Iran Israel Politics & Diplomacy

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May 27, 2026 • 10:30am ET

Kroenig interviewed on NPR on Abraham Accords and Iran

By Atlantic Council

Original Source

On May 27, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was interviewed on NPR, arguing that President Trump is pushing for more countries to join the Abraham Accords to help secure a viable deal with Iran.

Staff

Matthew Kroenig

Vice President, Geostrategy and Fellows and Senior Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

China Defense Policy

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Iran Israel Politics & Diplomacy