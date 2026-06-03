Podcast June 3, 2026 • 2:47 pm ET

Should we be worried about the bond market?

By the GeoEconomics Center

Bond yields have spiked, especially in advanced economies. But why is that? And what does that actually mean? Alice Fulwood, US business editor at the Economist and co-host of the podcast Money Talks, joins Josh and Jessie to decode the signals in the global bond market—from Iran inflation concerns to growing government debt.

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About the podcast

Guide to the Global Economy is your go-to podcast for navigating the increasingly busy intersection of global economics, finance, national security, and geopolitics. Through interviews with leading experts and behind-the-scenes insights from the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center, we break down the storylines that matter most for the global economy—from major news everyone’s talking about to developments few have noticed. These days, if you don’t get economics, you don’t get Washington. From tariffs to crypto to sanctions and beyond, our team is here to guide you. Watch and listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Guide to the Global Economy Podcast

These days, if you don’t get economics, you don’t get Washington. From tariffs to crypto to sanctions and beyond, our team is here to guide you. Watch and listen wherever you get your podcasts.

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At the intersection of economics, finance, and foreign policy, the GeoEconomics Center is a translation hub with the goal of helping shape a better global economic future.

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Related Experts: Jessie Yin and Josh Lipsky

Image: Close up government bond yields and prices of United States, US treasuries. Financial markets, investment, debt, analyzing, market data. 3D illustration img_bond_market021s05_global_interest_rates No Use Switzerland. No Use Germany. No Use Austria