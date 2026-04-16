Ajay Banga on the global economic outlook amid war with Iran
At an AC Front Page event on April 7, World Bank Group President Ajay Banga warned the world to expect “some degree of high inflation and some degree of lower growth” due to the Iran war. He told a packed audience at Atlantic Council studios that inflation could notch 0.9 percent higher and growth could fall 0.4 percent lower as a result of the Iran war and its impact on shipping and energy. Banga also outlined the World Bank’s approach to supporting job growth. He was speaking in a curtain raiser event ahead of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC.
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The AC Front Page Podcast, hosted by Juliette Matos, brings you exclusive conversations with heads of state and government, senior US officials, CEOs, and global decision maker—recorded live at the Atlantic Council’s headquarters in Washington, DC, and on stages around the world. From geopolitics and national security to technology and the global economy, this podcast will keep you updated and informed on the policy debates driving today’s headlines.
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IMF-World Bank Week at the Atlantic Council
WASHINGTON, DC April 13-17 The Atlantic Council will host finance ministers, central bank governors, and policy leaders during the 2026 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings, focusing on the global growth outlook, multilateralism, financial technology, and financing development in a higher-debt world.
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AC Front Page harnesses the convening power and expertise of the Council’s sixteen programs and centers to spotlight the world’s most prominent leaders and the most compelling ideas across sectors. The premier platform engages new audiences eager for nonpartisan and constructive solutions to current global challenges. This widely promoted 45-minute program features the Council’s most important guests and content serving as the highlight of our programming.