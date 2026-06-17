The recent US-Venezuelan strike on Tren de Aragua’s leader will reverberate across Latin America

WASHINGTON—A satellite feed with “Unclassified” stamped at the top of the screen shows a building with a green tin roof. The camera circles. Then a missile enters from the bottom left corner. A massive explosion, billowing smoke, particles flying everywhere.

This video showed the June 12 drone strike on Hector Rusthenford Guerrero, alias “Niño Guerrero,” leader of Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan gang that has become one of the most infamous transnational criminal organizations in the hemisphere.

Similar videos but on the high seas have become somewhat commonplace in the past year. US President Donald Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and US Southern Command have shared more than sixty videos of drone strikes on boats allegedly transporting drugs as part of Operation Southern Spear.

The videos have become emblematic of the Trump administration’s operational doctrine for its security approach to Latin America: a pairing of deadly force with public proof, increasingly carried out with the cooperation of host governments on their own soil.

The strike on Niño Guerrero, however, marks an escalation of that doctrine. It was reportedly the first time the US has used a missile to eliminate a gang leader in Latin America, and the action was conducted “in full collaboration with Venezuelan security forces,” according to Hegseth, and confirmed by the interim Venezuelan government. That detail matters as much as the strike itself. For years, criminal organizations in Venezuela counted on state protection as their license to operate. That assumption now seems outdated.

The killing likely happened during operations carried out by the Venezuelan military against criminal groups in the Orinoco Mining Arc in southern Bolívar. That part of Venezuela is home to the Las Claritas Sindicato, a criminal group with close links to Tren de Aragua that has long controlled illegal mining in the area. The arc sits atop some of the largest gold deposits and critical mineral reserves in the hemisphere, territory that foreign investors are increasingly eyeing as Venezuela cautiously reopens to outside capital.

Two important takeaways have emerged from this. First, under the interim Delcy Rodríguez administration, Venezuela has increasingly capitulated to US demands in two key areas: economics and security. A third issue—political reform—remains unresolved, with no timeline for free and fair elections.

By helping to go after criminal groups, and in so doing demonstrating a willingness to eliminate former allies and de facto security partners, Venezuela’s interim government has found a way to insulate itself from pressure for political reform. It likely hopes that the Trump administration will be less likely to push hard on a true democratic transition so long as Caracas keeps delivering on security and resource development.

There is some logic to this approach. The Trump administration has made clear that security cooperation is non-negotiable for any government seeking to stay on Washington’s good side. Caracas, despite years of deliberately cultivating criminal partnerships, has decided to comply.

A break with the past

The strike on Niño Guerrero is not just a policy shift; it’s a stunning reversal. Rodríguez’s predecessor Nicolás Maduro perfected the Hybrid State model, in which criminal groups such as Tren de Aragua were directly incorporated into the formal security apparatus, where they cooperated and coordinated with the state systematically, according to the research center InSight Crime.

The attack was so significant that Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado released a statement supporting the US actions reportedly carried out with the interim government. Venezuela “is advancing in the recovery of fundamental citizen freedoms,” she said, adding and the country is beginning to see “the dismantling of armed groups, criminal organizations, and mafias that operated with absolute impunity, controlling and destroying vast areas of our territory.”

While killing Niño Guerrero is unlikely to dismantle the organization, it is an important symbolic victory that could accelerate fragmentation of a group that is now without clear leadership.

But what the strike signals to other criminal groups and governments is more important than analyzing how decapitating Tren de Aragua’s head may affect the gang itself. The Venezuelan government’s former allies and partners in the criminal underworld can no longer count themselves safe, as the protection they once enjoyed under the old system of criminal governance is increasingly in question.

Other armed groups that built their presence in Venezuela under state protection now find themselves in a similar position, particularly those in areas of strategic interest to Washington. That includes the National Liberation Army (Ejército de Liberación Nacional – ELN) and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia dissidents (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia – FARC). Both are Colombian guerrilla organizations with a strong presence in several Venezuelan states and deep involvement in extractive industries now being opened to foreign investors. For years, each enjoyed an accord with the Venezuelan state and performed security operations on its behalf. Now, however, both could be fair game, especially in Bolívar and Amazonas.

The implications beyond Venezuela

A second major takeaway is that Washington now has a precedent to show other countries in the region that this is what cooperation could look like. The Trump administration has repeatedly insisted it will begin striking cartels and their leaders in Mexico, and the US has been ramping up clandestine operations, as evidenced by an April incident in which two CIA officers were killed returning from destroying a drug lab in northern Mexico.

Conventional wisdom would call the security relationship between the US and Mexico already very strong: Mexico has extradited ninety-two high-profile cartel leaders and operatives to the US since Trump took office. Perhaps the most dramatic example of US-Mexico cooperation to date was the killing of El Mencho, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which was carried out in February 2026 by Mexican forces with US intelligence support.

But it has not been enough for the current administration, which has insisted on direct kinetic action and said that land strikes on cartels could follow recent US maritime operations. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has held firm, telling Trump directly that US troop deployment in Mexico is off the table. But with Venezuela having given the US the green light for a lethal strike on its own soil, Washington has a model it can point to, and pressure on Mexico City may only grow.

Venezuela is not alone. In March 2026, US and Ecuadorian forces launched joint military operations against designated terrorist organizations, the first acknowledged US-assisted land operations of their kind on Ecuadorian soil. That same month, Bolivia resumed operational cooperation with the US Drug Enforcement Agency, seventeen years after Bolivia’s government under President Evo Morales expelled the US agency in 2008.

The Niño Guerrero strike is more than just the elimination of a gang leader. Venezuela spent years embedding criminal groups into its security apparatus, and the Trump administration has made dismantling those arrangements a defining feature of its regional policy. Caracas has moved to comply. Pressure on other governments in the region will only grow.