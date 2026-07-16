Ukraine’s tech-savvy defense minister ousted in clash with army old guard

Thousands of Ukrainians took to the streets on July 16 as protests erupted over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision to remove Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov in the country’s latest wartime government reshuffle. Rallies took place in a number of Ukrainian cities, reflecting widespread dismay over the move to oust Fedorov at a time when the tech-savvy minister’s innovative approach to military matters appeared to be turning the tide of the war in Ukraine’s favor.

Zelenskyy framed his decision as the result of a deepening personal rift between Fedorov and the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, Oleksandr Syrskyi. The two sides were increasingly at odds over key aspects of the war against Russia, including Ukraine’s growing emphasis on drone warfare and efforts to counter corruption at the notoriously murky Ministry of Defense. “I would very much like to see unity. The sides have not found it,” the Ukrainian leader commented in Kyiv. “And in such a situation, you have a choice: Either one side or the other.”

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Fedorov’s departure has struck a raw nerve with the Ukrainian public because many view it as part of the country’s broader struggle to shake off the Soviet inheritance and secure a European future. During his six-month stint as Defense Minister and in his previous role leading Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, thirty-five-year-old Fedorov earned a reputation as a modernizer known for championing digitalization, transparency, and technological progress. In contrast, sixty-year-old Syrskyi is widely seen as a leading member of the country’s old guard shaped by Soviet-era thinking.

Commenting in the wake of his dismissal, Fedorov said the sudden flurry of protests reflected public alarm over the potential implications for the war effort and the future direction of the country. “Ukrainians did not take to the streets for Minister Fedorov personally,” he stated. “Ukrainians can sense when decisions are no longer being made based on the values this country stands for.”

Multiple protesters and commentators echoed this sentiment. Critics denounced Zelenskyy’s decision as potentially the most damaging blunder of his entire presidency. Some accused him of choosing the past over the future and placing the country’s survival in jeopardy. “I can’t stop thinking that replacing an efficient defense minister who has launched so many reforms and initiatives that are now translating into tangible battlefield results is astonishingly malign and reckless,” commented anti-corruption activist Olena Halushka.

Many expressed fears that Fedorov’s departure could directly undermine the Ukrainian war effort. Fedorov’s brief tenure as Defense Minister coincided with Ukraine’s most promising period of military successes since the early stages of the war more than three years ago. His efforts to enhance Ukraine’s drone warfare capabilities were particularly effective, helping prevent any major Russian breakthroughs on the battlefield while also making it possible to expand attacks inside Russia and establish a logistical blockade of the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula.

There are now concerns that the gains achieved since the start of 2026 may be undermined or reversed. “Removing Fedorov as defense minister when Ukraine is finally turning the tide of the war will be one of the biggest mistakes on Zelenskyy’s record, and one that can prove tragic for the country,” commented Kyiv Independent chief editor Olga Rudenko.

Meanwhile, Russia’s pro-war blogger community warmly welcomed Fedorov’s ouster. Numerous accounts toasted the news as a big win for Russia, noting that Fedorov had been a particularly effective adversary who had spearheaded efforts to ramp up strikes on Russian logistics and had succeeded in strengthening cooperation between the Ukrainian military and global tech giants. Many predicted that with Fedorov now out of the way, Russia’s military prospects would soon improve.

Fedorov’s replacement at Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has not yet been determined. Following much speculation, initial frontrunner and current Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has now been ruled out. Late on July 16, Zelenskyy announced the appointment of security service chief Yevhenii Khmara as acting minister, but his candidacy must still be confirmed by parliamentary vote.

With the Ukrainian parliament now on a summer break until the second half of August, Khmara’s confirmation may take some time. The issue will likely remain at the top of Ukraine’s political agenda over the coming month, as Ukrainians seek assurances that Zelenskyy will not allow the old guard to regain the ascendency as the country defends itself against Russia’s invasion while pursuing an historic transition toward European integration.

Peter Dickinson is editor of the Atlantic Council’s UkraineAlert service.

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The views expressed in UkraineAlert are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Atlantic Council, its staff, or its supporters.

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