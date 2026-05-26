In the News
May 26, 2026 • 10:25am ET
Lipsky quoted in a Bloomberg article explaining that stablecoins will not uphold the dollar’s outsized global role on their own, with its fundamental pillars still laying with trust in institutions.
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