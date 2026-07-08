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July 8, 2026 • 9:50am ET

Kroenig quoted in The New York Times on US leadership in NATO

By Atlantic Council

Original Source

On July 7, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in The New York Times about the importance of US leadership in NATO, even as Europe steps up.

You still need U.S. leadership, nuclear deterrence and enough American conventional power on the ground to show that the U.S. has skin in the game.

Matthew Kroenig

Staff

Matthew Kroenig

Vice President, Geostrategy and Fellows and Senior Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

China Defense Policy

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