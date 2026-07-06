Budginaite-Froehly published in the Martens Centre
By
Atlantic Council
On July 6, nonresident senior fellow
Justina Budginaite-Froehly published a report with the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies, “Europe’s Rearmament Dividend: Turning Defence into Industrial Renewal,” outlining how Europe should expand and sustain increased defense industrial capacity.
The
promotes leadership, strategies, and analysis to ensure a strong, ambitious, and forward-looking transatlantic relationship. Europe Center
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Justina Budginaite-Froehly
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