and commercial pressure on Paraguayan firms and the Peña administration has built an opposition coalition in favor of abandoning relations with Taiwan. The current government’s main political opponent, Efraín Alegre, has called for a review of Paraguay’s relations with Taiwan.243Débora Rey, “Paraguay’s long-ruling party romps to presidential victory,” AP, May 1, 2023, https://apnews.com/article/paraguay-elections-opposition-bee01eb77be7440b78bade8d18dd0003. Barring an unexpected change by the current government, presidential elections in 2028 will be the next likely decision point for Paraguay’s citizens.
This dynamic makes US support for Paraguayan industries particularly important. Taiwan’s ability to import Paraguayan products is naturally limited compared to China’s, and the United States and other partners can help sustain the status quo by bolstering the South American country’s economy. Crucially, the goal is to support Paraguay’s relations with Taiwan—not to ensure the continued electoral success of the Colorado Party. In 2023, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) completed a scientific review process and food safety audit, lifting restrictions on Paraguay beef imports that had been put in place due to a previous foot-and-mouth disease outbreak.244“USDA Reinstates Food Safety Equivalence to Paraguay Beef After Zoonotic Disease Outbreak Resolved,” Food Safety Magazine, November 10, 2023, https://www.food-safety.com/articles/9019-usda-reinstates-food-safety-equivalence-to-paraguay-beef-after-zoonotic-disease-outbreak-resolved. In response, US senators from cattle-producing states raised concerns about health inspection standards of the imported beef, putting in danger Paraguayan beef exports to the US market.245“The rule on Paraguay’s fresh beef exports to US held by Congress,” MercoPress, April 8, 2024, https://en.mercopress.com/2024/04/08/the-rule-on-paraguay-s-fresh-beef-exports-to-us-held-by-congress; interview, Paraguayan official, July 2024 Underlying the health issue was anxiety over the economic impact of Paraguayan imports on domestic producers. Dismay over the possible overturning of the USDA rule was a key theme in interviews with Paraguayan officials conducted for this report in early 2024. However, since that time, the Senate resolution was not taken up by the House of Representatives, and Paraguayan beef imports exceeded expectations in 2024.246Clint Peck, “Global beef roundup: Focus on Paraguay,” BEEF Magazine, February 18, 2025, https://www.beefmagazine.com/market-news/global-beef-roundup-focus-on-paraguay. Paraguayan government officials have expressed hope that the Trump administration will grant Paraguayan beef an import quota with preferential tariff treatment, as well as in areas such as technology investment. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave Paraguay reason for optimism when he stated during his January 2025 confirmation hearing that “it’s important to recognize allies in the region, like Paraguay, that have not flipped” their diplomatic ties from Taipei to Beijing.247Eric Martin and Ken Parks, “Paraguay, a Remote Nation, Thrilled to Be on Trump’s Radar,” Bloomberg, January 17, 2025, https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-01-17/paraguay-is-thrilled-to-be-on-trump-team-s-radar-president-says.
Guatemala is another partner that could be a candidate to switch.248Sofia Menchu, “Exclusive: Taiwan ally Guatemala mulls commercial ties with China,” Reuters, February 6, 2024, https://www.reuters.com/world/taiwan-ally-guatemala-mulls-commercial-ties-with-china-foreign-minister-says-2024-02-06/; R. Evan Ellis, “China, Taiwan, and the Future of Guatemala,” The Diplomat, June 17, 2014, https://thediplomat.com/2024/06/china-taiwan-and-the-future-of-guatemala/. The country’s reformist government, under President Bernardo Arévalo (2024–), has committed to maintaining relations with Taiwan, but his administration faces pressure on both political flanks to shift allegiance to China.249Sofia Menchu, “Guatemala to maintain Taiwan ties despite seeking greater China trade,” Reuters, February 8, 2024, https://www.reuters.com/world/guatemala-maintain-taiwan-ties-despite-seeking-greater-china-trade-2024-02-08/; Ellis, “China, Taiwan.” On the left, trade relations with China are an alluring prospect. For conservatives out of power, relations with China offer a potential hedge against US-backed anticorruption efforts. Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo’s predecessor, Alejandro Giammattei (2020–2024), and his administration face corruption charges. In 2022, Taiwan paid $900,000 on Guatemala’s behalf to hire a major supporter of US President Donald Trump as a lobbyist. See Joshua Goodman, “Taiwan pays $900,000 for ally Guatemala to lobby Washington,” AP, January 18, 2022, https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-business-florida-donald-trump-taiwan-93a5ff9b52c52d5b50f49baf83cea4ba. Guatemala hopes to expand trade with China; and Beijing has sought to leverage the limited trade that exists to pressure the Guatemalan government, including by suspending purchases of nuts and coffee from the Central American country in May 2024.250“China’s rejection of Guatemalan shipments could be related to Taiwan ties, Guatemala president says,” Reuters, May 24, 2024, https://www.reuters.com/world/chinas-rejection-guatemalan-shipments-could-be-related-taiwan-ties-guatemala-2024-05-25/. China’s coercive measures provided Taiwan with an opportunity to help Guatemala, and Taiwanese officials subsequently called on businesses to buy Guatemalan coffee in support of their partner.251“Coffee and Macadamias (Guatemala – China),” Weaponized Trade and Economic Coercion, October 17, 2024, https://economiccoercion.com/2024/10/17/coffee-and-macadamias-guatemala-china/.
The government of Belize—geographically in Central America but part of the Caribbean Community—continues to support strong ties with Taiwan, which offered significant support during the pandemic. The two governments signed an Economic Cooperation Agreement in September 2020 (effective starting January 2022) that offers preferential treatment for each other’s exports.252“Economic cooperation agreement between Belize and Taiwan goes into effect,” San Pedro Sun, January 18, 2022, https://www.sanpedrosun.com/government/2022/01/18/economic-cooperation-agreement-between-belize-and-taiwan-goes-into-effect/. Belize has advocated for Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Assembly and continues to host Taiwanese officials.253Kristen Ku, “Belize advocates for Taiwan’s inclusion in the upcoming World Health Assembly,” Amandala, January 28, 2024, https://amandala.com.bz/news/belize-advocates-for-taiwans-inclusion-in-the-upcoming-world-health-assembly/; Orlando Pulido, “Belize and Taiwan celebrate 35 years of diplomatic relations,” Amandala, October 30 , 2024, https://amandala.com.bz/news/belize-and-taiwan-celebrate-35-years-of-diplomatic-relations/.
The Caribbean
In the Caribbean, Taiwan’s status has received less media attention, even though the region has the greatest concentration of Taipei’s diplomatic partners. Haiti’s challenges with natural disasters, gangs, and governmental collapse have ensured that the contest between Taipei and Beijing is not top of mind, though both Taiwan and China have offered aid and investment.254Alex Colville, “The battle between China and Taiwan for the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere,” China Project, June 13, 2023, https://thechinaproject.com/2023/06/13/the-battle-between-china-and-taiwan-for-the-poorest-country-in-the-western-hemisphere/. Taiwan’s relations with Saint Kitts and Nevis appear to be on firm ground, as politicians from both governments have exchanged visits in the past year.255Saint Kitts PM in Taiwan, seeks stronger ties,” Taipei Times, June 23, 2024, https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/taiwan/archives/2024/06/23/2003819768; “PM Drew Welcomes Taiwan’s FM Lin Chia-Lung, Plans to Invite Kuai Kuai Culture to SKN,” SKN News, November 4, 2024, https://sknnews.com/saint-kitts-nevis/pm-drew-welcomes-taiwans-fm-lin-chia-lung-plans-to-invite-kuai-kuai-culture-to-skn-305220574/. Saint Lucia has switched between China and Taiwan in the past, most recently recognizing Taiwan in 2007 following a change in government, just as its switch to Beijing in 1996 had occurred after a similar transition.256Saint Lucia first established ties with Taiwan in 1984, switched to China in 1996, and returned to Taipei in 2007. After the 2007 switch, Rufus Bousquet, Saint Lucia’s foreign minister, explained the decision by stating, “Support those who give you the most.” “Reversal by tiny St. Lucia angers China,” New York Times, May 2, 2007, https://www.nytimes.com/2007/05/02/world/asia/02iht-island.1.5529756.html; “St. Lucia dumps PRC for Taiwan,” Taipei Times, April 26, 2007, https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/front/archives/2007/04/26/2003358246. Taiwan’s development projects there are well-received, though ultimately, Saint Lucia’s government is interested in which country has the most to offer the small island nation.257Taili Ni and Jeffrey Sequeira, “In a Caribbean Paradise, Taiwan and China Tussle for Recognition,” Foreign Policy, December 17, 2023, https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/12/17/caribbean-st-lucia-taiwan-china-diplomatic-recognition-investment/.
In Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the current government of Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves (2001–) has expressed continued support for relations with Taiwan, and the country has maintained these relations under the leadership of both major political parties since 1981.258“St Vincent to continue to be Taiwan’s friend,” Taipei Times, March 29, 2024, https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/taiwan/archives/2024/03/29/2003815642; “Marshall dispels myths regarding the SVG-Taiwan Relationship,” St. Vincent Times, April 13, 2023, https://www.stvincenttimes.com/marshall-dispels-myths-regarding-the-st-vincent-taiwan-friendship/. However, in 2016, the opposition New Democratic Party announced that, if elected, it would switch diplomatic relations to China. (The party’s leader appeared to reverse this decision in 2023.)259“Marshall dispels myths.” Gonsalves had expressed his own desire for increased private sector investment from Taiwan in 2017, noting that there was more investment from private Chinese firms than those from Taiwan.260“St. Vincent outlines 5 pillars for continued relations with Taiwan,” iWitness News, August 31, 2017, https://www.iwnsvg.com/2017/08/31/st-vincent-outlines-5-pillars-for-continued-relations-with-taiwan/; “Private Sector Investment From Taiwan Needed In SVG,” St. Vincent Times, September 1, 2017, https://www.stvincenttimes.com/private-sector-investment-from-taiwan-needed-in-svg/. In 2023, Taiwan’s Export-Import Bank contributed $62 million in funding for a Port Modernization Project in Kingstown Port, together with the Caribbean Development Bank and the British government.261“Government heading to Parliament for more money for Kingstown Port,” Searchlight, November 3, 2023, https://www.searchlight.vc/news/2023/11/03/government-heading-parliament-money-kingstown-port/; “Ambassador Peter Lan attends the Signing Ceremony of the Loan Agreement on the Kingstown Port Modernization Project,” Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, July 28, 2022, https://www.roc-taiwan.org/vc_en/post/3632.html.
What does Taiwan have to gain?
There are important reasons to question the continued value of competing with China over Taiwan’s formal diplomatic partnerships. A (non-exhaustive) list of arguments includes the following: Taiwan should focus its efforts on protecting its international space in multilateral fora; non-partners are effective protectors of Taiwan; Taiwan should focus its diplomatic and geoeconomic efforts on non-allied countries through such initiatives as the New Southbound Policy;262The New Southbound Policy seeks to strengthen Taiwan’s relationships with Southeast Asia, South Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. See Bonnie S. Glaser et al., “The New Southbound Policy: Deepening Taiwan’s Regional Integration,” Center for Strategic and International Studies, January 2018, https://www.csis.org/analysis/new-southbound-policy. it cannot afford to compete with Beijing financially; and some of Taiwan’s partners are illiberal regimes that do not align with Taiwan’s democratic standards.
This section will engage with three of these arguments, beginning with economic considerations in line with the focus of this report. It will then explain why Taiwan should actively seek to retain its existing formal partnerships. Lastly, it will discuss the deterrent value of Taiwan’s diplomatic ties for the United States and why Washington should work to galvanize economic and political support for Taipei and its diplomatic partners where appropriate.
Economics: Taiwan cannot compete with China economically and should not try to.
The argument most relevant to this study—and often highlighted in Taiwanese reporting and official statements—emphasizes China’s economic weight, which enables Beijing to offer overwhelming economic packages to entice diplomatic switches. As a much smaller entity, Taiwan is unable to compete with Beijing’s offer to its development-seeking partners. And if diplomatic ties are only about money, asked one KMT legislator back in 2016, “should we continue to spend large sums of money on those ties?263”Huang and Steger, “And then there were 21.” There is no doubt that Taiwan’s economy pales in comparison to China’s, which makes Beijing’s restrictions on market access and its offers to expand trade and investment ties particularly potent. This underlying dynamic—the size and importance of China’s market for exports and as a source of investment, loans, and aid—is hard to discount and makes Beijing’s promises more enticing. At the same time, the economic benefit Taiwan derives from its diplomatic partners (in terms of trade) is small, especially when compared with its relations with other countries.264Shattuck, “Taiwan, Pivoting Allies.”
A look at the amounts requested by Taipei’s former partners suggests that they are not completely out of reach: $83 million in aid for Nauru, an aircraft for Kiribati, and a new hospital for Burkina Faso. Some of the more outlandish figures reported as Chinese offers—“billions of dollars” in the Dominican Republic or “astronomical sums” in El Salvador—represent political messaging and exaggerated bargaining positions more than reality. Splashy investment promises from Chinese institutions are awarded over an extended period—such as promises of an FTA or increased trade flows, large infrastructure investments with long time horizons—and aid commitments often end up within shouting distance of the amounts requested from Taiwan. While fully acknowledging the risk of further extortion, meeting these demands—which often, but not always, serve legitimate development needs—can ensure that current diplomatic partners see economic value in retaining ties with Taipei. Taiwan has much to offer in trade and investment, particularly in concert with its larger informal partners, including the United States, Japan, Australia, European partners, and others. These countries have an interest in forestalling Beijing’s expanding influence and supporting Taiwan’s status on the world stage.
Much of Taiwan’s economic aid, development assistance, and technical support to its diplomatic partners is channeled through the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF), which aims to promote socioeconomic development, enhance human capital, and provide humanitarian assistance in developing partner countries while strengthening ties with both diplomatic and unofficial partners.265“About Us,” Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund, updated December 13, 2024, https://www.icdf.org.tw/wSite/ct?xItem=4470&ctNode=31511&mp=2; Cheng-Cheng Li, “Navigating the Pacific: Taiwan’s Diplomatic Policy in Oceania,” Global Taiwan Brief (Global Taiwan Institute) 8, no. 6 (March 2023): 9, https://globaltaiwan.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/GTB-8.6-PDF-Final.pdf. The organization focuses on cooperative projects in areas such as public health, education, information and communications technology, the environment, agriculture, and small and medium-sized enterprises.266Scott W. Harold, Lyle J. Morris, and Logan Ma, Countering China’s Efforts to Isolate Taiwan Diplomatically in Latin America and the Caribbean, RAND Corporation, March 13, 2019, https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR2885.html. Taiwan’s model of foreign aid—including permanent technical missions—is commendable, and the ICDF deserves full credit for its work, not only with diplomatic partners but also in other countries.267Zoë Weaver-Lee, “Building Bridges: An Overdue Update on Taiwan’s ODA Policy,” Global Taiwan Brief (Global Taiwan Institute) 7, no. 13 (June 29, 2022), https://globaltaiwan.org/2022/06/building-bridges-an-overdue-update-on-taiwans-oda-policy/. According to the November 2023 “White Paper on International Cooperation and Development Policies,” the “Taiwan Model” seeks to engage with local governments to assess their needs, deploy professional teams, and leverage domestic expertise to improve living conditions in partner countries.268“White Paper on International Cooperation and Development Policies,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of China (Taiwan), November 2023, https://ws.mofa.gov.tw/Download.ashx?u=LzAwMS9VcGxvYWQvNDAzL3JlbGZpbGUvMjM2LzQxNS84MjA2ODgxMy00N2I5LTRkZTQtYWI3Ny0xNjhiZGQwNWQyM2YucGRm&n=V2hpdGUgUGFwZXIgb24gSW50ZXJuYXRpb25hbCBDb29wZXJhdGlvbiBhbmQgRGV2ZWxvcG1lbnQgUG9saWNpZXMgMjAyMy5wZGY%3d.
In recent interviews, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung has reinforced the importance of the “Taiwan Model” and rejected “checkbook diplomacy.” His vision for Taiwan’s foreign policy includes a commitment to values, expanding Taiwan’s involvement in supply chain resilience efforts—particularly in semiconductor technologies—and, of course, a focus on providing benefits to diplomatic partners.269Yaoru Yang and Kaixiang You, “林佳龍: 不和中共搶外交戰場 用台灣模式協助友邦[專訪]” [Lin Jialong: Don’t compete with the CCP for the diplomatic battlefield and use the Taiwan model to assist friendly countries (Exclusive interview)], Central News Agency, October 11, 2024, https://www.cna.com.tw/news/aipl/202410110311.aspx.
However, some of Taiwan’s partners, both current and former, feel that Taiwan could be doing more. The ICDF’s staff numbers only in the hundreds, and while its distributed aid is valuable, it remains relatively small—totaling $432 million in official development assistance in 2022.270International Cooperation & Development Affairs Annual Report 2022, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of China (Taiwan), August 28, 2023: 7, https://ws.mofa.gov.tw/Download.ashx?u=LzAwMS9VcGxvYWQvNDAzL3JlbGZpbGUvMjM2LzQxNS8yMjQ0YjExZS1iZmYwLTQ1YmItOTlkYS04NTE4Mzc1ZTI2ZTcucGRm&n=SW50ZXJuYXRpb25hbCBDb29wZXJhdGlvbiBhbmQgRGV2ZWxvcG1lbnQgUmVwb3J0IDIwMjIucGRm. China’s investment in infrastructure and trade is viewed as a more likely path to domestic economic growth, and the Chinese government can direct state policy banks and encourage SOEs to pursue certain investments. When combined with the electoral and legitimacy concerns of those in power in Taiwan’s partner countries, Beijing’s offer can appear even more appealing.
Geopolitics: Taiwan has enough support from nondiplomatic partners that it does not need formal recognition.
Taipei has a robust set of informal relations that could blunt the impact of losing recognition from its remaining partners.271Shattuck, “The Race to Zero?” According to the Lowy Institute’s Global Diplomacy Index, Taiwan operates 110 overseas posts, ninety-six of which are unofficial trade and/or cultural offices.272Neelam and Sato, 2024 Key Findings, 12. Taiwan’s international legitimacy and status stems from these informal relationships, not its dwindling set of diplomatic relations with tiny states.273Eric Cheung, “China thinks it’s diplomatically isolating Taiwan. It isn’t,” CNN, March 24, 2023, https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/24/asia/taiwan-diplomatic-allies-support-analysis-intl-hnk-dst/index.html; J. Michael Cole, “Yes, China Has Re-established Ties With The Gambia. Now Calm Down.” News Lens, March 18, 2016, https://international.thenewslens.com/article/38421. These countries can also help Taiwan expand its international space and advocate for its inclusion in multilateral fora, making the presence of diplomatic partners less relevant. Taiwan or Taiwanese individuals have been blocked from participating in the World Health Assembly, the International Civil Aviation Organization Assembly, and a host of other UN meetings.274Shattuck, “The Race to Zero?” 341–342. However, both Taipei’s formal and informal partners have spoken up for its inclusion. Given that Taiwan’s diplomatic partners are relatively small, developing countries, support from non-official partners carries greater significance.
Still, there is both a moral and practical weight to this support. It is easier and more credible for China to dismiss US and Western backing for Taiwan when these countries do not formally recognize it. While the United States and other nations sometimes speak on Taiwan’s behalf, competing priorities and the fact that most governments do not recognize Taiwan blunt the impact of such statements. The countries that do recognize Taiwan have become its strongest advocates on the world stage and are the only ones willing to push for its inclusion in the UN General Assembly.275Ibid., 343. There is value in continued focus and attention on this issue.
Values: Taiwan should focus on its own liberal democratic values.
Lastly, Taipei has a laudable commitment to liberal democratic norms and values-based foreign policy, which does not always match with the politics and actions of its diplomatic partners. This argument raises important questions about the geopolitical value of economic diplomacy and the trade-offs between preserving Taiwan’s status quo and benefitting illiberal regimes. Taiwan is well-established as a liberal democracy and is notably the only Mandarin-speaking entity that can make such a claim. Yet, at the same time, several of its diplomatic partners do not share this commitment to democratic norms. In the extreme, Eswatini’s monarchy and elites have greatly benefitted from relations with Taiwan, and Taipei’s only partner in Africa has remained steadfast despite Beijing’s efforts.276Larry Madowo, “eSwatini – Taiwan’s last friend in Africa,” BBC, January 14, 2019, https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-46831852. In the past, Taiwan’s “dollar diplomacy” has been criticized for supporting corrupt, nondemocratic regimes or enriching those in positions of power.277Carlos Adolfo Gonzalez Sierra, “Central America Caught in The Middle: Cross-Straight Diplomacy in Central America and the Caribbean,” Schwarzman Scholars, August 25, 2017, https://www.schwarzmanscholars.org/events-and-news/central-america-caught-middle-cross-straight-diplomacy-central-america-caribbean/. In the Solomon Islands, Taiwan has contributed to “constituency development funds” that can be seen as enabling corrupt practices, weakening criticism of China’s own funds—even as Beijing directs money only to politicians who support its policies.278Kekea and Ride, “How Constituency Development Funds.”
The reduction in Taipei’s diplomatic partners takes the sting out of some of these arguments, though an inherent dissonance can exist between a values-based foreign policy and national security concerns. Taiwan can and should continue to advocate for liberal and democratic norms—both through its existing relationships and as a national security necessity—while serving as a beacon to other governments that such change is worth pursuing. Taiwan’s approach to development aid, if supported by the United States and other nations that prioritize its international presence, offers one avenue through which to thread this needle.
Legitimacy and perception: The significance of retaining current formal diplomatic partners for Taiwan and the United States
Each of the arguments reviewed here independently suggests that Taiwan’s time and resources are better spent elsewhere. Together, they indicate that Taiwan should focus its economic, diplomatic, and geopolitical efforts on expanding its network of informal relationships. The legitimacy bestowed upon Taiwan by these formal diplomatic partnerships is perceived as not being worth the cost.
Given the growth of China’s economic engagement and geopolitical importance in the past forty years, it is no surprise that the trend of diplomatic switches heavily favors Beijing. Since Nauru’s switch in 2005, no country has recognized Taiwan at the expense of China, giving Taipei good reason to jettison “checkbook diplomacy.” Yet Beijing has updated its own policies, and though it retains a focus on leaders and elites—with the accompanying possibilities of corruption and coercion—China offers economic and development prospects that entice not only individuals in power but also the voters who (in some countries, at least) must elect those leaders.
The legitimacy that Taiwan gains from formal diplomatic recognition by other states in the international system is irreplaceable. Even though these partners represent only a fraction of the world’s population, their status as sovereign nations with full voting rights in the UN holds immense value in protecting and advocating for Taiwan’s shrinking international space. This is particularly significant given that most countries—including the United States—do not officially recognize Taiwan, even though many support Taipei’s status quo in other important ways, such as through arms sales, trade relations, and cultural offices.
Ultimately, Taiwan faces the prospect of state death through unification with China—peaceful or otherwise—and international legitimacy has been a key factor in determining state death or survival in previous eras. The more legitimate a state, the greater its likelihood of survival.279Tanisha M. Fazal, State Death: The Politics and Geography of Conquest, Occupation, and Annexation (Princeton, NJ: Princeton University Press, 2007), 83–86. The author defines state death as the “formal loss of control over foreign policy making to another state.” This finding suggests that “states fearing for their survival should seek greater levels of international recognition,” with the author specifically pointing to Taiwan.280Ibid., 86, 233. Equally important, Beijing places high value on Taiwan’s diplomatic recognition. Cutting off Taiwan’s government from international legitimacy is just one more step in China’s long-running effort to claim the island as part of the CCP’s “One China” principle. Unification with Taiwan is a central legitimating and aspirational goal for the CCP, and the party must be seen as making progress on this front to maintain its domestic political grip on power.
For the United States, the significance of Taiwan’s diplomatic partners lies in their deterrent value. Deterrence relies on both the capability and resolve of the defender. A key factor in cross-strait deterrence—preventing Beijing from deploying the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to forcibly seize control of Taiwan—is the military capability necessary to resist such an action. Taiwan cannot achieve this alone, making US and allied involvement essential to deterring China, whether through deterrence by denial or deterrence by punishment. Taiwan’s diplomatic partners—though small and geographically dispersed—would not play a central role in a crisis or conflict in the Taiwan Strait.
At the same time, the success of deterrence relies on the perceptions of the potential aggressor—in this case, China. To the extent possible, Beijing must come to the subjective perception that Taiwan and the United States have both sufficient capability and credible willingness to defend Taiwan or otherwise bear the costs of maintaining the status quo. China’s poaching of Taiwan’s diplomatic partners is just one more salami-slicing tactic, “using a long series of low-level aggressions to change the facts on the ground without ever taking action that would justify a major response.”281Michael J. Mazarr, Understanding Deterrence, RAND Corporation, 2018, https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/perspectives/PE200/PE295/RAND_PE295.pdf. Chinese military forces have employed similar tactics in the South China Sea and around Taiwan itself. While not martial in nature, poaching diplomatic partners presents a similar conundrum. Taken together, these actions slowly erode Beijing’s belief that Taiwan, the United States, and their partners have a credible commitment to protecting Taiwan from PLA encroachment.282After Taiwan, the United States is undoubtedly the most important player in establishing deterrence and pushing for the active participation of allied countries like Australia and Japan. This “coalition credibility” increases the perception of deterrence. Bill Emmott, Deterrence, Diplomacy and the Risk of Conflict Over Taiwan (Routledge: 2024).
From a broader geopolitical perspective, most of Taiwan’s remaining partners are in regions of great interest to the United States—Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Pacific Islands. In the former two, US policymakers fear China’s growing influence in the United States’ backyard, harkening back to the Monroe Doctrine.283At a practical level, Taiwan’s diplomatic partners in Latin America and the Caribbean allow Taiwanese officials to make unofficial transit stops in the United States en route to these countries. See Susan V. Lawrence, “Taiwan Presidents’ U.S. Transit Visits,” In Focus, Congressional Research Service, updated January 3, 2025, https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/IF/IF12371. The Pacific Islands hold significant strategic value should armed conflict ever arise, and both the United States (along with its allies) and China have increasingly focused their attention on the region—for better or worse.
For this reason, the monetary cost of increasing aid and development assistance to Taiwan’s current diplomatic partners is outweighed by the benefits to Taiwan—and the United States—of maintaining these relationships. China is steadily closing Taiwan’s international space, not only by reducing diplomatic recognition but also by limiting Taipei’s ability to participate in multilateral fora. Taiwan’s partners speak out in support of Taipei at the UN, the World Health Organization, and other international organizations. At the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, fans of Taiwan had signs confiscated for displaying innocuous messages in support of Taiwanese athletes.284Alexander Smith, “Flags banned, signs ripped up: Why you can’t mention Taiwan at the Olympics,” NBC News, August 10, 2024, https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/flags-banned-taiwan-olympics-chinese-taipei-rcna165502. From Beijing’s perspective, no issue is too insignificant.
Washington has taken important action during this period through both executive and legislative measures. The Global Cooperation and Training Framework, launched in 2015, has provided health assistance and facilitated coordination on economic development.285“Global Cooperation & Training Framework: Mission,” Global Cooperation and Training Framework, accessed January 12, 2025, https://gctf.tw/en/IdeaPurpose.htm; Harold, Morris, and Ma, Countering China’s Efforts. Japan became a full partner in 2019, Australia in 2021, and Canada in 2024. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the ICDF have conducted joint trainings and signed cooperation agreements to improve both organizations’ ability to deliver on their programs.286“U.S.-Taiwan Cooperation on International Development and Humanitarian Assistance,” American Institute in Taiwan, November 4, 2022, https://www.ait.org.tw/us-taiwan-cooperation-on-international-development-and-humanitarian-assistance/. The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has likewise strengthened collaboration with the ICDF and other Taiwanese agencies to catalyze private sector investment opportunities.287U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, “DFC-Taiwan Collaboration on Advancing Private Sector Investment Opportunities,” media release, February 22, 2024, https://www.dfc.gov/media/press-releases/dfc-taiwan-collaboration-advancing-private-sector-investment-opportunities.
In Congress, passage of the TAIPEI (Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative) Act in March 2020 supported Taiwan’s diplomatic partners and other countries that have increased engagement with Taiwan.288Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act of 2019, S.1678 – 116th Congress (2019-2020), https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/1678/text. The Taiwan Enhanced Resilience Act, part of the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act of December 2022, amended the TAIPEI Act to further clarify intent to “support Taiwan’s diplomatic relations with governments and countries.”289James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023, H.R.7776 – 117th Congress (2021-2022), https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/7776/text. In 2024, members of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and Chinese Communist Party introduced the Taiwan Allies Fund Act to authorize “$120 million over three years for the State Department and USAID to provide foreign assistance to Taiwan’s official and unofficial partners subjected to coercion and pressure from the CCP.”290“Taiwan Allies Fund Act,” Select Committee on the CCP, May 10, 2024, https://selectcommitteeontheccp.house.gov/media/bills/taiwan-allies-fund-act.
How should Taiwan approach its relations with its diplomatic partners
These recommendations are derived from the broader set of suggestions in the concluding chapter of this report, applied specifically to Taiwan’s diplomatic challenges.
- Avoid copying China. Dollar diplomacy in its past form is a losing prospect. However, this doesn’t mean Taiwan and the ICDF can’t supplement their current development assistance. Trade and investment efforts in diplomatic partners can be pursued transparently, supporting both these countries and the values that Taiwan stands for.
- Set clear goals. The goal is clear: prevent Taiwan’s current diplomatic partners from switching to China. At the same time, countries that do switch should not necessarily be punished afterward, particularly because Taiwan has nurtured positive relations in these nations over many years—relationships that can continue to hold value. These states are simply (and unfortunately) like the vast majority of countries in the world.
- Identify opportunities and risks. The loss of Taiwan’s diplomatic partners frequently correlated with local electoral politics. Cultivating ties with multiple sectors and constituencies is key to maintaining long-term partnerships.
- Address financing and economic development needs. Taiwan has much to offer, not only through development assistance but also as a financier for development projects. Taiwan’s Exim Bank has already done so, contributing to a port redevelopment project in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, for example. Taiwan can also work to increase trade ties in important sectors, as it did with Guatemala’s coffee industry when the Central American country faced pressure from China. The overwhelming size of China’s economy can make these efforts appear miniscule by comparison, but such moves demonstrate Taiwan’s commitment to its diplomatic partners.
- Collaborate with informal partners to ensure Taiwan’s continued formal partnerships. The United States, Japan, Australia, and other countries, as well as multilateral institutions like the ADB, can help bolster Taiwan’s economic engagement with its partners in ways that could reasonably rival China’s offerings. These collaborations should be a point of emphasis in Taiwan’s diplomatic strategy, and given the ICDF’s longstanding relationships, Taiwan is well-positioned to identify worthwhile projects and coordinate with development partners.
- Assess effectiveness. Taiwan’s current approach is not working. Maintaining the status quo in cross-strait relations—including preventing Taipei from losing any more diplomatic partners—will require additional resources from both Taiwan and its network of informal partners. Through collaborative, transparent, and positive economic incentives, Taiwan can reinvent its formal partnerships to benefit all parties.
Chapter 4: Targeted inducements in other areas of Chinese foreign policy
This chapter highlights additional aspects of Beijing’s foreign policy through which China has sought to use positive incentives in service of its geopolitical goals.
China’s efforts to subvert ASEAN’s position on the South China Sea
Beijing has successfully used inducements to ASEAN to alter the organization’s proceedings in China’s favor. In Southeast Asia, China is often—and rightly—criticized for its belligerent tactics in the South China Sea. At the same time, Beijing has managed to forestall a strong regional reaction through the targeted use of inducements to key players in ASEAN, the region’s consensus-based organization.291Hunt, “Analysts: Cambodia to ‘Pay Price’”; Renato Cruz de Castro, “Explaining the Duterte Administration’s Appeasement Policy on China: The Power of Fear,” Asian Affairs: An American Review 45, no. 3–4 (April 6, 2019): 165–191, https://doi.org/10.1080/00927678.2019.1589664.
The current regime in Cambodia and its elites have a long-standing relationship with China, stemming from Beijing’s support for Hun Sen’s political ascension in the 1990s. China’s aid and investment relationships—often nontransparent and corrupt—buttressed Hun Sen’s rule and secured Beijing’s support on any number of issues. Still, in some instances, a quid pro quo arrangement lurks beneath the surface. In 2009, for example, Cambodia deported twenty Uyghur asylum seekers to China. Two days later, then–Vice President Xi visited Phnom Penh and announced a new $1.2 billion package of grants and soft loans.292John D. Ciorciari, “China and Cambodia: Patron and Client?” International Policy Center Working Paper Series 121, June 17, 2013, 30, http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.2280003. After the United States protested and cancelled a shipment of surplus military trucks, China supplied 257 vehicles of its own.
Phnom Penh supported Beijing’s position on the South China Sea at the 2012 and 2016 ASEAN summits. On both occasions, China offered inducements tied to specific policy positions, which came immediately before the summits. China claims most of the body of water through its “nine-dashed line,” which is contested by ASEAN members the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei through rival claims. In March 2012, Cambodia hosted then–Chinese President Hu Jintao, who asked then–Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to not move “too fast” toward finalizing a Code of Conduct for the South China Sea, arguing that doing so could threaten regional stability.293China prefers to deal with claimants on a bilateral basis, instead of through ASEAN. Hu promised to double bilateral trade to $5 billion and announced a new series of economic aid packages.294Prak Chan Thul, “Hu Wants Cambodia Help on China Sea Dispute, Pledges Aid,” Reuters, March 31, 2012, https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cambodia-china/hu-wants- cambodia-help-on-china-sea-dispute-pledges-aid-idUSBRE82U04Y20120331. That year, Cambodia held the rotating ASEAN chairmanship, giving it influence over the meeting’s agenda, and hosted several key meetings, including the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in July.295Luke Hunt, “ASEAN Summit Fallout Continues,” The Diplomat, July 20, 2012, https://thediplomat.com/2012/07/asean-summit-fallout-continues-on/; Vannarith Chheang, “Results, Expectations, and Challenges for Cambodia’s 2012 ASEAN Chairmanship,” Asia Pacific Bulletin 183 (East-West Center, October 25, 2012), https://www.eastwestcenter.org/publications/results-expectations-and-challenges-cambodias-2012-asean-chairmanship. That meeting marked the first time in ASEAN’s forty-five-year history that the group failed to issue a joint statement, as other countries lobbied for the inclusion of the South China Sea issue.296ASEAN did issue “Six-Point Principles” on the South China Sea that same month, after diplomacy by Indonesia. Heng Sarith, “A job well done: Cambodia as ASEAN Chair in 2012,” East Asia Forum, January 19, 2013, https://eastasiaforum.org/2013/01/19/a-job-well-done-cambodia-as-asean-chair-in-2012/.
A similar situation occurred before the July 2016 summit, which took place soon after the Permanent Court of Arbitration made a ruling against China’s position on the South China Sea, siding with the Philippines. Three days after the ruling, and just days before the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Statement, Hun Sen announced that Beijing was donating $600 million in aid over three years to support election infrastructure, education, and health projects.297For reference, China committed just under $200 million in grants to Cambodia from 2000 to 2014 combined, though any assumptions about this discrepancy should be tempered by the fact that China offered other types of aid in much greater quantities. See Sok Khemara, “China Gives $600m to Cambodia in Exchange for International Support,” VOA Khmer, July 15, 2016, https://khmer.voanews.com/a/china-gives-600-million-to-cambodia-in-exchange-for-international-support/3419875.html; Hunt, “Analysts: Cambodia to ‘Pay Price.’” Cambodia vetoed calls to “respect [the] diplomatic and legal process” following the arbitration ruling, and the communique from the ASEAN meeting in Laos did not mention China’s loss.298Alex Willemyns, “Cambodia Blocks Asean Statement on South China Sea,” Cambodia Daily, July 25, 2016, https://english.cambodiadaily.com/news/cambodia-blocks-asean-statement-on-south-china-sea-115834/. Manila reportedly agreed to remove references to the arbitration ruling to ensure the group released a joint statement.299“ASEAN bloc breaks deadlock on South China Sea,” Al Jazeera, July 25, 2016, https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2016/7/25/asean-bloc-breaks-deadlock-on-south-china-sea. After the meeting, Beijing publicly thanked Phnom Penh and later announced it would finance Cambodia’s request for a $16 million administration building for the Cambodian National Assembly.300Ibid.; James Kynge, Leila Haddou, and Michael Peel, “FT Investigation: How China bought its way into Cambodia,” Financial Times, September 8, 2016, https://www.ft.com/content/23968248-43a0-11e6-b22f-79eb4891c97d. Xi visited Cambodia in October and promised $59 million in new loans, $90 million in debt forgiveness, and $178 million in grants.301Ith Sothoeuth, “China Inks Deals with Cambodia, Erasing $90m Debt,” VOA Khmer, October 17, 2016, https://khmer.voanews.com/a/china-inks-deals-with-cambodia-erasing-90-million-dollar-debt/3554746.html.
During this period, Hun Sen was also under domestic political pressure. In 2012, opposition leader Sam Rainsy, a longtime adversary of Hun Sen, formed the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) and subsequently exceeded expectations in the 2013 parliamentary elections. Although his Cambodian People’s Party remained in power, Hun Sen faced increasing domestic political pressure and sought external assistance from China to solidify his position. Following the dissolution of the CNRP in 2017, Cambodia and China grew closer, while the United States suspended military aid to Cambodia in 2018 over concerns of democratic backsliding.302Vannarith Chheang, “Cambodia’s Embrace of China’s Belt and Road Initiative: Managing Asymmetries, Maximizing Authority,” Asian Perspective 45, no. 2 (Spring 2021): 375–96, https://doi.org/10.1353/apr.2021.0005; Jing Jing Luo and Kheang Un, “China’s Role in the Cambodian People’s Party’s Quest for Legitimacy,” Contemporary Southeast Asia: A Journal of International Strategic Affairs 43, no. 2 (August 2021): 395–419, https://www.jstor.org/stable/27041360.
Seeking support for the BRI
Italy’s decision to join the BRI in March 2019 is a powerful example of China’s ability to use economic inducements to its advantage. Two factors are important to note. First, the size of China’s economy is an underlying dynamic that is impossible to ignore. The lure of its market and the possibility of closer trade and investment ties are significant, and the BRI promises improved relations with Chinese companies—although a nonbinding MOU on the BRI provides no guarantees.303Ferdinando Nelli Feroci, The “Yellow-Green” Government’s Foreign Policy, Istituto Affari Internazionali, April 10, 2019, https://www.iai.it/sites/default/files/iaip1910.pdf. Second, Italy’s government, then led by populist Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (2018–21), was desperate to boost a sputtering economy, with Chinese investments and trade as a key potential avenue.304James Kynge, “What Italy stands to gain by endorsing China’s Belt and Road,” Financial Times, March 7, 2019, https://www.ft.com/content/e2b7322c-4086-11e9-b896-fe36ec32aece; Valentina Romei, “Charts that show why Italy wants China’s Belt and Road Initiative,” Financial Times, March 22, 2019, https://www.ft.com/content/23e0245a-4b2e-11e9-bbc9-6917dce3dc62. Moreover, the country felt that Europe had been of little assistance during pre-COVID-19 immigration and economic crises.305Federiga Bindi, “Why Did Italy Embrace the Belt and Road Initiative?” Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, May 20, 2019, https://carnegieendowment.org/posts/2019/05/why-did-italy-embrace-the-belt-and-road-initiative?lang=en.
Italy’s signing of an official BRI MOU—despite its vague and nonbinding nature—was an important geopolitical coup for Xi. Italy is a member of the G7, was the first G7 country to join the BRI, and is the fourth-largest economy in Europe.306Nicola Casarini, Rome-Beijing: Changing the Game, Istituto Affari Internazionali, March 5, 2019, https://www.iai.it/sites/default/files/iaip1905.pdf. For China, buy-in from Conte’s government was a significant legitimizing factor for Xi’s signature initiative. In addition to those benefits, Beijing was able to drive a wedge within the EU, as well as between the EU and the United States. The move undermined efforts to find a common European stance toward China, and Italy ignored US warnings about signing on to the BRI.307Ibid.
Italy’s membership in the BRI did not deliver significant benefits and has been touted as evidence that joining the BRI is no guarantee Beijing will follow through on its promises.308Shairee Malhotra, “Italy’s BRIexit: Not All Roads Lead to Beijing,” Observer Research Foundation, Occasional Papers, June 13, 2024, https://www.orfonline.org/research/italy-s-briexit-not-all-roads-lead-to-beijing. Almost five years after Italy joined, the conservative government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni—who began serving as prime minister in October 2022 and called the decision to join the BRI “a big mistake”—indicated and followed through with Italy’s withdrawal from the initiative in December 2023.309Amy Kazmin and Yuan Yang, “Italy to hold talks with China about exiting Belt and Road Initiative,” Financial Times, May 11, 2023, https://www.ft.com/content/5666fcde-2a5d-4af0-927c-ab971517554d. China was surprisingly restrained in its criticism of Rome’s move, and the two countries have since signed additional agreements and maintained economic relations.310Guilia Interesse, “China and Italy to ‘Relaunch’ Bilateral Ties: Trade and Investment Outlook,” China Briefing from Dezan Shira and Associates, November 12, 2024, https://www.china-briefing.com/news/china-and-italy-to-relaunch-bilateral-ties-trade-and-investment-outlook. China’s post-pandemic economic challenges have prevented Beijing from taking an aggressive diplomatic line on Italy’s departure, beyond the usual disappointment. Italian policymakers were also complimentary of China’s continued importance to Italy’s economy despite leaving the BRI.311Gabriele Carrer and Emanuele Rossi, “BRI decision will pass through Parliament, says Meloni,” Decode39, August 30, 2023, https://decode39.com/7579/bri-decision-pass-through-parliament-meloni/.
Other countries have had similarly varied experiences with the BRI. In the Philippines, the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (2022–) announced in October 2023 that his country would terminate China’s large infrastructure projects—several of them under the BRI banner.312Tommy Walker, “Philippines drops China’s Belt and Road as tensions flare,” Deustche Welle, November 8, 2023, https://www.dw.com/en/philippines-drops-chinas-belt-and-road-as-tensions-flare/a-67344929. This decision came partly in response to immediate tensions in the South China Sea (when a Chinese coast guard ship rammed a Filipino fishing vessel in contested waters), but also as Manila reassessed relations with Beijing. Marcos’s predecessor, Duterte (2016–22), had actively pursued closer economic and political ties with China early in his tenure, receiving promises of investment and boosted trade ties that aided his domestic agenda. At the same time, Duterte played down the South China Sea dispute and questioned his country’s relationship with the United States.313Richard Javad Heydarian, “Pledge trap: How Duterte fell for China’s bait and switch,” Asia Times, April 1, 2022, https://asiatimes.com/2022/04/how-duterte-fell-for-chinas-bait-and-switch/. However, China’s promises to Duterte never fully materialized, were deemed a “pledge trap” by one analyst, and Marcos has sought support from other sources, such as Japan and the United States.314Ibid.
In South America, Brazil, Colombia, and Paraguay are the three remaining countries that have not joined the BRI. Due to its relations with Taiwan, Paraguay is unable to join the BRI. Both Brasília and Bogotá have contemplated joining in recent years, arriving at different conclusions. Colombia has indicated a willingness to join, though details still need to be worked out through a working group with Beijing. An FTA is one of the major incentives for Colombia to join, as the country has already received substantial infrastructure investment, and trade ties have grown in the past decade, highlighting that membership in the BRI is not a necessary condition for closer economic ties with China and Chinese firms.315Margaret Myers, “China-Colombia Relations are Growing, if Slowly,” United States Institute of Peace, November 15, 2023, https://www.usip.org/publications/2023/11/china-colombia-relations-are-growing-if-slowly; Igor Patrick, “China invites Colombia to join Belt and Road Initiative, ‘exploring’ free-trade agreement,” South China Morning Post, October 18, 2024, https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3282814/china-invites-colombia-join-belt-and-road-initiative-exploring-free-trade-agreement.
Brazil has recognized that joining the BRI is not necessary to strengthen economic ties with China. Given its status as the largest economy in South America and its diverse range of partners, Brazil is not desperate for Chinese investment. Despite Beijing’s entreaties, the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003–11, 2023–), known as Lula, announced in October 2024 that Brazil would not sign on to the initiative, raising questions about support for China in the BRICS grouping (where now both India and Brazil have resisted signing on to the BRI).316Rod Sweet, “Brazil rejects joining China’s Belt and Road,” Global Construction Review, November 8, 2024, https://www.globalconstructionreview.com/brazil-rejects-joining-chinas-belt-and-road/. Lula’s decision came as Xi was preparing for a state visit to Brazil and following requests from Beijing that Brazil join the BRI, including during Lula’s visit to Beijing in April 2023. At the 2024 meeting, the Brazilian government did, however, upgrade relations with Beijing to join China’s “community with a shared future,” signed dozens of agreements, and agreed to pursue synergies between the BRI and Brazil’s development strategy.317“China, Brazil decide to elevate ties in Xi-Lula meeting,” CGTN, November 21, 2024, https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-11-21/China-Brazil-elevate-ties-synergize-development-strategies-1yGZ4Fu8obS/p.html. For its part, China’s nationalist media blamed the United States for Brazil’s decision.318“The ‘Monroe Doctrine’ specter lingers behind Washington’s ‘de-risking’ push: Global Times editorial,” Global Times, October 28, 2024, https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202410/1321972.shtml.
Brazil, Huawei, and the pandemic
Beijing is creative in its use of inducements to achieve strategic goals, and the COVID-19 pandemic presented new opportunities for China to use public health assistance to gain influence. While not strictly economic in nature, China’s offers of help during the pandemic had monetary value and assisted countries in mitigating the worst of the global crisis. Much of China’s assistance was meant to develop goodwill and soft power, similar to non-conditional economic engagement in both purpose and result.319Carlos Mureithi, “The African countries that are part of China’s vaccine diplomacy,” Quartz, March 16, 2021, https://qz.com/africa/1984683/african-countries-targeted-by-chinas-vaccine-diplomacy. However, on some occasions, there was more behind Beijing’s public health measures.
This appears to have been the case in Brazil. In 2020, the United States pressured the Brazilian government to avoid allowing Huawei’s 5G network to expand its wireless services.320Angelica Mari, “Potential Huawei ban raises concerns over 5G in Brazil,” ZDNet, October 29, 2020, https://www.zdnet.com/article/potential-huawei-ban-raises-concerns-over-5g-in-brazil/. The Trump administration initially saw success, with then–Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (2019–23) in close alignment with the United States; Bolsonaro’s son, a member of Congress, even pledged to create a secure system “without Chinese espionage.”321Ernesto Londoño and Letícia Casado, “Brazil Needs Vaccines. China Is Benefitting,” New York Times, March 15, 2021, https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/15/world/americas/brazil-vaccine-china.html. But in early 2021, COVID-19 was spreading widely in Brazil, with cases at their highest level. The Bolsonaro government had an agreement with AstraZeneca to manufacture the company’s vaccine within Brazil, but delays left the president desperate. (Bolsonaro had also previously rejected a vaccine from a Chinese firm, while a political opponent brought in the first vaccine administered in Brazil, undermining Bolsonaro’s popularity.322Leo Schwartz, “Brazil needs vaccines. It also needs Huawei,” Rest of World, March 25, 2021, https://restofworld.org/2021/brazil-needs-vaccines-it-also-needs-huawei/.) During a trip to Beijing in February 2021, Brazil’s communications minister met with Huawei’s executives and asked for vaccines; the message reached the government, and China delivered. Two weeks later, Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel allowed Huawei’s reentry into Brazil’s 5G auction.323Sylvio Martins, “The Price Of Huawei’s Bid For Brazil’s 5G Network,” Journal of World Affairs, May 24, 2021, https://journalonworldaffairs.org/2021/05/24/the-price-of-huaweis-bid-for-brazils-5g-network/.
China’s “vaccine diplomacy” gave Beijing an advantage elsewhere in Latin America and the Caribbean as well. Similar to Brazil, the Dominican Republic at first restricted Huawei’s involvement in the country’s 5G networks but reconsidered after China sold one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Dominican Republic. In May 2021, Honduras’s government suggested it might open a trade office in China to facilitate acquiring vaccines. In Paraguay, there were public calls to break ties with Taiwan to gain access to China’s vaccines.
Chapter 5: Conclusion and recommendations
China’s use of economic inducements is an underappreciated aspect of Beijing’s larger economic statecraft strategy. This project aims to provide a more comprehensive understanding of China’s economic incentives, particularly the development and initial pledge of inducements, which will, in turn, help reassess the balance of US economic statecraft between coercion and inducement. Beijing has used targeted inducements to gain influence over discrete policy issues in other countries that counter US interests, including successfully reducing Taiwan’s international space, undermining a free and open Indo-Pacific, and buying support for large-scale Chinese initiatives such as the BRI, which bolster Xi’s legitimacy both at home and abroad.
These insights position the United States to pursue its own interests through targeted bilateral inducements, multilateral economic initiatives, and partnerships with like-minded countries to put forward compelling alternatives for emerging economies. The US policy community is targeting China with robust anti-coercion measures to protect the United States and its allies, with good reason. At the same time, branding all Chinese economic activity as coercive limits the United States’ ability to effectively identify and focus resources on acts of Chinese economic statecraft that pose a significant threat to US interests. Such an approach risks deploying anti-coercion measures in suboptimal contexts while also alienating partners in the Global South who are in need of economic development.
Similarly, understanding the characteristics of recipient countries most receptive to Beijing’s inducements and how China communicates and identifies its offers of inducements can inform US efforts to put in place the institutions and mechanisms for channeling US economic inducements—with clear policy objectives—to signal US policy preferences to recipients. It will also help US policymakers identify areas of alignment between US interests and local needs in recipient countries, which in turn will inform decisions around economic engagement, inducements, and how best to bring in allied and like-minded partner governments in these efforts.
Recommendations
The recommendations for US policymakers that stem from this report do not focus on export controls, sanctions, trade restrictions, and other targeted coercive economic measures. To reiterate, these are important and necessary components of a holistic strategy to counter China’s economic statecraft. Still, the pendulum should swing more toward the use of economic incentives to achieve US strategic objectives. With four years at the helm, the Trump administration is in a strong position to develop a principled approach to US national security goals through the use of positive incentives, particularly in the Global South, where US influence is under pressure.324“Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid,” White House Executive Order, January 20, 2025, https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/reevaluating-and-realigning-united-states-foreign-aid/.
There will be resistance to this approach. On one side, some view sending US money and resources abroad as not in the United States’ interest. However, national security interests extend beyond US borders and will impact national competitiveness and influence regardless. On the other side, a more transactional approach to foreign policy may be viewed as a betrayal of liberal values and, in some instances, as undermining the United States’ role as a champion of human rights. However, such an approach does not reject transparency, anti-corruption measures, environmental and social protections, or similar measures. Rather, it acknowledges the challenge of balancing these priorities against China’s offer of hands-off investment and involvement.
Avoid copying China’s approach while offering a positive vision for development that extends beyond past action.
- While Beijing often leverages state-run banks, firms, and institutions to support its interests abroad, the United States primarily relies on its private sector to deploy capital, with private institutions often being more risk averse in emerging economies.325Robinson et al., Development as a Tool, 54. The US approach to development has centered around USAID and other grant-making institutions as a foundation of US engagement. These institutions can bring great value and expertise to recipient countries while simultaneously supporting the extension of US influence—a goal that should remain unchanged, even as foreign aid programs undergo cost-cutting measures and reorganization. At the same time, both development assistance and private capital can be directed toward regions or sectors of outsized importance.
- Likewise, a targeted approach to development assistance and financing should emphasize transparency and the relative sustainability of US and Western strategies. As the excesses of large-scale Chinese projects become increasingly apparent, the United States and its allies have much to offer, as demonstrated by the DFC’s transcontinental Lobito Corridor project in Africa.326Lili Pike and Christina Lu, “Is the U.S. Answer to China’s Belt and Road Working?” Foreign Policy, December 16, 2024, https://foreignpolicy.com/2024/12/16/dfc-investment-africa-china-bri-lobito-corridor-infrastructure-development/.
- China’s approach to development cooperation often feels omnipresent across many countries and regions of the world and can appear fast, flashy, and relevant.327Jim Richardson, “To Win Friends and Influence People, America Should Learn From the CCP,” Foreign Policy, July 22, 2021, https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/07/22/china-belt-road-development-projects-usaid-state-department-foreign-aid-assistance-budget/. However, US policymakers should not scold countries for every Chinese project they accept or threaten to reduce engagement. Developing countries in need of economic growth and development will find Chinese firms competitive for a number of reasons, and Washington should signal acceptance—along with appropriate warnings—of China’s economic presence.328David O. Shullman, China pairs actions with messaging in Latin America. The United States should do the same, Atlantic Council Strategy Paper Series, February 12, 2024, https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/in-depth-research-reports/issue-brief/china-pairs-actions-with-messaging-in-latin-america-the-united-states-should-do-the-same/.
Set clear goals and identify opportunities.
- Beijing has proven adept at identifying desired projects in Global South countries. To some extent, China’s outreach relies on elites rather than the countries’ citizens, but this does not inherently result in corruption. Dedicated outreach in capitals across the world would yield a list of possible projects that not only could inform US development financing or assistance but also alert US agencies to possible countries or sectors that China might target in the future. The State Department’s regional China officers, tasked with monitoring Chinese activity around the world, should continue their work.329Nahal Toosi and Phelim Kine, “Biden launches ‘China House’ to counter Beijing’s growing clout,” Politico, December 16, 2022, https://www.politico.com/news/2022/12/16/biden-china-house-beijing-00074262.
- High-level diplomatic missions are important but insufficient for the task at hand. US delegations have been cancelled many times; this is unsurprising given the extent of US interests at home and abroad, but it can also set back US priorities in the slighted region. (Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands, already not often top of mind, have seen several visits downgraded or cancelled.330Tria Dianti and Shailaja Neelakantan, “Observers question US commitment to Southeast Asia as Biden to skip regional summit,” Radio Free Asia, August 25, 2023, https://www.rfa.org/english/news/china/southeastasia-usa-biden-08252023144923.html; Franco Ordoñez, “Biden canceled a trip to Papua New Guinea. The White House is on the defensive,” NPR, May 17, 2023, https://www.npr.org/2023/05/17/1176750125/biden-australia-papua-new-guinea-g-7.) Nothing can replace well-resourced and well-staffed diplomatic outposts in pursuing US interests.331Toosi, “‘Frustrated and powerless.’” For the new Trump administration and Congress, quickly nominating and approving ambassadors across the globe would be an important start.
- FTAs have gone out of style, and the Trump administration has levied tariffs and other trade restrictions against China, Canada, Mexico, and many others. However, trade has proven to be an effective inducement for Beijing in achieving some of its foreign policy goals, and increased trade is, in part, what has made the BRI and potential connectivity a potent tool of China’s economic statecraft. The United States remains an important trade market for many countries, and efforts to increase trade to specific countries in the Global South or in specific sectors could yield important benefits to US national security and foreign policy.332Reset, Prevent, Build: A Strategy to Win America’s Economic Competition with the Chinese Communist Party, Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, December 12, 2023, https://selectcommitteeontheccp.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/selectcommitteeontheccp.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/reset-prevent-build-scc-report.pdf.
Pursue avenues to reduce costs and risks to the private sector while meeting development financing needs in developing countries.
- With the backing of the state, many Chinese entities that are pushing Beijing’s priorities abroad are willing to take risks regarding loan repayment or project failure.333Robinson et al., Development as a Tool, 25–26. The authors highlight that China’s primary incentive for its development efforts is finding outlets for excess domestic capacity. See also Stephen B. Kaplan, Globalizing Patient Capital: The Political Economy of Chinese Finance in the Americas (Cambridge University Press: 2021). From a market perspective, these risks might not be worth taking, and US development financing and the private sector have generally been risk averse. This leaves many developing countries with unmet needs and with few, if any, alternatives to Chinese actors, who are generally more risk acceptant.
- Targeted risk mitigation through insurance or other guarantees can help ensure that private sector partners are willing to commit to a sector or project. Not every project will demand or deserve extra protection, but those with demonstrated national security or foreign policy implications could be worth the extra effort. A recent RAND Corporation report, for example, suggests that Congress could raise caps on the overall percentage of US development financing efforts likely to lead to default.334Robinson et al., Development as a Tool, 55.
- This will also require an assessment of effectiveness of US development assistance. A full accounting of past, current, and future projects—for their timeliness, effectiveness in achieving their development goals, and any strategic effects (intentional or not for past and current)—will help policymakers determine the next step in development cooperation.
Coordinate with allies and partners in the private sector and multilateral institutions.
- The United States has developed a number of institutions and initiatives in response to China and the BRI. The Biden administration’s Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) is an effort by the G7 countries to fund infrastructure projects in developing countries. In critical minerals, the Minerals Security Partnership seeks to strengthen critical minerals supply chains through cooperation with reputable mining companies and trusted governments.335U.S. Department of State, “Minerals Security Partnership,” accessed February 28, 2025, https://www.state.gov/minerals-security-partnership. The DFC, constituted during the first Trump administration, has had success in funding private sector projects.
- The DFC is up for reauthorization in 2025, offering opportunities to improve its model. This could include financing riskier projects in support of US interests abroad, shortening approval times, and increasing personnel funding.336For more options, see Erin L. Murphy et al., The Next Five Years of the DFC: Ten Recommendations to Revamp the Agency, Center for Strategic and International Studies, September 27, 2023, https://www.csis.org/analysis/next-five-years-dfc-ten-recommendations-revamp-agency; and Andrew Herscowitz, “How to better equip the U.S. DFC to compete with China,” ODI Global, April 15, 2024, https://odi.org/en/insights/how-to-better-equip-the-us-dfc-to-compete-with-china/. Building on the DFC’s successes—$4 billion in total approved projects in fiscal year 2025—and reforming the complex process for awarding foreign assistance contracts would increase the competitiveness of the DFC as a funding option.337U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, “DFC Celebrates Nearly $4 Billion in New Investments Approved Since the Start of Fiscal Year 2025,” media release, January 15, 2025, https://www.dfc.gov/media/press-releases/dfc-celebrates-nearly-4-billion-new-investments-approved-start-fiscal-year; Richardson, “To Win Friends.”
- Collaboration with other agencies on technical assistance to vet prospective projects, feasibility studies, and export financing would further improve the US offer, as would increased information sharing between the public and private sectors.
- Coordination with multilateral institutions will likewise be key, and this is an area where the United States has existing partnerships with peer institutions, including those in Taiwan, Japan, Australia, and other like-minded countries. Where the US private sector is lacking—such as in large-scale infrastructure development—US institutions should seek private sector project partners from these countries. Multilateral organizations like the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the International Monetary Fund—while viewed with suspicion in some quarters—are also potential partners.
Get the message out and be proactive.
- Beijing has been assertive in disseminating its message, and too often, the United States is seen as merely reacting to China’s moves (as in Panama or the Solomon Islands) or chastising countries for engaging with Chinese firms. China has made a dedicated effort at discourse power, co-opting local leaders and media outlets to “tell China’s story well.”338Kenton Thibaut, China’s discourse power operations in the Global South, Atlantic Council Digital Forensic Research Lab, April 20, 2022, https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/in-depth-research-reports/report/chinas-discourse-power-operations-in-the-global-south/; Joshua Kurlantzick, “China Wants Your Attention, Please,” Foreign Policy, December 5, 2022, https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/12/05/chinese-state-media-beijing-xi-influence-tools-disinformation/. The United States needs a public diplomacy strategy of its own.
- This effort begins at the diplomatic level, emphasizing alignment between the priorities of the host country and the United States. From here, US agencies need public dissemination and marketing strategies at the onset of new projects that are centralized, rather than spread among various actors involved.
- The United States should invest in its public diplomacy apparatus and could benefit from a US Information Agency, similar to the one that countered Soviet propaganda during the Cold War.339Mike Studeman, “The US needs a better strategic narrative or it will cede influence to China,” Financial Times, February 18, 2024, https://www.ft.com/content/b5987c48-cdb1-44f9-bf9c-55f6fe20ba12. The State Department’s Global Engagement Center (which was closed in December 2024) aimed to counter foreign propaganda and malign influence, offering a mechanism to counter Chinese narratives. The US Agency for Global Media oversees five international media entities, including the Voice of America and Radio Free Asia, which have historically provided independent news coverage for overseas audiences.
- Messaging is important in general, but it should be a particular focus for development projects with national security or foreign policy implications. Ensuring that the benefits of a project are well known—while maintaining appropriate transparency and environmental and social safeguards—will significantly enhance US influence. While China-based firms have improved their approach on some of these issues, they still represent a distinct strength of Western firms and an opportunity for added value from US and Western partners.
The lure of economic cooperation with the United States remains strong, and Washington should complement and build on existing initiatives, such as the DFC and PGII. The United States should pair these programs with diplomatic outreach, public diplomacy, and support for transparency and sustainability to advance a positive vision for developing countries and offer a compelling alternative to Chinese projects. Through targeted bilateral inducements, multilateral economic initiatives, and partnerships with like-minded countries, the United States can expand its arsenal of economic statecraft tools, reduce the appeal of Chinese economic engagement, and support US interests abroad.
William Piekos is currently employed as an Analyst in Foreign Affairs with the Congressional Research Service (CRS). This report was prepared prior to his CRS employment. The views expressed herein do not represent those of CRS or the Library of Congress
