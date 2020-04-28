Corina DuBois, Author regarding a video discussion with Sheila Ronis, Leon Fuerth, Lin Wells, and David Bray, Director Atlantic Council GeoTech Center as part of a discussion on foresight and democracy during a period of growing polarization, turbulence, and misinformation the United States and abroad.

Hyper-partisan politics risk further damaging the United States and other open societies. How can we sustain measured public discourse and collaborations instead of being driven to irreconcilable differences?

On April 23, 2020 — Sheila Ronis, Leon Fuerth, Lin Wells, and David Bray held a live virtual roundtable on the topic of “Foresight and Democracy During a Period of Growing Polarization, Turbulence, and Misinformation?”



The discussion centered around the last decade of increasingly polarized, hyper-partisan politics in the United States and abroad, combined with the challenges of misinformation and weaponized information attacks and overarching turbulence in the world that present difficult challenges in particular for open societies. With the added challenges of the COVID-19 response and long-term global recovery, open societies need to find ways of sustained measured public discourse and collaborations instead of being driven to irreconcilable differences?



Below is an audio clip that includes a video of the slides presented during this timely discussion.