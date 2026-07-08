In the News
July 8, 2026 • 9:50am ET
Kroenig quoted in The New York Times on US leadership in NATO
By
Atlantic Council
On July 7, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in The New York Times about the importance of US leadership in NATO, even as Europe steps up.
You still need U.S. leadership, nuclear deterrence and enough American conventional power on the ground to show that the U.S. has skin in the game.
Related Experts:
Matthew Kroenig
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