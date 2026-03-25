Defense Technologies Indo-Pacific National Security

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March 25, 2026 • 1:27pm ET

Rosenstein quoted in Indo-Pacific Defense Forum article on hypersonic capabilities

By Atlantic Council

Original Source

On March 25, Forward Defense assistant director Jonathan Rosenstein was quoted in an article from the Indo-Pacific Defense Forum on “Indo-Pacific allies join to counter hypersonic threats.” Rosenstein highlighted the unique advantage that hypersonic weapons present for operational capabilities in the Indo-Pacific theater.

Staff

Jonathan Rosenstein

Assistant Director

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Defense Policy Israel

Forward Defense leads the Atlantic Council’s US and global defense programming, developing actionable recommendations for the United States and its allies and partners to compete, innovate, and navigate the rapidly evolving character of warfare. Through its work on US defense policy and force design, the military applications of advanced technology, space security, strategic deterrence, and defense industrial revitalization, it informs the strategies, policies, and capabilities that the United States will need to deter, and, if necessary, prevail in major-power conflict.

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Defense Technologies Indo-Pacific National Security