Kroenig interviewed on NPR on Abraham Accords and Iran

Original Source On May 27, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was interviewed on NPR, arguing that President Trump is pushing for more countries to join the Abraham Accords to help secure a viable deal with Iran. Staff Matthew Kroenig Vice President, Geostrategy and Fellows and Senior Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security China Defense Policy Related Experts: Matthew Kroenig Iran Israel Politics & Diplomacy