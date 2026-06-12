Podcast Print this page Andrew Giuliani on the White House’s World Cup security playbook By the Atlantic Council

The FIFA World Cup kicks off this week across the US, Mexico, and Canada, bringing with it millions of fans, dozens of teams, and what officials describe as a security challenge unlike any sporting event the United States has hosted before.

Andrew Giuliani, the executive director of the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026, described the tournament as the equivalent of 104 Super Bowls over just 39 days. Giuliani outlined how the US government is preparing in terms of security, transportation, visa processing, drone threats, and the overall fan experience.

He also addressed some of the controversies that have already made headlines, including a Somali referee who was not admitted to the United States and restrictions affecting some Iranian soccer team staff.

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Image: A replica World Cup trophy on display during the opening ceremony before the Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11, 2026. Photo by Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters.