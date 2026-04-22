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April 22, 2026 • 11:03am ET

Kroenig published in Foreign Policy on What Happens if China Succeeds

By Atlantic Council

Original Source

On April 22, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was published in Foreign Policy on how China winning great power competition would foment a more dangerous, impoverished, and tyrannical world for everyone else.

Staff

Matthew Kroenig

Vice President, Geostrategy and Fellows and Senior Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

China Defense Policy

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