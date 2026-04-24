In the News
April 24, 2026 • 10:25am ET
Chhangani quoted in The Banker article explaining that new Pakistani laws now allow registered Virtual Asset Service Providers to hold bank accounts in the country
ERROR MESSAGE HEADING
ERROR MESSAGE SUBHEADING
ERROR MESSAGE CONTENT
ERROR MESSAGE INFO
Oops...
It looks like we're having a technical issue.
If refreshing the page doesn't resolve the issue you could try clearing the sites browser cache.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.