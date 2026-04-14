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April 14, 2026 • 10:32am ET

Kroenig quoted in The Wall Street Journal on the US blockade of Hormuz

By Atlantic Council

Original Source

On April 13, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in The Wall Street Journal on the US blockade of the Straight of Hormuz, arguing that the Trump administration is escalating pressure on the Iranian regime.

Staff

Matthew Kroenig

Vice President, Geostrategy and Fellows and Senior Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

China Defense Policy

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Iran Maritime Security Security & Defense