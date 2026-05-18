China Politics & Diplomacy United States

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May 18, 2026 • 1:32pm ET

Kroenig interviewed on Fox News on Trump’s trip to China

By Atlantic Council

Original Source

On May 14, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was interviewed on Fox News radio on President Trump’s trip to China.

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Matthew Kroenig

Vice President, Geostrategy and Fellows and Senior Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

China Defense Policy

The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security works to develop sustainable, nonpartisan strategies to address the most important security challenges facing the United States and the world.

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