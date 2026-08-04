So what’s the strategy for Estonia navigating a changing security environment?
Host Matthew Kroenig is joined by Jonatan Vseviov, Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss how Estonia is confronting a changing security environment. Located on NATO’s eastern flank, Estonia plays a critical role in helping the alliance deter and defend against adversaries, including Russia.
Listen to So What’s the Strategy wherever you get podcasts
About the podcast
Host Matthew Kroenig, vice president and senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, sits down with senior US and allied officials and leading experts to explore the strategies shaping today’s most pressing global security challenges. Inspired by General Brent Scowcroft, who famously asked his team “So what’s the strategy?” the series dives into how leaders think about power, policy, and the decisions shaping the future of international security. Watch and listen wherever you get your podcasts.
Explore the program
The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security works to develop sustainable, nonpartisan strategies to address the most important security challenges facing the United States and the world.