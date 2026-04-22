In the News
April 22, 2026 • 11:03am ET
Kroenig published in Foreign Policy on What Happens if China Succeeds
By
Atlantic Council
On April 22, Atlantic Council vice president and
Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was published in Foreign Policy on how China winning great power competition would foment a more dangerous, impoverished, and tyrannical world for everyone else.
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