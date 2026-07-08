Kroenig interviewed in NPR on the Ankara Summit

On July 7, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was interviewed on NPR about the importance of the Ankara Summit amidst heightened transatlantic tensions.
On July 7, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was interviewed on NPR about the importance of the Ankara Summit amidst heightened transatlantic tensions.
If refreshing the page doesn't resolve the issue you could try clearing the sites browser cache.