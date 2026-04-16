Ajay Banga on the global economic outlook amid war with Iran

At an AC Front Page event on April 7, World Bank Group President Ajay Banga warned the world to expect “some degree of high inflation and some degree of lower growth” due to the Iran war. He told a packed audience at Atlantic Council studios that inflation could notch 0.9 percent higher and growth could fall 0.4 percent lower as a result of the Iran war and its impact on shipping and energy. Banga also outlined the World Bank’s approach to supporting job growth. He was speaking in a curtain raiser event ahead of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC.

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About the podcast

The AC Front Page Podcast, hosted by Juliette Matos, brings you exclusive conversations with heads of state and government, senior US officials, CEOs, and global decision maker—recorded live at the Atlantic Council’s headquarters in Washington, DC, and on stages around the world. From geopolitics and national security to technology and the global economy, this podcast will keep you updated and informed on the policy debates driving today’s headlines.

Listen wherever you get your podcasts. Full videos and transcripts of our events are available at AtlanticCouncil.org/ACFrontPage.

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