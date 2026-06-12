Dispatch from Istanbul: Why Turkey is throwing its weight behind ‘zero waste’ ahead of COP31

ISTANBUL—Turkey hosted its second Zero Waste Forum* in Istanbul this past weekend, which served as a preview of an important aspect of the agenda for this year’s UN climate summit.

Turkey launched its Zero Waste project in 2017, with a goal of promoting solutions and international dialogue aimed at reducing the world’s 2.1 billion tons of waste generated annually. This is in part because waste management, resource efficiency, and environmental protection are critical components of climate resilience. A core goal of this approach is to redesign the lifecycle of resources so that more materials are reused and recovered rather than sent to landfills. This year’s forum carried added significance as Turkey will also co-chair the UN climate change conference known as COP31 in November.

Notably, the Zero Waste initiative is championed by First Lady Emine Erdoğan, who was heavily involved in the forum and helped found the Zero Waste Foundation. The zero-waste project has become a key area of collaboration between Turkey and the United Nations, and it has already been noted as a priority for COP31. Another priority at COP31 that overlaps with a zero-waste approach will be fostering so-called circular economies, in which materials are sustainably kept in circulation through reuse, recycling, composting, and other processes.

The forum’s discussions on practical solutions and financing mechanisms served as a preview of Turkey’s COP31 messaging. Turkey and Australia are both serving in COP leadership roles this year, with Turkey leading work on the Action Agenda. So, Turkey used the forum to highlight how zero-waste approaches can support broader efforts to protect natural resources and address climate change.

In partnership with Brazil’s COP30 presidency in 2025, Turkey aims to build on the Action Agenda and the Plans to Accelerate Solutions established by Brazil, with a focus on turning commitments into tangible implementation outcomes.

Instead of focusing on theory, the conversations at the forum moved toward concrete delivery of action. While governments, the private sector, and communities have become increasingly engaged in recent years, the sessions I attended emphasized that meaningful progress will depend on implementation of the solutions that will help these stakeholders become more climate resilient. The forum also created a space for discussions on research being conducted on zero waste, as well as policy development across national, subnational, and city governments.

A recurring challenge at the forum was the fragmented nature of current efforts on zero waste and circular economy. For example, some countries focus on downstream recycling but do not do enough to incorporate circular-economy principles into the earliest stages of product development. Participants stressed the importance of stronger collaboration, coordination, and co-development to maximize impact. A similar challenge exists across the climate landscape, where efforts are often dispersed across institutions, sectors, and initiatives. As cooperation on climate issues grows, there is a corresponding need for greater alignment and partnership to accelerate implementation and achieve collective impact.

Looking ahead, many discussions highlighted the need to better integrate zero-waste priorities into the broader COP Action Agenda. Doing so could strengthen engagement from the private sector, community organizations, and multilateral institutions. It can also help accelerate collective progress toward climate and sustainability goals. Discussions at the forum provided a window into how this integration may occur—both through global policy discussions at COP31 and through Action Agenda priorities such as finance, food security, water security, and infrastructure.

In recent years, the COP agenda has grown from its narrower original focus to including a range of important issues around climate, ecosystem health, and sustainability. Addressing climate concerns requires a multipronged approach across a range of areas, and for many stakeholders, this shift is welcomed because it promotes a more holistic approach to resilience. Turkey’s championing of waste reduction at the forum this past weekend and at COP later this year is a prime opportunity to firmly establish this specific approach within the larger international agenda.

Note: The author’s accommodations in Istanbul were supported by the Zero Waste Forum. This analysis represents the author’s views and not those of the Zero Waste Forum, the Turkish government, or any other entity.