Guenov quoted in The Washington Examiner on the costs of war

On July 24, Scowcroft Center acting senior director and senior fellow Tressa Guenov was quoted in The Washington Examiner, arguing that that wars almost always cost more than expected, with expenses extending beyond immediate combat to include long-term impacts on readiness, force posture, and veterans’ care.

Wars cost more than expected under almost any scenario.

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