Israel and the new reality of buffer zones

JERUSALEM—With the war against Iran ending, if not fully ended, and after years of intense conflicts against Iran’s allies Hamas and Hezbollah, Israel’s approach to its security is undergoing a significant transformation. What began as an emergency military response after the attacks on October 7, 2023, has increasingly hardened into a doctrine of forward defense: pushing the line of control outward, emptying or severely restricting the areas beyond Israel’s formal borders, and then treating those spaces as necessary security buffers. The logic is simple but far-reaching. Israel no longer appears willing to rely on international forces, ceasefire agreements, or neighboring governments to keep hostile actors away from its frontier communities. Instead, it seeks physical depth, direct operational freedom, and the ability to shape the terrain on the other side of the border before threats can be reconstituted.

Behind the buffer-zone idea are three related conclusions. First, Israel believes that deterrence alone is no longer sufficient when non-state armed groups can embed near the border, dig tunnels, accumulate rockets, drones, and anti-tank capabilities, and launch surprise attacks at short range. Second, it assumes that weak or fragmented neighboring states cannot be trusted to police these zones effectively, even when they formally accept ceasefire obligations. Third, it concludes that ambiguity works in Israel’s favor: a line presented as temporary, tactical, or security-driven can gradually become a new political fact if it is marked, fortified, patrolled, and normalized over time.

Reconfiguring Gaza’s geography

Gaza has become the clearest laboratory for this model. The so-called “Yellow Line” did not simply define where Israeli troops stood after a ceasefire; it divided the strip into areas of Israeli operational control and areas left for Palestinians where Hamas’s ability to operate is constrained. East of the line, Israel has treated large tracts as closed military space, clearing buildings, roads, and agricultural land in the name of preventing Hamas from returning to launch positions.

The result is not merely a defensive belt but a profound reconfiguration of Gaza’s geography: population density is pushed westward, access to land is restricted, and the boundary between temporary deployment and durable territorial control becomes increasingly blurred.

Setting conditions Lebanon cannot meet

In Lebanon, the same logic is now being adapted to a different political and military terrain. Israel’s demand that Hezbollah withdraw from south of the Litani River and that the Lebanese state guarantee disarmament is framed as a prerequisite for Israeli withdrawal. Yet the practical effect is to make Israel’s continued presence, or at least its freedom of action, conditional on objectives that Beirut is structurally unable to deliver. The Lebanese army cannot disarm Hezbollah by force without risking civil conflict, and the government cannot credibly impose a new security order in the south while Israeli troops remain in or near Lebanese territory. This circularity strengthens the case inside Israel for holding ground: because Lebanon cannot fulfill the Israeli condition, Israel can argue that withdrawal would recreate the threat.

A map published by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) indicates the security zone in which Israeli soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon on June 18, 2026. (IDF/Handout via Reuters Connect)

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the June 26 memorandum signed in Washington under the auspices of the White House suggests that the advancement of Israel-Lebanon relations, which includes the withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces from southern Lebanon, depends on Hezbollah agreeing to disarm. This assumption mirrors the situation in Gaza since Phase 1 of the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel was announced in October 2025. Phase 2 of the plan, in which the reconstruction of Gaza is to begin, is held up by the precondition that Hamas agree to disarm, which it has refused to do.

US and Israeli insistence that Hezbollah fully disarm makes the Lebanese case politically explosive. A buffer zone may be justified in Israel to protect northern communities, but in Lebanon it risks producing the opposite of its stated aim. If villages are emptied, access to land is restricted, and the Israeli military presence becomes open-ended, then Hezbollah can present its weapons not as an Iranian regional asset but as a necessary insurance policy against occupation and further territorial loss. The more the security zone appears permanent, the more it helps Hezbollah rebuild a domestic narrative of resistance, even after its recent military and leadership losses. Instead of weakening Hezbollah’s political function, the buffer-zone model may give it new life.

Reshaping the new Syria

Syria appears to be following the same pattern, though through a more fluid and less publicly defined mechanism. After the collapse of the Assad regime, Israel moved beyond the old disengagement architecture around the Golan Heights, took positions in the demilitarized zone, and expanded its operational reach into parts of southern Syria. The stated justification was again temporary necessity: to prevent Iranian-backed groups, jihadist factions, or other hostile forces from exploiting the vacuum. But the pattern is familiar: Temporary deployments become permanent military infrastructure. Patrols become routine. Over time, observation points, roads, trenches, and restrictions on civilian movement create a new geography of control.

What is notable in Syria is that Israel is not only seeking distance from armed groups, but also attempting to shape the future security architecture of the Syrian state itself. Proposals for demilitarized belts, no-fly areas, limits on Syrian deployments, and continued Israeli freedom of action reproduce the same core principle visible in Gaza and Lebanon: Israel wants the neighboring side of the frontier to be governed by Israeli security requirements before it is governed by local sovereignty. In this sense, Syria is a third front in a wider Israeli effort to build a ring of controllable spaces around its borders.

Assessing the dangers ahead

Taken together, Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria point to the consolidation of a coherent Israeli buffer-zone doctrine. It relies on military depth, physical transformation of borderlands, and political ambiguity. Its strength is that it answers a real Israeli security trauma with tangible measures: distance, visibility, and control. Its danger is that it converts emergency security arrangements into durable territorial realities, thereby entrenching conflict rather than resolving it.

For Lebanon, this creates a particularly difficult dilemma. Portions of the country remain within the Iranian political and security hinterland, and Hezbollah remains part of that alliance. But the Palestinian case shows that Israel can pursue territorial security arrangements even where the Iranian dimension is less direct. The buffer zone is therefore no longer only an anti-Iran instrument. It has become a broader Israeli method for managing unstable borders by redrawing the facts on the ground.

What makes the “Yellow Line” concept a potent threat to a lasting Lebanon-Israel peace is that it is not confined to one Israeli political current. It is becoming an emerging national consensus that buffer zones are the solution to threats beyond Israel’s borders. Once such a consensus takes hold, negotiation no longer begins from the question of how to restore the previous line, but from how much of the new reality Israel is prepared to relinquish. That is why the buffer-zone model, if left unchecked, may become less a temporary security measure and more the operating logic of a new regional order.