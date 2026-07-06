Defense Industry Defense Policy Europe & Eurasia Security & Defense

In the News

July 6, 2026

Budginaite-Froehly published in the Martens Centre

By Atlantic Council

original source

On July 6, nonresident senior fellow Justina Budginaite-Froehly published a report with the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies, “Europe’s Rearmament Dividend: Turning Defence into Industrial Renewal,” outlining how Europe should expand and sustain increased defense industrial capacity.

Fellow

Justina Budginaite-Froehly

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Europe Center Transatlantic Security Initiative

Defense Industry European Union

The Europe Center promotes leadership, strategies, and analysis to ensure a strong, ambitious, and forward-looking transatlantic relationship.

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Defense Industry Defense Policy Europe & Eurasia Security & Defense