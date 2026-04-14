In the News
April 14, 2026 • 10:32am ET
Kroenig quoted in The Wall Street Journal on the US blockade of Hormuz
By
Atlantic Council
On April 13, Atlantic Council vice president and
Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in The Wall Street Journal on the US blockade of the Straight of Hormuz, arguing that the Trump administration is escalating pressure on the Iranian regime.
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