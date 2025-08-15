Original source

On August 15, Transatlantic Security Initiative nonresident senior fellow John Deni wrote an op-ed in Breaking Defense on the economic argument for keeping US troops in Europe.

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

Europe & Eurasia NATO