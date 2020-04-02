Corina DuBois, Author regarding a video discussion hosted by the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center alongside Public Democracy on behalf of the 2020 Skoll World Forum focused on Collective Strength.

The only way we will get through COVID-19 is to get through it together #DataStoneSoup

On April 01, 2020 – Eric Sapp, CEO of Public Democracy and David Bray, Atlantic Council GeoTech Center Director emceed a live video discussion on “Using Data for Good in the Fight Against COVID-19”.



This 1-hour live discussion considered of two panels, and was part of the Skoll World Forum’s virtual discussions this week on Collective Strength. Some of the world’s top data experts shared their insights into the latest data solutions in the fight against COVID-19 and how data can help with both short- and long-term recovery efforts around the world. The two panels included leading data experts from the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center, Public Democracy, Dun & Bradstreet, The Ad Council, LiveRamp, Splunk, Datavant, and Singularity University some of whom are working with the World Health Organization.