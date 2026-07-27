Security & Defense United States

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July 27, 2026

Guenov quoted in The Washington Examiner on the costs of war

By Atlantic Council

Original Source

On July 24, Scowcroft Center acting senior director and senior fellow Tressa Guenov was quoted in The Washington Examiner, arguing that that wars almost always cost more than expected, with expenses extending beyond immediate combat to include long-term impacts on readiness, force posture, and veterans’ care.

Wars cost more than expected under almost any scenario.

Tressa Guenov

Staff

Tressa Guenov

Senior Director, Programs and Operations, and Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security works to develop sustainable, nonpartisan strategies to address the most important security challenges facing the United States and the world.

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Related Experts: Tressa Guenov

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