Podcast Print this page So what’s the strategy for Estonia navigating a changing security environment? By the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Host Matthew Kroenig is joined by Jonatan Vseviov, Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss how Estonia is confronting a changing security environment. Located on NATO’s eastern flank, Estonia plays a critical role in helping the alliance deter and defend against adversaries, including Russia.

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About the podcast

Host Matthew Kroenig, vice president and senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, sits down with senior US and allied officials and leading experts to explore the strategies shaping today’s most pressing global security challenges. Inspired by General Brent Scowcroft, who famously asked his team “So what’s the strategy?” the series dives into how leaders think about power, policy, and the decisions shaping the future of international security. Watch and listen wherever you get your podcasts.

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The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security works to develop sustainable, nonpartisan strategies to address the most important security challenges facing the United States and the world. Learn more

Related Experts: Matthew Kroenig

Image: Estonian soldiers attend military parade celebrating Estonia's Independence Day near border crossing with Russia in Narva February 24, 2015. Together with Estonians in the parade marched also soldiers from Spain, the United States, United Kingdom, Latvia, Lithuania and the Netherlands. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins (ESTONIA - Tags: POLITICS ANNIVERSARY MILITARY)