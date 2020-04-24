Corina DuBois, Author regarding a video discussion with Vint Cerf, Sue Gordon, Melissa Flagg, Terry Halvorsen, Plamen Russev, and David Bray on the role of Data Trusts in the global response to and recovery from COVID-19.

To build a better world, we need education plus empathy that leads to engagement.

On April 22, 2020 – Vint Cerf, Sue Gordon, Melissa Flagg, Terry Halvorsen shared perspectives on “Pandemic geopolitics and recovery post-COVID” as part of a live video discussion moderated by David Bray, PhD, Atlantic Council GeoTech Center Director on the role of tech, data, and leadership in the global response to and recovery from COVID-19.



This 1-hour live discussion included what tech innovators and world leaders can do regarding the long-term global recovery – with great insights from this august panel of experts that both amplify and inform the mission of the GeoTech Center amid this period of global turbulence.