Podcast Print this page The Biollywood Podcast: NCIS: Origins S02E10 – “Lean on Me” (2026) By the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense​

In this episode of The Biollywood Podcast, the Director of the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense at the Atlantic Council, Asha M. George, Associate Director for Research, J.T. O’Brien, and Associate Director for Government Relations and Policy, Robert Bradley, discuss Season 2, Episode 10 of NCIS: Origins, “Lean on Me” and its implications for national biodefense.

We are joined once again by special guest, Patrick Cady, who directed the episode. Cady is an Emmy-nominated cinematographer-turned-director known for his visual storytelling on acclaimed series like Bosch and Insecure. He began his career working with legendary filmmaker John Sayles on films like Passion Fish and Sunshine State, and his cinematography credits include the Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner Girlfight. As a director, he has helmed pivotal episodes of Rectify, Interrogation, and the series finale of Bosch.

Premise: A Marine captain, Brian Polanco, stumbles into the NIS office at Camp Pendleton exhibiting symptoms that initially appear to be intoxication. When Gibbs attempts to place him in the drunk tank, Polanco begins seizing violently. Paramedics arrive and suspect the Lenkah virus—a fictional pathogen with a 95% mortality rate that last appeared in 1924—triggering a full office quarantine and lockdown. With Mike Franks sidelined by a thrown-out back and most of the team trapped at a bar offsite, Gibbs finds himself as the senior agent in charge during what appears to be a bioterrorism event.

WATCH our previous episode with Patrick about another biodefense-related episode of NCIS: Origins (S02E03 – “The Edge”) here.

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About the podcast

Viruses and other biological threats continually evolve. To keep up with them, the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense at the Atlantic Council’s Biollywood podcast examines scenarios involving biological weapons, accidents, and naturally occurring pandemics. In this podcast, commission experts talk about biological threats and the popular culture media they appear in.

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The Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense at the Atlantic Council provides a comprehensive assessment of the state of US biodefense and recommends changes to policy and law that strengthen national biodefense while optimizing biodefense resources. Learn more

Related Experts: Asha M. George, Robert Bradley, and John T. O’Brien

Image: US Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown and Sgt. Maj. Sherri N. Cook, Marine Corps Installations West commanding general and senior enlisted leader, and the MCI-West Headquarters and Support Battalion Color Guard stand alongside NCIS: Origins Actors, Mariel Molino and Austin Stowell, after the Camp Pendleton Annual Marine Corps Birthday Pageant and Cake Cutting Ceremony at the Camp Pendleton Base Theater at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024. The cast of NCIS: Origins visited Camp Pendleton for a meet-and-greet, attended the birthday ceremony and hosted a question-and-answer period following a special screening of their new series for Active-Duty Marines and Sailors. (US Marine Corps Photograph by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sherchand).