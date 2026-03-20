Kroenig quoted in The Economist on war in Iran

On March 19, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in The Economist on US action in Iran, arguing that President Trump is weakening a regime hostile to the United States.
On March 19, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in The Economist on US action in Iran, arguing that President Trump is weakening a regime hostile to the United States.
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