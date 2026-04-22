Annual Report
April 22, 2026 • 5:33 pm ET
Annual report 2025/2026: Financial summary
By
the Atlantic Council
Below are the Atlantic Council’s financial results for 2025. These numbers have not yet been audited.
Statement of activities
Statement of financial position
Diversity of support
Revenue over time
Image: Shutterstock.
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