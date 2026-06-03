Should we be worried about the bond market?
Bond yields have spiked, especially in advanced economies. But why is that? And what does that actually mean? Alice Fulwood, US business editor at the Economist and co-host of the podcast Money Talks, joins Josh and Jessie to decode the signals in the global bond market—from Iran inflation concerns to growing government debt.
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About the podcast
Guide to the Global Economy is your go-to podcast for navigating the increasingly busy intersection of global economics, finance, national security, and geopolitics. Through interviews with leading experts and behind-the-scenes insights from the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center, we break down the storylines that matter most for the global economy—from major news everyone’s talking about to developments few have noticed. These days, if you don’t get economics, you don’t get Washington. From tariffs to crypto to sanctions and beyond, our team is here to guide you. Watch and listen wherever you get your podcasts.
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At the intersection of economics, finance, and foreign policy, the GeoEconomics Center is a translation hub with the goal of helping shape a better global economic future.