Event recap | Reimagining education in a rapidly changing era

Event description

Education is essential for ensuring individuals are prepared for both the jobs of today as well as the jobs of tomorrow. In the “GeoTech Decade,” where data and tech will have significant impacts on global geopolitics, competition, and collaborations, education is even more essential given exponential changes in digital systems, physical supply chains, health technologies, and commercial space solutions. It is essential to avoid being caught-up in the veneer of new technologies and losing focus on how people learn best.

On Wednesday, June 16, from 12:00 -1:00 p.m. EDT, as part of the weekly GeoTech Hour, the GeoTech Center hosted a discussion about teaching tech, data, and engineering in our exponential era ahead. Panelists discussed how to link education to the jobs of today and tomorrow to ensure people learn the necessary skills, abilities, and knowledge to succeed amid global change.

Featuring

Bevon Moore

Founder, CEO, and Lead Designer

CollabWorkx

AnnMarie P. Thomas, PhD

Professor, School of Engineering and Schulze School of Entrepreneurship

University of St. Thomas

Bo Stjerne Thomsen

Chair, Learning Through Play

LEGO Foundation

Stephanie Wander

Deputy Director and Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Hosted by

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Featured experts

