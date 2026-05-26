Politics & Diplomacy United States

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May 26, 2026

Kroenig quoted in The Guardian on Rubio’s legacy

By Atlantic Council

Original Source

On May 22, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in The Guardian, explaining that Trump’s current foreign policy is not unlike that Rubio promoted on his 2016 presidential campaign.

Staff

Matthew Kroenig

Vice President, Geostrategy and Fellows and Senior Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

China Defense Policy

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