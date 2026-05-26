Kroenig quoted in The Guardian on Rubio’s legacy

On May 22, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in The Guardian, explaining that Trump’s current foreign policy is not unlike that Rubio promoted on his 2016 presidential campaign.
On May 22, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in The Guardian, explaining that Trump’s current foreign policy is not unlike that Rubio promoted on his 2016 presidential campaign.
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