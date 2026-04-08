What’s behind Tehran’s tollbooth?

Last month, when Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, reports emerged that it was charging some tankers massive fees to transit. Though a ceasefire has now been brokered, Tehran’s “tollbooth” is still open for business. Alisha Chhangani, associate director of the Future of Money at the GeoEconomics Center, joins Josh and Jessie to break down the Iranian strategy—and why China’s renminbi payment system may be central to it.

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About the podcast

Guide to the Global Economy is your go-to podcast for navigating the increasingly busy intersection of global economics, finance, national security, and geopolitics. Through interviews with leading experts and behind-the-scenes insights from the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center, we break down the storylines that matter most for the global economy—from major news everyone’s talking about to developments few have noticed. These days, if you don’t get economics, you don’t get Washington. From tariffs to crypto to sanctions and beyond, our team is here to guide you. Watch and listen wherever you get your podcasts.

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At the intersection of economics, finance, and foreign policy, the GeoEconomics Center is a translation hub with the goal of helping shape a better global economic future. Learn more

Related Experts: Josh Lipsky, Jessie Yin, and Alisha Chhangani