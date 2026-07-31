Nepal and Bangladesh are delaying LDC graduation. Now comes the hard part. 

KATHMANDU—Over the past two years, both Bangladesh and Nepal have undergone intense political upheaval that has ushered in new governments. In Bangladesh, youth-led protests ousted the long-ruling prime minister, paving the way for an interim administration and elections. Nepal experienced its own Gen Z-driven protests and rapid government reshuffling, culminating in the election of Prime Minister Balendra Shah.

And there’s another striking parallel. In both cases, the incoming governments quickly made it a priority to revisit a decision their predecessors had repeatedly deferred: whether to graduate from the United Nations’ least developed country (LDC) status as scheduled in November 2026.

For now, both Dhaka and Kathmandu have chosen to wait. Bangladesh formally requested that the UN Committee for Development Policy (CDP) extend its preparatory period to November 2029, citing political disruption, macroeconomic fragility, and projected annual export losses of $17.5 billion. Nepal submitted a matching request shortly after. The CDP recommended three-year extensions for both, with final endorsement from the UN General Assembly still pending.

Some analysts might dismiss the requests as hesitation. But they are better understood as a candid admission of what is at stake. Since graduation entails the loss of duty-free market access and concessional financing, it can be a significant strain on already fragile economies—especially at precisely the moment when global conditions have turned hostile to the model of poor-country industrialization that once powered East Asia’s rise.

Ready on paper, vulnerable in practice

The UN Committee for Development Policy has confirmed that both countries meet the formal criteria for LDC graduation. Bangladesh’s gross national income per capita stands at $2,899—more than double the required threshold—while Nepal’s $1,404 comfortably clears its lower bar. Their steady gains in human assets and reduced economic vulnerability are real. Yet while thresholds measure the past, graduation tests resilience in the present. And neither country’s productive capacity, which scores around forty on the UN Trade and Development index—compared with forty-seven for the average developing economy—can yet withstand the removal of LDC preferences without painful adjustment.

In fact, the timing could hardly be worse. Red Sea and Middle East supply chain disruptions have inflated transport costs, while elevated global interest rates are compounding the pressure. For four decades, LDC status served as a shield—offering preferential tariffs, near-zero-interest loans, and technical assistance. Ideally, graduation would signal that a country has overcome its most severe structural issues and possesses the productive capacity to thrive in the global economy. Today, however, it signals exposure.

The experience of the eight prior graduates—Botswana in 1994, Cabo Verde in 2007, the Maldives in 2011, Samoa in 2014, Equatorial Guinea in 2017, Vanuatu in 2020, Bhutan in 2023, and São Tomé and Príncipe in 2024—offers a sobering benchmark. By the time of graduation, each country had diversified its revenue streams, built fiscal buffers, or negotiated explicit transition arrangements before preferences vanished. Botswana leveraged diamonds into a sovereign wealth fund and built credible institutions. Cabo Verde secured continued concessional finance through proactive diplomacy. Bhutan graduated amid sustained 7.5 percent growth and near-universal health coverage. All eight countries also made the transition in a relatively benign global environment. Bangladesh and Nepal face far less favorable conditions.

The tailwinds that lifted Asia are fading

Reshoring and industrial subsidies in advanced economies have narrowed the window for labor-intensive, export-led growth. Bangladesh, the world’s second-largest garment exporter, with the sector accounting for roughly 80 percent of merchandise exports, stands to lose billions of dollars in European Union (EU) duty-free access alone.

Nepal, landlocked and transit-dependent on India, has no viable Vietnam-style manufacturing pathway under today’s fragmented trade regime. Chronic job scarcity has already pushed workers abroad, depriving the economy of the internal “learning-by-doing” that once fueled industrial scaling. South Korea and Taiwan industrialized when markets were open and capital was cheap; Vietnam did so before US-China tensions fractured global value chains. Those tailwinds no longer blow, making premature graduation all the riskier.

The costs are quantifiable. The International Labour Organization estimates that Nepal could lose approximately 132,000 jobs and nearly one billion dollars in output within five years without adequate preparation. Even high-value niche exports expose the institutional barriers the country still faces. Nepal’s thriving dog chew (chhurpi) industry—which recorded exports worth 4.29 billion Nepalese rupees (around $28 million) in the first eleven months of the current fiscal year—remains locked out of the lucrative EU market because it has yet to meet the bloc’s sanitary and animal health standards regarding foot-and-mouth disease. Compounding these challenges, recent geopolitical conflicts in West Asia have caused maritime and air freight charges to surge by up to threefold, putting further pressure on small-scale exporters that lack the scale to absorb structural shocks.

Neither country has meaningfully implemented the free-trade agreements (FTAs) or infrastructure investments set out in its smooth transition strategy, the roadmap each graduating LDC is expected to use to prepare for the loss of preferential treatment. Bangladesh’s strategy correctly prioritizes macroeconomic stability, preserving trade preferences, and export diversification. Nepal finalized its smooth transition strategy in early 2024 but has barely begun implementing it—FTA negotiations with China, the US, or Japan have yet to get off the ground, despite years of rhetoric.

Geopolitics as an economic lifeline

The three-year deferral buys both Nepal and Bangladesh critical time for structural change. But structural transformation demands simultaneous advances in infrastructure and institutions at the exact moment when great-power competition has eclipsed traditional development cooperation. Here, triangular diplomacy among the US, India, and China is both an opportunity and a constraint.

Nepal’s economy is structurally tethered to India via open borders and transit routes that carry the bulk of its trade. Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has yet to deliver tangible hydropower and road projects, leaving Kathmandu wary of debt overhang. Meanwhile, Washington offers financing through the Millennium Challenge Corporation compact, conditioned on stability and human-rights benchmarks.

Bangladesh faces a similar balancing act. India remains indispensable for trade and water security, while China provides infrastructure financing and military hardware. The US, despite its occasional criticism of Bangladeshi labor and governance standards, is the decisive market for ready-made garments. In the first quarter of 2026, Bangladesh even overtook China in the US apparel market, with $2.04 billion in exports versus China’s $1.7 billion. This relationship could become a source of technology and investment under the new government’s recalibrated foreign policy.

This economic reality has triggered a flurry of geoeconomic hedging. Dhaka has stepped up its diplomatic engagement with all three powers. Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman visited New Delhi in April and Beijing in May, exploring water cooperation, while Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri traveled to Dhaka to signal a parallel effort to reset ties. Kathmandu has seen a similar influx of high-level diplomacy. US Under Secretary of State Sarah B. Rogers and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia Sergio Gor arrived to explore economic ties, while Chinese Communist Party delegations traveled to Kathmandu to assess the new youth-led political landscape and prospects for reviving the BRI.

In Nepal, this shift is particularly evident in a growing focus on development diplomacy. Rabi Lamichhane, chair of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, and Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal have signaled a move away from traditional “pro-India” or “anti-India” posturing. Instead, the focus has shifted toward long-term economic connectivity, drawing on India’s institutional successes and expanding bilateral hydropower cooperation.

This infrastructure-led diplomacy delivered a notable win at the thirteenth Nepal-India Joint Steering Committee meeting in Pokhara, where the two sides agreed to increase combined cross-border transmission capacity from 1,100 megawatts (MW) to 1,650 MW through the Dhalkebar-Hetauda-Inaruwa transmission corridor. The agreement supports Nepal’s 10,000 MW power export target and includes plans to fast-track additional lines through joint-venture special purpose vehicles. Yet the momentum is fragile, vulnerable to sudden flare-ups over unresolved border disputes. A prime example came when New Delhi and Beijing bypassed Kathmandu to announce the resumption of the sacred Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage via the Lipulekh Pass. The announcement triggered a direct diplomatic protest from Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which noted that the route cuts through territory claimed by Nepal under its 2020 constitutional map. When larger neighbors coordinate trade and pilgrimage pathways unilaterally through contested tri-junctions, they risk entrenching the territorial status quo and undermining long-term development cooperation.

Bangladesh navigates a similar tightrope, with water security replacing mountain passes as the fault line. Frustrated by decades of Indian inaction on a formal water-sharing treaty, Dhaka turned to Chinese engineering and capital for the multi-billion-dollar Teesta River Comprehensive Management Project. Yet the project’s proximity to India’s highly sensitive Siliguri Corridor—also known as the “Chicken’s Neck”—has triggered intense national security concerns in New Delhi.

In both Nepal and Bangladesh, vital infrastructure that should enable development is routinely reduced to a geopolitical chess piece.

The clock is ticking

These diplomatic visits are encouraging signals, but they will matter for the LDC transition only if they deliver concrete outcomes: extended duty-free access, new FTAs, blended-finance facilities, or targeted technical assistance. Without such tangible results, diplomatic activity becomes theater rather than a tool for strategic hedging. Small states possess bargaining power precisely when great powers compete. Nepal and Bangladesh must convert that leverage into binding transition support before the deferral window closes.

Immediate domestic priorities remain urgent. Nepal must improve capital budget execution and exit the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list to restore investor confidence. Bangladesh, meanwhile, must stabilize its macroeconomy and rebuild institutional trust. The experience of successful LDC graduates teaches a clear lesson: countries that fortified institutions, diversified revenue streams, and negotiated explicit transition packages before losing LDC status were better equipped to manage the transition. Those that did not risked becoming trapped in perpetual limbo between low-income status and genuine middle-income dynamism.

The decision by both Nepal and Bangladesh to seek a deferral is defensible in light of recent upheaval and structural constraints. But the extra three years will matter only if Kathmandu and Dhaka treat them as a commitment to act—not a license to defer the reckoning. The world these countries graduate into is unlikely to grow more forgiving. The question is whether they will use this window to build the resilience and geoeconomic leverage they need—or simply postpone the moment when the loss of preferential treatment meets unpreparedness.