There are a trillion reasons why this was a weekend to remember

This past weekend offered a bizarre contrast in the forces shaping our times.

A sitting US president celebrated his eightieth birthday with an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) spectacle on the South Lawn of the White House. The US and Iran agreed to a preliminary peace deal that may or may not settle a war that has shaken energy markets and the global economy. And Elon Musk became the first human whose wealth has exceeded a trillion dollars after his SpaceX initial public offering became history’s largest at $2.1 trillion.

I’m laying down a wager that the Musk milestone will leave the deepest mark of those three events, and it’s not even a close call. It’s not because of Musk alone, but rather because of what he represents as a new force in human affairs that will exert itself for decades to come: the rise of technology-infused private wealth and power on a scale once reserved for nation-states.

US President Donald Trump’s birthday celebration—a mixed celebration of martial arts, POTUS at eighty, and America at 250—got plenty of notice. And it’s certainly worth reflecting on what the event and the Trump presidency more generally say about our American moment, its celebrity culture, and this weekend’s fusion of politics and entertainment.

The Iran agreement is more substantively promising, though it’s anyone’s guess what will remain in a year’s time from a memorandum of understanding that leaves all the significant issues—nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles, murderous proxies—for further negotiation. Still, if the deal saves lives, stabilizes energy markets, and provides room to create a better Middle East, then it could be significant.

But the Iran deal emerges from well-known circumstances of regional volatility, extremism, war, and diplomacy. The Musk moment is cut from a different cloth.

The biographer and historian T.J. Stiles reminded us this weekend on the cover of the Wall Street Journal Weekend Review section, under the headline “The Invention of the Trillionaire,” that John D. Rockefeller became the world’s first billionaire on September 28, 1916, five years after the US Supreme Court ordered the breakup of his Standard Oil. The ruling did not slow Rockefeller’s accumulation of wealth.

“Musk’s incomprehensible trillion-dollar net worth feels like an inflection point,” wrote Stiles, “given rising discontent at wealth polarization and the political influence of billionaires. It is the kind of moment that might give rise to a new ethic, to new laws, that will reshape the corporate world.”

But that possibility isn’t what has caught my attention. For centuries, the world’s most consequential actors were kingdoms, empires, and then later nation-states. They built armies and navies, conquered and controlled territory, and drove earlier technological revolutions. That’s the reality that is so dramatically shifting.

SpaceX conducted 165 orbital launches in 2025, carrying more than three thousand individual payloads, which represented more than half of all orbital launches worldwide. That means SpaceX alone launched more rockets and satellites than every other country and space agency combined—including China. Its Starlink network has become a critical piece of the global communications infrastructure. And through xAI, which is now part of SpaceX, Musk has signaled an ambition to do nothing less than shape the commanding heights of the next technological era.

Musk’s wealth grows out of three converging revolutions: global digital connectivity, private space flight, and artificial intelligence (AI). I’ve compared the potential consequences of the AI era to that of the Industrial Revolution. This combination of forces may prove as consequential as the arrival of electricity, railroads, and the internal combustion engine.

Still, the closest historic analogue to Elon Musk might not be T.J. Stiles’s twentieth-century industrialists or any modern CEO but the merchant princes of the Renaissance. Men such as Cosimo de Medici and Jakob Fugger accumulated extraordinary fortunes because they controlled the networks through which commerce—and thus the future—flowed. Musk’s wealth reflects a twenty-first-century version of the same phenomenon.

To be sure, the future may not belong to Elon Musk. Certainly, it doesn’t belong to him alone but to a wider class of innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors seizing this historic moment. Consider the fact that after the UFC fight, Trump jetted off to France, where he will attend the Group of Seven summit to mingle with major world leaders. Also in attendance will be OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, and other AI titans, who will meet with the president on the heels of an unprecedented move by the US government to impose export controls on Anthropic’s latest models due to safety concerns. History is littered with once-mighty figures whose dominance proved fleeting. The scale of Musk’s empire creates its own vulnerabilities. At its opening price, SpaceX was valued at 105 times the revenue it generated in 2025. The costs associated with its AI ambitions are immense, its debt is breathtaking, and its governance issues are daunting.

One must also factor in political backlash in what the Wall Street Journal editorial board this weekend called “our political age of envy.” It’s sobering to recall that the sudden riches of the Second Industrial Revolution prepared the ground for Marxism and the Soviet Union. An urge for the itchy woolen blanket of socialism might be expected today from, for example, the senior US senator from Vermont, but it also seems on the rise among the digital-native younger generations. The Economist’s June 6 cover focused on the rise of Gen Z socialism. “Something new is stirring on the left,” it said. “A fresh crop of socialists want to remake the economy with price controls, hefty wealth taxes and a spree of nationalizations.” The Economist argued that these ideas are seeping into the center-left, and that liberals need to stop apologizing for capitalism and reassert confidently that private enterprise is the engine of human prosperity. Recently, even Trump has openly reflected on the potential for the US government to take stakes in AI companies so that the American people can share in their coming windfall.

“If you listen to union leaders and progressives,” noted the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board this past weekend, “billionaires get rich by exploiting workers.” But in reality, the board continued, “SpaceX couldn’t succeed without its workers,” and the public offering has made an estimated 4,400 of its current and former employees millionaires, including four hundred who hold shares worth more than $100 million.

“With their envy of success and wealth, our political class ignores that financial rewards are what spur investors and entrepreneurs to take risks on companies that make all Americans better off,” the editorial board wrote. “You don’t have to like Mr. Musk to appreciate what he has built.”

A decade from now, few people will remember who fought in the White House octagon this weekend or how Trump celebrated his birthday. Most will struggle to recall the details of the Iran negotiations, much as one might hope they will bring positive change to the region. The enduring story of this particular moment will be about the world’s first trillionaire and how he symbolized a future that’s arriving faster than most people imagined possible.

Frederick Kempe is president and chief executive officer of the Atlantic Council. You can follow him on X @FredKempe.

This edition is part of Frederick Kempe’s Inflection Points newsletter, a column of dispatches from a world in transition.

Further reading

Image: A general view of UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 14, 2026. (REUTERS/Evan Vucci)