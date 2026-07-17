Podcast Print this page What’s old and new in the US economy at 250? By the GeoEconomics Center

Just as the US celebrates its 250th birthday, some age-old economic debates are back in the spotlight: industrial policy, tariffs, and protectionism. Instead of a break from the past, are we witnessing the return to a more interventionist economic tradition? Rana Foroohar, global business columnist and associate editor at the Financial Times, joins Josh and Jessie for a tour de force through US economic history, from Hamilton to Reagan to Trump II.

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Guide to the Global Economy is your go-to podcast for navigating the increasingly busy intersection of global economics, finance, national security, and geopolitics. Through interviews with leading experts and behind-the-scenes insights from the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center, we break down the storylines that matter most for the global economy—from major news everyone’s talking about to developments few have noticed. These days, if you don’t get economics, you don’t get Washington. From tariffs to crypto to sanctions and beyond, our team is here to guide you. Watch and listen wherever you get your podcasts.

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At the intersection of economics, finance, and foreign policy, the GeoEconomics Center is a translation hub with the goal of helping shape a better global economic future. Learn more

Related Experts: Josh Lipsky and Jessie Yin

Image: UNITED STATES - JULY 5: Fireworks are seen over the Washington Monument as part of the Salute to America 250 celebration during the early morning of Sunday, July 5, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Sipa USA)