Corina DuBois, Author regarding a video discussion with Lord Tim Clement-Jones, Dame Wendy Hall, and Dr. David Bray on the role of Data Trusts in the global response to and recovery from COVID-19.

Data trusts include transparency, a trust framework, data ethics, and a commitment of service to the public good.

On April 15, 2020 – Lord Tim Clement-Jones and Dame Wendy Hall shared perspectives on “Why data trusts could help us better respond and rebuild from COVID-19 globally“ as part of a live video discussion moderated by David Bray, PhD, Atlantic Council GeoTech Center Director on the role of Data Trusts in the global response to and recovery from COVID-19.



This 1-hour live discussion included what are data trusts? What roles can Data Trusts play in the global response to COVID-19? What can the U.S. learn from the U.K.’s activities involving data trusts and AI? Most importantly, Lord Tim, Dame Wendy, and Dr. Bray presented actionable steps should Google, Apple, or any other major tech company or coalition want to move forward with a Data Trust initiative to help the world respond to and recover from COVID-19.